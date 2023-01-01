Alternatieven - RepricerExpress
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot biedt een volledig platform met marketing-, verkoop-, klantenservice- en CRM-software – plus de methodologie, middelen en ondersteuning – om bedrijven te helpen beter te groeien. Ga aan de slag met gratis tools en upgrade naarmate u groeit.
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc is een Amerikaans softwarebedrijf dat SaaS-software levert. Het platform biedt software voor verkoopprocessen. PandaDoc is gevestigd in San Francisco, Californië, met hoofdkantoren in Minsk, Wit-Rusland en St. Petersburg, Florida. software voor documentautomatisering als een service met ing...
Accelo
accelo.com
Vereenvoudig project-, retentie-, verkoop- en servicebeheer. Krijg inzicht in uw klantendatabase, verbeter processen en besteed meer tijd aan uw expertise.
Qwilr
qwilr.com
Sluit elke deal af. Win meer met webgebaseerde voorstellen die opvallen en koperservaringen van wereldklasse bieden.
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring is een Software as a Service (SaaS)-bedrijf dat een full-service e-commerceplatform aanbiedt voor bedrijven die software en andere online digitale producten verkopen.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap is een online betalingsoplossing voor e-commerce-, B2B- en SaaS-bedrijven, gespecialiseerd in wereldwijde betalingsverwerking en betalingsgateway-oplossingen voor online bedrijven.
Quoter
quoter.com
Software voor IT-verkoopoffertes zal nooit meer hetzelfde zijn. Quoter is een quote-to-cash-platform dat de wrijving tussen de koper en verkoper van professionele diensten wegneemt. Upgrade vandaag nog uw verkoopproces.
DigiFabster
digifabster.com
Hoe kan software voor kostenraming de omzet van uw CNC-machinewerkplaats verhogen? Door direct online CNC-offertes aan te bieden, kunnen machinewerkplaatsen tegemoetkomen aan de veranderende behoeften van hun klanten. Gebruik intern om de responstijd van uw offerteaanvraag tot minuten terug te breng...
Pricer24
pricer24.com
De complexe beslissing voor distributeurs, leveranciers en fabrikanten: MSRP-controle, markt- en trendanalyse, marktrapporten, productanalyses, dynamische prijzen.
Orgzit
orgzit.com
De kracht van Enterprise CRM met de flexibiliteit van Excel. Alles-in-één verkoopsysteem voor vertegenwoordigers van fabrikanten en distributeurs. Stroomlijn verkoop, offertes, service en financiën door van verspreide spreadsheets over te stappen naar één gecentraliseerde applicatie.
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora is toonaangevend op het gebied van abonnementsbeheer. Bouw en laat uw succesvolle abonnementsbedrijf groeien met Zuora's reeks geavanceerde factureringstools.
ProPricer
propricer.com
ProPricer is a proposal pricing software built to produce solutions to maximize efficiency and accuracy in the development, submission, evaluation, negotiation, and audit of proposal pricing. From storage of historical proposal data to ease of generating various reports, ProPricer empowers Governmen...
Togai
togai.com
Launch usage based pricing models with Togai's reliable metering & billing platform. Usage based billing infrastructure built to handle scale of any size.
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC has been a pioneer in the competitive data market, providing web data extraction and analysis to customers in many travel and retail industries. QL2 delivers true competitive advantage through on-demand data acquisition, price monitoring, assortment optimization, product matching, ...
Price Edge
priceedge.eu
PriceEdge is a price optimization & management software used for advanced price setting in various industries. The tool helps you find price improvement opportunities, measure price effectiveness, and provides a clear overview of the pricing impact over time through its built-in or custom reports. B...
BlackCurve
blackcurve.com
BlackCurve is your eCommerce pricing HQ. We help e-commerce businesses understand their competitors, and use price to improve sales performance. Our customers trust BlackCurve for competitor price tracking, price intelligence & dynamic pricing.
tgndata
tgndata.com
tgndata’s Competitive Price analysis is an All-inclusive premium complete suite that covers all of the 4 main axes of online competition, monitoring in real-time the eCommerce market and the competitors/resellers each company has. Segment your competitors’ data into detailed charts with our pricing ...
TrackStreet
trackstreet.com
TrackStreet™ monitors what’s happening with your brand across the Internet and delivers actionable sales intelligence to protect + grow your brand. TrackStreet is a true brand partner. We leverage deep industry expertise and artificial intelligence to help automate MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) Pol...
Price2Spy
price2spy.com
Price2Spy is a retail pricing software used by all-size companies from a variety of industries around the globe. The retail pricing software, based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, helps eCommerce professionals monitor and analyze pricing data and reprice products, depending on their...
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
Feedvisor
feedvisor.com
Feedvisor is the “AI-first” optimization and intelligence platform for brands and sellers on Amazon, Walmart, and e-marketplaces. Feedvisor’s platform and team of experts offer best-in-class advertising campaign optimization, patented pricing technology, brand and content management, and data-backed...
Prisync
prisync.com
SMBs to Fortune 500's rely on Prisync's data to derive detailed C-level analysis and execute their A-game to increase sales growth and profit margins for more than 20% on average for less than a week's worth of coffee money. Our 5-star 24/7 online customer support team is always available to answer ...
Miraworks.io
miraworks.io
Miraworks is a SaaS multi-vendor IT infrastructure design & workflow tool. We help system integrators and enterprises accelerate solution preparation, reduce costs, and speed up time-to-value—by automating routine quotation and estimation tasks.
MiClient
miclient.ai
MiClient offers complete solution for Proposal Management; from creating a proposal to the closure. With the inclusion of automated Client On-boarding process, assure greater conversion rate and improved Client Experience. This also helps you to understand your proposals and get all the details to i...
