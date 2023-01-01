WebCatalog

Sitesights Analytics

Sitesights Analytics

Hebt u WebCatalog niet geïnstalleerd? WebCatalog downloaden.

Webapp gebruiken

Website: sitesights.io

Verbeter uw ervaring met de desktopapp voor Sitesights Analytics op WebCatalog voor Mac, Windows en Linux.

Voer apps uit in afleidingsvrije venster met vele verbeteringen.

Beheer en schakel eenvoudig tussen meerdere accounts en apps zonder van browser te wisselen.

Sitesights is a powerful web analytics tool with simplicity in mind. It's lightweight, SEO-friendly, privacy-friendly and does not require a cookie consent, and it's fully compliant with the GDPR and CCPA. Unlock Powerful Website Insights by Analyzing Your Customer Journey Today. Sitesights is designed to serve as a robust Google Analytics alternative that provides comprehensive information to obtain insightful insights about your website or mobile application. Get everything you need to improve your website constantly and create a higher revenue with data driven decisions.

Website: sitesights.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan Sitesights Analytics. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.

Misschien bent u ook hierin geïnteresseerd

Wide Angle Analytics

Wide Angle Analytics

wideangle.co

CookieYes

CookieYes

cookieyes.com

CookieFirst

CookieFirst

cookiefirst.com

Microanalytics

Microanalytics

microanalytics.io

Fathom

Fathom

usefathom.com

Visitor Analytics

Visitor Analytics

visitor-analytics.io

ShareThis

ShareThis

sharethis.com

Osano

Osano

osano.com

etracker

etracker

etracker.com

Fusedeck

Fusedeck

fusedeck.com

Termly

Termly

termly.io

Simple Analytics

Simple Analytics

simpleanalytics.com

Product

Ondersteuning

Bedrijf

Juridisch

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.