Alternatieven - Sisense

Tableau

tableau.com

Tableau (Frans voor 'tafeltje' letterlijk, ook wel 'plaatje'; mv. tableaux of, zelden, tableaus) kan verwijzen naar:

Looker

looker.com

Looker is een platform voor business intelligence-software en big data-analyse waarmee u eenvoudig realtime bedrijfsanalyses kunt verkennen, analyseren en delen.

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

Business Intelligence- en analysesoftware. Zoho Analytics is selfservice BI- en data-analysesoftware waarmee u uw gegevens visueel kunt analyseren, verbluffende datavisualisaties kunt maken en binnen enkele minuten verborgen inzichten kunt ontdekken.

Domo

domo.com

Domo, Inc. is een cloudsoftwarebedrijf gevestigd in American Fork, Utah, Verenigde Staten. Het is gespecialiseerd in business intelligence-tools en datavisualisatie.

Mode Analytics

mode.com

Mode is een collaboratief dataplatform dat SQL, R, Python en visuele analyses op één plek combineert. Maak sneller verbinding, analyseer en deel.

Hex

hex.tech

Hex is een modern dataplatform voor datawetenschap en -analyse. Collaboratieve notebooks, prachtige data-apps en beveiliging op ondernemingsniveau.

Alteryx

alteryx.com

Alteryx biedt het toonaangevende Analytics Cloud Platform. We stellen iedereen in staat inzichten met grote impact te ontdekken met AI-aangedreven analyse-automatisering.

Incorta

incorta.com

Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...

Phocas Software

phocassoftware.com

Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...

Explo

explo.co

Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...

Sigma

sigmacomputing.com

Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...

IBM

ibm.com

IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...

Usermaven

usermaven.com

Website- en productanalyse goed gedaan - eindelijk! De Spotless™-tracking van Usermaven legt alle gebeurtenissen automatisch vast, waardoor de afhankelijkheid van ontwikkelaars wordt weggenomen en het de gemakkelijkste analysetool voor marketeers en productmensen wordt.