GeoQuotes
geoquotes.com
GeoQuotes is a robust quoting tool that supports all your quoting, and invoicing needs. Create quotes, track and monitor quotes for changes, customize layouts, store contact records, company records, set recurring quotes and expiry dates. In addition, Integrate with project management tools like Mon...
ScopeStack
scopestack.io
ScopeStack is specifically designed for managed service providers and value-added resellers in the IT industry. Our services CPQ software brings efficiency, consistency, and accuracy to each step of the presales process.
Salesbricks
salesbricks.com
A better way to manage quote-to-cash for your enterprise, inside-sales, and self-service go-to-market motions
Elfsquad
elfsquad.io
Elfsquad CPQ is for the manufacturing industry. Our CPQ software connects the sales- and production processes, and enable your sales team, dealers and even customers to configure complex products without errors. Elfsquad generates a flawless quotation document, that seamlessly meets customer demand....
iQuoteXpress
iquotexpress.com
iQuote Xpress is a web-based SaaS application which enables businesses to automate their sales estimating process using the latest internet technology. Sales personnel is able to easily and quickly generate sales proposals which are more detailed, accurate and include product marketing information. ...
Pricefx
pricefx.com
For Enterprises facing pricing challenges, who need to reliably accelerate profitable growth, and want precision, visibility, and efficiency in their pricing execution, Pricefx is The cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform that provides a transparent and responsive solution to pric...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
We geven de connectiviteitsindustrie locatie-inzichten en geautomatiseerde tools om hen te helpen meer deals te winnen. Transformeer uw netwerkaankoop en -verkoop.
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape is een Software as a Service (SaaS)-bedrijf, gespecialiseerd in prijsmonitoring van concurrenten voor e-commercebedrijven en merken, waardoor ze meer omzet kunnen genereren en de omzet kunnen maximaliseren. Wij helpen online verkopers hun prijsstrategie te optimaliseren op basis van gegev...
Apparound
apparound.com
Apparound is de alles-in-één verkooptool die het gehele verkooptraject digitaliseert, versnelt en beheert, van de presentatie van marketingmateriaal tot het configureren en ophalen van de bestelling. De belangrijkste kenmerken van Apparound zijn: Content delen: distribueer marketingmateriaal in digi...
RevOps
revops.io
RevOps is het moderne Deal Desk-platform met een eenvoudige missie: bedrijven in staat stellen een schaalbare Deal Desk-operatie op te bouwen waarmee hun verkooporganisaties sneller meer deals kunnen sluiten, de branding kunnen verenigen, contractfouten kunnen verminderen en een gecentraliseerde ops...
vloxq
vloxq.com
Maak binnen enkele minuten offertes met vloxq CPQ! Onze oplossing is volledig aanpasbaar en eenvoudig te implementeren. Het wordt tijd dat uw goed presterende verkopers stoppen met het verspillen van tijd aan verkoopadministratie en in plaats daarvan 90% van hun tijd besparen met automatisering. Ver...
Hive CPQ
hivecpq.com
HiveCPQ is een B2B e-commerceplatform dat uw verkopen stroomlijnt. Configureer, Prijs, Offerte (CPQ) om een efficiëntere werkomgeving te creëren en te genieten van een orderintake die volledig geautomatiseerd is en afgestemd op uw behoeften.
MonetizeNow
monetizenow.io
MonetizeNow, opgericht in januari 2021 en met hoofdkantoor in Santa Clara, CA, is een volledig cyclus-platform voor inkomstenautomatisering dat expliciet is gebouwd voor B2B SaaS. Het uniforme Quoting (CPQ), Billing en Usage-platform van MonetizeNow creëert een gestroomlijnd Quote-to-Cash (Q2C)-proc...
Paperless Partsq
paperlessparts.com
Paperless Parts heeft de missie om werkplaatsen, contractfabrikanten en afwerkingsbedrijven te helpen hun bedrijf te verbeteren en te laten groeien door hen te voorzien van het meest geavanceerde, veilige, cloudgebaseerde schattings- en offertesysteem dat beschikbaar is. Paperless Parts is een schat...
Subskribe
subskribe.com
Subskribe is het adaptieve offerte-, facturerings- en inkomstenplatform voor moderne SaaS-bedrijven. Volledig verenigd. Geen silo's. Geen afstemming, van offerte tot omzet. Subskribe is ontworpen in samenwerking met enkele van 's werelds toonaangevende SaaS-bedrijven en helpt bedrijven hun omzet te ...
WorkRails
workrails.com
WorkRails’ Services CPQ helpt zakelijke technologiebedrijven om snel en eenvoudig offertes voor professionele diensten op te stellen. Wij zijn ideaal voor teams die complexe diensten verkopen, maar moeite hebben met nauwkeurigheid en tijdigheid. Het WorkRails Services CPQ-platform standaardiseert de...
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo is alles-in-één software voor het stroomlijnen van verkoopservices, van op maat gemaakt en productgericht tot abonnementen. Het helpt ondernemers en bureaus hun interne processen te versnellen met behulp van automatisering. Creëer uw eigen workflows, genereer automatisch facturen en beschikt o...
Recurrency
recurrency.com
Recurrency kan naadloos worden geïntegreerd met uw ERP om de distributie te automatiseren, de omzet te optimaliseren en de klantloyaliteit te behouden.
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
Omzetversterking dankzij de toonaangevende CPQ & CLM. Een uniform platform om offertes en contracten te genereren, kopers te betrekken en realtime kopersinzichten te krijgen.
In Mind Cloud
inmindcloud.com
De productie is complex. Verkopen zou niet mogen. In Mind Cloud is 's werelds enige schaalbare digitale verkoopplatform gemaakt voor productie. Versnel uw verkoopproces, win meer deals en loop sneller een voorsprong op uw concurrentie dan u denkt.