StreamAlive
Hebt u WebCatalog Desktop niet geïnstalleerd? WebCatalog Desktop downloaden.
Website: streamalive.com
Verbeter uw ervaring met de desktopapp voor StreamAlive op WebCatalog Desktop voor Mac, Windows en Linux.
Voer apps uit in afleidingsvrije venster met vele verbeteringen.
Beheer en schakel eenvoudig tussen meerdere accounts en apps zonder van browser te wisselen.
Boost live audience engagement with interactive tools and real-time metrics. Works with In-person sessions, hybrid sessions, Zoom, MS Teams, YouTube Live, etc. StreamAlive helps presenters engage their audiences in all forms of live sessions. The StreamAlive SaaS product is an AI-based conversational presentation platform. It helps dramatically increase audience engagement & outcomes in presentations & other live sessions, whether online or in-person. Bring your livestreams, team meetings, and webinars to life with StreamAlive. Your audience participates in the chat! StreamAlive turns the chat into real-time visualizations—word clouds, polls, world maps, thoughts, links, Q&As etc. We’ll help you track, increase and convert engagement to move your audience from bored-away to blown-away.
Website: streamalive.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan StreamAlive. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.