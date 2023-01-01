Alternatieven - Smartcat
Murf AI
murf.ai
Ga van tekst naar spraak met een veelzijdige AI-stemgenerator. AI ingeschakeld, stemmen van echte mensen. Maak binnen enkele minuten voice-overs van studiokwaliteit. Gebruik de levensechte AI-stemmen van Murf voor podcasts, video's en al uw professionele presentaties.
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ is een eigen computerondersteund vertaalsoftwarepakket dat draait op Microsoft Windows-besturingssystemen. Het is ontwikkeld door het Hongaarse softwarebedrijf memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), voorheen Kilgray, een leverancier van software voor vertaalbeheer, o...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
Het lokaliseren en inzetten van materiaal in meerdere regio's is complex. U heeft een vertaaloplossing nodig die eenvoudig, schaalbaar en robuust is. Het XTM Translation Management System (TMS) helpt u uw inhoud sneller en kosteneffectiever in meerdere talen te leveren.
Matecat
matecat.com
Matecat is een gratis en open source online CAT-tool. Het is gratis voor vertaalbureaus, vertalers en zakelijke gebruikers.
Crowdin
crowdin.com
Het lokalisatiebeheerplatform van Crowdin is een technologische oplossing voor uw team. Vertaal en update inhoud voor uw meertalige product met onze cloudsoftware.
Transifex
transifex.com
Integreer met Transifex om de creatie van meertalige websites en app-inhoud te beheren. Bestel vertalingen, bekijk de voortgang van de vertaling en tools zoals TM.
Lokalise
lokalise.com
Het lokalisatieplatform gebouwd voor groei. Bereik een geheel nieuw publiek van app-gebruikers, online shoppers, webbrowsers en gamespelers door lokale ervaringen aan te bieden, in hun taal, waar ter wereld ze zich ook bevinden.
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel biedt meertalige vertaaldiensten in meer dan 30 talen om uw klantenservice-ervaringen te verbeteren. Leer meer over onze taalbedieningsoplossingen!
Weglot
weglot.com
De snelste en gemakkelijkste manier om uw website te vertalen en een breder publiek te bereiken!
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...