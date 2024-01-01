Alternatieven - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
India's grootste voedselbezorg-, eet- en restaurantdetectieservice. Beter eten voor meer mensen.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats is een Amerikaans online platform voor het bestellen en bezorgen van eten, gelanceerd door Uber in 2014 en gevestigd in San Francisco, Californië.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. is een Amerikaanse on-demand bezorgservice voor bereide maaltijden, opgericht in 2013 door Stanford-studenten Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang en Evan Moore. DoorDash, een door Y Combinator gesteund bedrijf, is een van de vele technologiebedrijven die logistieke diensten gebruiken om o...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. is een Amerikaans online en mobiel bestel- en bezorgplatform voor bereide gerechten dat diners verbindt met lokale restaurants. Het bedrijf is gevestigd in Chicago, Illinois en werd opgericht in 2004. Vanaf 2019 had het bedrijf 19,9 miljoen actieve gebruikers en 115.000 aangesloten rest...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
Voedsel. We begrijpen het. We hebben allemaal onze favorieten. Met Deliveroo kun je je favoriete lokale restaurants en afhaalrestaurants rechtstreeks bij je thuis laten bezorgen. Alles staat op het menu. Van nationaal geliefde ketens, zoals KFC, Wagamama, Nando’s, Burger King en Subway, tot lokale ...
OpenTable
opentable.com
Maak online reserveringen, lees restaurantrecensies van dineergasten en verdien punten voor gratis maaltijden. OpenTable is een realtime online reserveringsnetwerk voor gastronomische restaurants.
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates is een Amerikaans bedrijf dat lokale bezorging van in restaurants bereide maaltijden en andere goederen aanbiedt. Sinds februari 2019 is Postmates actief in 2.940 Amerikaanse steden. De service is afhankelijk van mobiele-telefoonapplicaties en hun Global Positioning System-mogelijkheden om...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet maakt het eenvoudig om last mile-leveringen te beheren. Intuïtieve routering, verzending, realtime tracking, analyses en meer.
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Bestel eenvoudig eten bij Just Eat! Vandaag zin in pizza, sushi of vegetarisch? Geniet van je favoriete gerechten, snel geleverd of als afhaalmaaltijd.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
Bezorgen en afhalen bij de beste lokale restaurants. Ontbijt, lunch, diner en meer, veilig bij u thuis bezorgd. Nu met afhalen en contactloze bezorging.
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless is simpelweg de gemakkelijkste manier om eten te bestellen voor bezorging of afhaal. Waar je ook zin in hebt, waar je ook zin in hebt, je hebt het. Geen menu's, geen telefoontjes, geen herhaling van jezelf. Seamless maakt deel uit van het merkenportfolio van Grubhub Inc.
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice is de gemakkelijkste manier om je favoriete lokale pizza te bestellen. We verbinden miljoenen pizzaliefhebbers met duizenden pizzeria's in het hele land.
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Bestel online afhaalmaaltijden bij ruim 2300 lokale restaurants bij Just Eat. Laat pizza, sushi en nog veel meer thuisbezorgen!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Thuisbezorgen bij de beste restaurants bij jou in de buurt doe je met Just Eat, de nieuwe naam van Allo Resto! Bestel nu!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
On-demand logistieke motor. Geef uw bestellingen een boost met echte on-demand software voor leveringsbeheer. Dispatching, routeplanning, koeriersbeheer - allemaal afgestemd op uw on-demand operatie.
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow is een commissievrij online bestelsysteem en een app voor het bestellen van eten waarmee restaurants hun hongerige klanten kunnen voeden.
Tycode
tycode.tech
Met Tycode kunt u een revolutie teweegbrengen in uw levensmiddelenbedrijf. Nu kunnen uw klanten niet alleen overal bestellen, of het nu een tafel, een hotelkamer of waar dan ook in uw pand is, maar ze kunnen u ook online betalen, gelijktijdig bestellingen plaatsen en profiteren van diverse andere un...
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho is de toonaangevende online bestelsoftware voor groothandelsleveranciers en -locaties in levensmiddelen. Gebruik Fresho om het bestellen van groothandelsvoedsel eenvoudig en stressvrij te maken.
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com is het alles-in-één platform dat onafhankelijke restaurants gebruiken om hun digitale aanwezigheid te versterken. Het geeft de technologie en marketingsuperkrachten van grote merken als Domino's, Chick Fil-A en SweetGreen aan onafhankelijke restaurants. Het platform kan alles aandrijven, v...
BentoBox
getbento.com
Maak kennis met de technologie die restaurantmagie mogelijk maakt. Van website-ontwerp tot online bestel- en betalingsoplossingen, BentoBox helpt restaurants over de hele wereld betere ervaringen te creëren voor hun klanten en hun personeel.
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX is online restaurantsoftware die is ontworpen voor het online bestellen van eten, reserveren en kopen van cadeaubonnen.