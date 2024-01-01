Alternatieven - SafetyCulture
Canva
canva.com
Canva is een grafisch ontwerpplatform waarmee gebruikers afbeeldingen, presentaties, posters, documenten en andere visuele inhoud voor sociale media kunnen maken. Gebruikers kunnen kiezen uit vele professioneel ontworpen sjablonen, de ontwerpen bewerken en hun eigen foto's uploaden via een drag-and-...
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio, voorheen Google Data Studio, is een online tool voor het omzetten van gegevens in aanpasbare informatieve rapporten en dashboards, geïntroduceerd door Google op 15 maart 2016 als onderdeel van de zakelijke Google Analytics 360-suite. Ontgrendel de kracht van uw gegevens met interacti...
Kittl
kittl.com
Versnel uw workflows met Kittl's AI-aangedreven ontwerptools en krijg direct toegang tot een heleboel verbluffende illustraties, lettertypen, foto's, pictogrammen en texturen.
Genially
genial.ly
Maak zelf of met uw team presentaties, infographics en andere verbluffende inhoud.
Flourish
flourish.studio
Mooie, eenvoudige datavisualisatie en storytelling
Grow
grow.com
Business intelligence-software die de inzichten biedt die u hard nodig heeft om de groei te stimuleren en uw bedrijf te transformeren.
Visme
visme.co
Maak professionele presentaties, interactieve infographics, prachtig ontwerp en boeiende video's, allemaal op één plek. Begin vandaag nog met het gebruik van Visme.
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram is een eenvoudig te gebruiken infographic- en diagrammaker. Maak en deel prachtige infographics, online rapporten en interactieve kaarten. Maak hier je eigen.
Rose AI
rose.ai
Onderzoek sneller met Rose. Elimineer urenverspilling bij het zoeken, opschonen, visualiseren en transformeren van gegevens met behulp van de kracht van AI.
Venngage
venngage.com
Sluit u aan bij de meer dan 5 miljoen professionals die Venngage als de favoriete infographic-maker beschouwen. Kies uit meer dan 10.000 professionele sjablonen gemaakt voor bedrijven.
Databox
databox.com
Business Analytics-platform dat is gebouwd om u te helpen begrijpen wat er met uw bedrijf aan de hand is. KPI's van cloudservices, spreadsheets en databases op één plek.
Grist
getgrist.com
De wereld verdient een beter hulpmiddel dan spreadsheets. Combineer de flexibiliteit van een spreadsheet met de robuustheid van een database om uw gegevens op uw manier te ordenen.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Enterprise search, observatie en beveiliging voor de cloud. Vind snel en eenvoudig informatie, krijg inzichten en bescherm uw technologie-investering, of u nu Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure of Google Cloud gebruikt.
Cluvio
cluvio.com
Met Cluvio kunt u SQL-query's uitvoeren op uw database en de resultaten visualiseren als prachtige interactieve dashboards die eenvoudig met uw team kunnen worden gedeeld. Cluvio ondersteunt alle grote SQL-databases zoals Postgres, MySQL, Redshift, Athena, BigQuery, Snowflake, Presto, Microsoft SQL ...
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
Ontgrendel inzichten in uw data met de beste kwalitatieve data-analysesoftware. NVivo helpt u meer te ontdekken uit uw kwalitatieve en gemengde methodegegevens. Ontdek rijkere inzichten en produceer duidelijk gearticuleerde, verdedigbare bevindingen, ondersteund door rigoureus bewijsmateriaal.
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Creëer eenvoudig deelbare dashboards die belangrijke bedrijfsgegevens, statistieken en KPI's duidelijk en gemakkelijk te begrijpen maken.
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
Dashboards voor SEO, PPC, sociaal, e-mail, beoordeling en oproepregistratie
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Whatagraph is de meest visuele rapportagetool voor marketinganalyses en rapportage op sociale media. Start nu een gratis proefperiode! Geen CC vereist.
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. is een selfservice cloudgebaseerd softwarebedrijf voor business intelligence-applicaties, gevestigd in Los Angeles, Californië. Het bedrijf staat bekend om de creatie van de business dashboard-app, ontworpen om gegevens uit verschillende geïntegreerde bronnen van business intelligence te ...
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Jet Admin is een interne toolbouwer zonder code. Dankzij de eenvoudige drag-and-drop-interface kan iedereen de tools creëren die ze nodig hebben om de dagelijkse activiteiten te beheren, zoals het volgen van bestellingen, het oplossen van problemen en het controleren van betalingen.
Reportei
reportei.com
Creëer rapporten en dashboards voor sociale media en digitale marketing in slechts 3 seconden. Bekijk al uw belangrijkste indicatoren van Instagram, Facebook, Meta-advertenties, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Actieve Campagne, PhoneTrack, Se...
Reportz
reportz.io
Rapportagetool ontworpen om u tijd en geld te besparen op moeizame periodieke rapportagetaken door het gebruik van interactieve dashboards.
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle is een marketinganalysepakket dat is ontworpen om marketingmanagers en marketingbureaus te ondersteunen. Het helpt bedrijven complexe marketinganalysegegevens te visualiseren en datagestuurde, weloverwogen beslissingen te nemen. De suite biedt een reeks functies voor sociale media en adverten...
