Alternatieven - Together AI

Botpress
botpress.com
Bouw ChatGPT-chatbots, verrassend snel 🚀. De eerste chatbotbouwer van de volgende generatie, mogelijk gemaakt door OpenAI. Bouw ChatGPT-achtige bots voor uw project of bedrijf om dingen voor elkaar te krijgen. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Het samenwerkingsplatform om AI-agenten te bouwen. Teams gebruiken Voiceflow om chat- of voice-AI-agents te ontwerpen, testen en lanceren – samen, sneller en op schaal.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is het toonaangevende Full Stack AI-, LLM- en computer vision-productieplatform voor het modelleren van ongestructureerde beeld-, video-, tekst- en audiogegevens.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Geliefd bij datawetenschappers, beheerst door IT. Uw alles-in-één oplossing voor de ontwikkeling, implementatie en datapijplijnen van datawetenschap en ML in de cloud.
Chooch
chooch.ai
De computer vision-oplossingen van Chooch helpen bedrijven de visuele beoordeling van hun video- en beeldgegevens te automatiseren om de betekenis van de meest genuanceerde visuele elementen te detecteren en te begrijpen – en dat alles in realtime om bruikbare inzichten te leveren die zakelijke besl...
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Bouw binnen enkele minuten krachtige AI-applicaties op het Katonic Generative AI Platform zonder code. Verhoog de productiviteit van u en uw medewerkers, verbeter de klantervaring en doe dingen die alleen grote ondernemingen kunnen doen, allemaal met de kracht van generatieve AI. * Geen codeervaard...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Serverloze cloud voor AI-BentoCloud is een volledig beheerd platform voor het bouwen en exploiteren van AI-applicaties, waardoor AI-teams flexibele producten kunnen leveren. BentoML is het platform voor software-ingenieurs om AI-producten te bouwen.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robuuste intelligentie stelt ondernemingen in staat hun AI-transformatie te beveiligen met een geautomatiseerde oplossing ter bescherming tegen beveiligings- en veiligheidsbedreigingen. Het Robust Intelligence-platform omvat een engine voor het detecteren en beoordelen van kwetsbaarheden in modellen...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI levert infrastructuur voor het uitvoeren, afstemmen en schalen van generatieve AI-applicaties. OctoAI zorgt ervoor dat modellen voor u werken, en niet andersom. Ontwikkelaars krijgen eenvoudig toegang tot een efficiënte AI-infrastructuur, zodat ze de modellen van hun keuze kunnen uitvoeren, d...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics biedt een revolutionair AI-platform waarmee u eenvoudig Data Science voor uw bedrijf kunt inzetten, zonder de barrières van middelen en infrastructuur. Bedrijven van elke omvang, van startups tot ondernemingen, kunnen het Qualetics-platform gebruiken om complexe bedrijfsproblemen op te los...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is een cloud-native PaaS voor Machine Learning-teams om ML/LLM-applicaties op hun eigen cloud/on-prem Infra te bouwen, implementeren en verzenden op een snellere, schaalbare, kostenefficiënte manier met de juiste governance-controles, waardoor ze 90% kunnen bereiken. % snellere time-to-v...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI stimuleert de adoptie van GenAI bij ondernemingen. We worden ondersteund door Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars en andere opmerkelijke investeerders TuneChat: onze chat-app aangedreven door open source-modellen TuneStudio: onze speeltuin voor ontwikkelaars...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Bouw betere, meer gedifferentieerde AI-producten. Een op samenwerking gebaseerde cloudgebaseerde werkruimte voor het snel herhalen van GenAI-producten.
Aporia
aporia.com
Gebruik Aporia's ML Observability om drift- en modeldegradatie te detecteren, modelbeheer te centraliseren, voorspellingen uit te leggen en uw ML-modellen in productie te verbeteren.