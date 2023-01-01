Alternatieven - ShowClix

WebCatalog

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Eventbrite is een in de VS gevestigde website voor evenementenbeheer en ticketverkoop. Met de service kunnen gebruikers lokale evenementen bekijken, creëren en promoten. De service brengt organisatoren van evenementen een vergoeding in rekening in ruil voor online ticketservices, tenzij het evenemen...

Ticket Tailor

Ticket Tailor

tickettailor.com

Ticket Tailor is een eenvoudige, gratis oplossing voor evenemententicketing voor evenementen in alle soorten en maten. Meld u gratis aan, organiseer uw eerste evenement live en verkoop tickets online.

TicketSource

TicketSource

ticketsource.co.uk

TicketSource is een eenvoudig te gebruiken, GRATIS online ticketverkoopsysteem voor elk type locatie of evenement. Promoot, beheer en verkoop uw evenementtickets online - helemaal GRATIS!

Bookitbee

Bookitbee

bookitbee.com

Bookitbee is a self-service platform that allows you to sell tickets or take bookings to your events or classes, virtual and in-person. Sign up today!

ViewStub

ViewStub

viewstub.com

ViewStub is a turn-key hybrid event platform and software for events and experiences. We offer an all-encompassing solution for event ticketing and registration, live video and on-demand streaming, marketing and promotion. Clients sell tickets, collect registrations, and host virtual events and expe...

Eventix

Eventix

eventix.io

The online ticketing software (SaaS) created for conversion. We help event organisers of all sizes sell out their events fast and seamless. Trusted by more than 16.000 clients around the world. https://eventix.io

Yapsody

Yapsody

yapsody.com

Yapsody is an efficient event ticketing platform that creates a seamless experience for event presenters and attendees. With Yapsody, event organizers can make customizable tickets, track ticket sales, and promote their events with features like social media integration and email marketing. Presente...

Showpass

Showpass

showpass.com

Showpass is a global leader in event technology, primary ticketing and distribution, and mixed delivery (live, virtual and streamed) of experiences for tens of thousands of event hosts. Showpass provides access to global distribution and discovery channels including Facebook's native ticketing, Goog...

Tessitura

Tessitura

tessitura.com

Tessitura is a nonprofit tech company dedicated to helping arts and cultural organizations thrive. CRM lies at the heart of our mission and our technology platform. Ticketing works hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front of house. Intuitive tools help uncover busine...

SimpleTix

SimpleTix

simpletix.com

Sell tickets online for your attraction, festival, concert, museum and more. SimpleTix has no contracts, offers instant payouts, and is easy to use.

Afton Tickets

Afton Tickets

aftontickets.com

Afton Tickets is beating out every other ticket company when it comes to Price, Client Support, Onsite Equipment, Backup Wifi, Feature Set, Daily Payouts, & Increasing Your Event Profitability. HOW? Afton Tickets simply does so much more, for less. By passing our small service fee to your attendees,...

TicketSpice

TicketSpice

ticketspice.com

De nummer 1 software voor evenemententicketing waarmee evenementenprofessionals online tickets kunnen verkopen Verkoop online tickets voor jouw festival, boerderij, beurs, concert, museum en meer. TicketSpice is eenvoudig te gebruiken, zeer aanpasbaar en ongelooflijk betaalbaar.

