Marketplace Software - Populairste apps
Marketplace software, also known as multivendor marketplaces, allows users to create and manage digital storefronts that feature product and service listings from multiple vendors. These tools streamline the entire process of building, hosting, and managing an online marketplace, covering everything from website design to vendor communication and shipping. While marketplace software is similar to e-commerce platforms in that they both facilitate the creation and management of digital storefronts, there is a key difference: e-commerce platforms are designed for a single vendor, whereas multivendor e-commerce platforms operate as a digital marketplace. Some marketplace software products are available as standalone platforms, while others are offered exclusively, or as an option, as plugins for other web content management systems.
AppDirect
AppDirect is een gratis webgebaseerde applicatie. Hiermee kunt u overal bedrijfsapplicaties gebruiken en beheren op één eenvoudige en veilige site.
Convictional
Gebruik Convictional om een B2C- of B2B-marktplaats met meerdere leveranciers te lanceren. We stellen detailhandelaren en distributeurs in staat om externe leveranciers in te kopen, aan boord te nemen en te integreren voor marktplaats en dropshipping.
Shipturtle
Transformeer uw e-commerce winkel binnen enkele minuten in een marktplaats! Groei 10x door honderden verkopers aan te trekken en commissie te verdienen op hun verkopen. Maak uw productassortiment compleet en word een marktleider. Geen voorraad. Geen marketingkosten. Onbeperkt opwaarts. Installeren o...
NuORDER
NuORDER verandert de manier waarop merken en retailers samenwerken om seizoens- en komende collecties te shoppen, toegang te krijgen tot realtime productgegevens en assortimenten visueel te plannen.
Arcadier
Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-ser...
Tradly
Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic c...
Sellr Ecommerce
Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.
Kreezalid
Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.
BoxFox
BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.
Sharetribe
Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability ...
Logicbroker
Logicbroker is een vooraanstaand handelsplatform met meerdere leveranciers dat handelspartners naadloos met elkaar verbindt, ongeacht het soort integratie. Onze moderne oplossingen stellen retailers en merken in staat hun handelsplatform te verbinden, te orkestreren en te laten groeien om de control...
Labra
Labra is 's werelds eerste Distributed Cloud Commerce Management-platform waarmee ISV's en Consulting Partners efficiënter kunnen verkopen met cloud-hyperscalers en meer inkomsten kunnen genereren via de cloud-marktplaatsen. Het Labra Platform maakt een zero-engineering-aanpak mogelijk voor het verm...