Alternatieven - Shared Domains
elink.io
elink.io
Bouw alles met weblinks. elink heeft alles wat je nodig hebt om bladwijzers op te slaan en webpagina's, e-mailnieuwsbrieven, RSS-websitewidgets, sociale biolinks, sociale muren, geautomatiseerde inhoud en meer te bouwen. Creëer inhoud in enkele minuten!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io is een white label URL-verkorter die korte links creëert op merkdomeinen. Verkort, personaliseer en deel merk-URL's met uw publiek.
Revue
getrevue.co
Bouw een trouw publiek op. Revue maakt het voor schrijvers en uitgevers gemakkelijk om redactionele nieuwsbrieven te verzenden – en betaald te krijgen.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Voeg retargetingpixels, aangepaste call-to-action en aangepaste domeinen toe aan elke link die u deelt, pas de weergave van de miniatuurweergave van links aan en retarget iedereen die erop heeft geklikt.
Radio.co
radio.co
Wilt u een radiostation maken? Automatiseer uw planning, zend live uit en volg luisteraars vanaf één eenvoudig te gebruiken platform. Welkom bij Radio.co.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops is een viraal en verwijzingsmarketingplatform voor het lanceren van rankingwedstrijden, sweepstakes, pre-lancerings- en verwijzingsprogramma's.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Werk samen met ShareASale en word onderdeel van ons vertrouwde affiliate marketingnetwerk. Ons netwerk levert marketingoplossingen voor onze partners.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence is een influencer-marketingdienst waarmee merken en influencers verbinding kunnen maken, kunnen samenwerken en hun doelen kunnen bereiken.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer is de goedkopere, snelste en gemakkelijkste manier om te ontdekken wat er echt online gebeurt.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter biedt een duidelijke en duidelijke schrijfervaring voor mensen die niet op zoek zijn naar geavanceerde rapportage of functies voor bedrijven.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
De originele merknaammarktplaats met meer dan 100.000 door experts samengestelde bedrijfsnamen om uit te kiezen. Ontvang de bijpassende .com en een logo, en gratis merkadvies van ons team.
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
At MarketMate AI, our mission is to align sales and marketing to amplify creativity and boost revenue. We are dedicated to making generative AI more user-friendly for real marketing workflows. As an intuitive B2B marketing platform powered by AI, MarketMate focuses on target market identification, m...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi is a Omnichannel Marketing Automation tool with more 700 000 users worldwide, which allows any company (from a Micro Blogger to a giant multinational) to manage its entire sales cycle, from capturing leads to customer conversion and loyalty. With E-goi schedule you can create landing pages, fo...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink is a URL shortener designed to protects users from traffic loss, damaged external links, and missed profits.
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com kan worden geïntegreerd met 's werelds toonaangevende marketingautomatiseringsplatforms om de groei van het publiek te maximaliseren, de inkomsten uit verlaten winkelwagentjes terug te winnen en oude doelgroepen opnieuw te betrekken via toonaangevende data-integratiesystemen. Maximalis...
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify is software gespecialiseerd in e-commercebedrijven voor het volgen en toewijzen van al uw marketingactiviteiten (multichannel). Met behulp van een revolutionaire trackingtechnologie kunnen gebruikers worden gevolgd zonder modellering of Google Analytics - 100% AVG-conform. Tracify biedt een ...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Verhoog het retentieverkeer en de winst met behulp van GPT-3-technologie