DashThis
dashthis.com
De eenvoudige manier om uw marketingrapporten te automatiseren! Ontvang binnen enkele seconden prachtige geautomatiseerde marketing-, analyse-, SEM- en SEO-rapporten. Start een gratis proefperiode en ontdek het!
Plecto
plecto.com
Het verbeteren van de prestaties van uw team begint hier. Plecto is het enige complete bedrijfsprestatieplatform dat realtime KPI-visualisatie, gamificatie en coachingtools combineert in één enkele, krachtige oplossing.
Vizzlo
vizzlo.com
Tijdlijndiagramoverzicht en voorbeelden. Efficiënte projectplanning en planning met indrukwekkende tijdlijnen met slechts een paar klikken. Maak binnen enkele seconden gratis grafieken, infographics en zakelijke visualisaties van hoge kwaliteit. Maak tijdlijnen, grafieken en kaarten voor presentatie...
MSIGHTS
msights.com
Gegevenstransformatie, rapportage en samenwerking die efficiëntie, actie en verantwoordelijkheid stimuleren.
Grunt
grunt.pro
Make slides like a PowerPoint Pro! Grunt is the essential PowerPoint add-in for everyone serious about their slide production. Better slides. Less work!
Waytobi
waytobi.com
SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minute...
IntelliBoard
intelliboard.net
IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, As...
EazyBI Cloud
eazybi.com
eazyBI provides easy-to-use drag-and-drop creation of reports, charts and dashboards. Analyze imported data measures by any dimension, identify trends and top/bottom performers, start from summary overview and drill into details.
Talligence
talligence.in
Talligence is a business intelligence reporting tool for Tally users. Talligence is a powerful & unique AI and ML powered BI solution that converts and visualize your Tally data into meaningful business insights. It is very simple to use and easy to implement.
Selfr
selfr.ai
Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious...
DataReportive
datareportive.com
DataReportive is a reporting tool for your SQL databases. Create and email customizable data reports to your team directly from your databases.
Reach Reporting
reachreporting.com
Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajecto...
Datawiz BI
datawiz.io
Datawiz BI is an advanced solution for quickly finding data-driven insights and tracking business, store, and product issues. It is a set of ready-made AI-powered reports that were specifically developed in collaboration with retailers to meet their unique needs.
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect ...
Markaaz
markaaz.com
Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and eff...
Omni Intelligence
omniintelligence.online
360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more
Ardoq
ardoq.com
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...
Datadeck
datadeck.com
Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...
Inforiver
inforiver.com
Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...
Slemma
slemma.com
Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.
Easyflow
easyflow.io
You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...
MyDash
mydash.ai
DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...
Displayr
displayr.com
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...
ChartBlocks
chartblocks.io
Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.
Rollstack
rollstack.com
Rollstack automatically creates and updates slide decks and documents using Business Intelligence (BI) tools, CRMs, and data warehouses. No engineering or manual work needed.
Qalyptus
qalyptus.com
Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for un...
Datapad
datapad.io
Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integration...
Highcharts
highcharts.com
Highcharts is a multi-platform charting library that makes it easy for developers to add interactive charts to web and mobile projects of any size. Over 80% of the 100 largest companies in the world use Highcharts, and over 50,000+ companies across industries such as application development, publish...
Vareto
vareto.com
Vareto is the modern, intuitive FP&A platform for strategic finance and business teams to plan, forecast, and report in one source of truth. Vareto is built for mid-market, high-growth, and enterprise teams and is designed to be flexible, customizable, and scalable as business needs evolve. ✅ Get ti...
Pigment
pigment.com
What is Pigment? Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Indu...
Brightmetrics
brightmetrics.com
Brightmetrics enables your team to gain critical insights from your most common and valuable customer communication tools — your business phone system and contact center application. Brightmetrics pulls and organizes your telephone and other multi-channel engagement data, from your Mitel MiVoice Con...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mix...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is de evolutie van oudere SQL-editors zoals DataGrip, DBeaver en Postico. We bieden een prachtige, moderne SQL-editor voor datagerichte teams die tijd willen besparen, de nauwkeurigheid van gegevens willen verbeteren, nieuwe medewerkers sneller willen inwerken en snel inzichten aan het bedrij...
Discern
discern.io
B2B-bedrijven maken gebruik van veel van dezelfde technologieplatforms en willen dezelfde statistieken bijhouden... dus waarom zijn business intelligence-builds volledig op maat gemaakt? Dit vertaalt zich in miljoenen dollars die worden verspild aan extra tools en personeel en enkele maanden of jare...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (voorheen Cumul.io) is een ingebed analyseplatform, speciaal gebouwd voor SaaS-bedrijven. Het brengt complexe gegevens tot leven met prachtige, gebruiksvriendelijke dashboards, naadloos ingebed in elk SaaS- of webplatform. Met Luzmo kunnen productteams binnen enkele dagen in plaats van maanden...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is een alles-in-één Business Intelligence-software waarmee iedereen zijn gegevens kan verkennen, visualiseren, monitoren en delen als nooit tevoren!
Explo
explo.co
Explo biedt een krachtige, geïntegreerde dashboard- en rapportageoplossing. Deel veilig aanpasbare productanalyses, projectrapporten en KPI's met al uw klanten, terwijl ze naadloos aansluiten op het ontwerp van uw product. Geef uw gebruikers de mogelijkheid om hun gegevens op hun computer te verkenn...