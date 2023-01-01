Alternatieven - Quadient

WebCatalog

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is een Amerikaans cloudgebaseerd softwarebedrijf met hoofdkantoor in San Francisco, Californië. Het biedt (CRM)-service voor klantrelatiebeheer en verkoopt ook een aanvullende reeks bedrijfsapplicaties gericht op klantenservice, marketingautomatisering, analyse en applicatieontw...

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

zoho.com

Run uw hele bedrijf met Zoho's pakket online productiviteitstools en SaaS-applicaties. Meer dan 50 miljoen gebruikers vertrouwen ons wereldwijd. Probeer ons Forever Free Plan!

Miro

Miro

miro.com

Miro is het online collaboratieve whiteboardplatform waarmee gedistribueerde teams effectief kunnen samenwerken, van brainstormen met digitale plaknotities tot het plannen en beheren van flexibele workflows.

Zoho CRM Plus

Zoho CRM Plus

zoho.com

Zoho CRM Plus is een uniform CX-platform waarmee uw verkoop-, marketing- en ondersteuningsteams als één geheel kunnen werken, op één enkele interface.

TheyDo

TheyDo

theydo.io

Digital Design Thinking om problemen klantgericht op te lossen. Transformeer uw bedrijf om baanbrekende innovaties te produceren, met behulp van een beproefde methode op schaal.

Planhat

Planhat

planhat.com

Planhat is een mooi, flexibel en krachtig Customer Success Platform. Customer 360, gezondheidsscores, draaiboeken, klantportals en meer.

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

CleverTap is een op SaaS gebaseerd klantlevenscyclusbeheer- en mobielmarketingbedrijf met hoofdkantoor in Mountain View, Californië. Het bedrijf werd opgericht in mei 2013 en levert producten voor analyse van mobiele apps en producten voor gebruikersbetrokkenheid aan meer dan 8.000 bedrijven, waaron...

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage is een full-stack oplossing die bestaat uit krachtige klantanalyses, geautomatiseerde cross-channel betrokkenheid en AI-gestuurde personalisatie.

Contentsquare

Contentsquare

contentsquare.com

Verbeter de omzet, conversie en betrokkenheid met 's werelds meest complete platform voor analyse van digitale ervaringen.

ChurnZero

ChurnZero

churnzero.net

ChurnZero is software voor klantsucces die bedrijven helpt het productgebruik van hun klanten te begrijpen, hun gezondheid te beoordelen en bedrijven de middelen geeft om de klantervaring te beheren en te automatiseren.

Catalyst

Catalyst

catalyst.io

Software voor klantsucces waarmee u klantgegevens kunt centraliseren, een duidelijk beeld krijgt van de gezondheid van uw klanten en ervaringen kunt schalen die retentie en groei stimuleren.

Acquia

Acquia

acquia.com

Acquia is een software-as-a-service-bedrijf, mede opgericht door Dries Buytaert en Jay Batson, dat zakelijke producten, diensten en technische ondersteuning levert voor het open-source webcontentmanagementplatform Drupal.

Totango

Totango

totango.com

Totango is klantsuccessoftware die ondernemingen helpt de omzetgroei te stimuleren, het klantverloop te verminderen en zich tegelijkertijd te concentreren op het SaaS-klanttraject. Ervaar Totango gratis.

Bento

Bento

bentonow.com

Bento is een krachtig berichtenautomatiseringsplatform gemaakt voor online bedrijven – met krachtige e-mail- en sms-marketingautomatisering.

Act-On

Act-On

act-on.com

Marketingautomatiseringsplatform gespecialiseerd in B2B-, B2C- en e-mailmarketing, gebouwd om te voldoen aan de werkelijke behoeften van het moderne bedrijfsleven.

SuprSend

SuprSend

suprsend.com

SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...

ShiftX

ShiftX

shiftx.com

Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.

Dynosend

Dynosend

dynosend.com

Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful...

Retainly

Retainly

retainly.app

Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationship...

Growlytics

Growlytics

growlytics.in

Growlytics is an Omnichannel Marketing Automation suite and a Customer data Platform that enhances user engagement and retention strategies and help increase overall online revenue. Solutions offered by Growlytics: Engagement: Email SMS Whatsapp Web Push notifications In-App Messages Mobile Push Not...

CustomerGlu

CustomerGlu

customerglu.com

CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu ha...

Apxor

Apxor

apxor.com

Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onb...

Cemantica

Cemantica

cemantica.com

CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations

Vizury

Vizury

vizury.com

Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...

Custellence

Custellence

custellence.com

We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...

JourneyTrack.io

JourneyTrack.io

journeytrack.io

JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...

Plotline

Plotline

plotline.so

Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.

Growth Channel

Growth Channel

growthchannel.com

Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.

FlowMapp

FlowMapp

flowmapp.com

Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...

Indeemo

Indeemo

indeemo.com

Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...

Magnews

Magnews

magnews.it

Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...

UXPressia

UXPressia

uxpressia.com

UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...

Treasure Data

Treasure Data

treasuredata.com

Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...

Ruler Analytics

Ruler Analytics

ruleranalytics.com

Ruler Analytics is een marketingmetings- en attributieplatform dat geïsoleerde marketing-, verkoop-, omzet- en klantgegevens verbindt om: - Een volledig trechteroverzicht van uw klanttraject te bieden - Omzet nauwkeurig toe te schrijven op kanaal-, campagne-, inhouds- en trefwoordniveau - Creëer mul...

WebEngage

WebEngage

webengage.com

WebEngage is een full-stack retentie-besturingssysteem dat de klantbetrokkenheid voor meer dan 800 merken over de hele wereld vereenvoudigt. Het platform stelt bedrijven in staat om gepersonaliseerde en betekenisvolle relaties op te bouwen met hun gebruikers via verschillende digitale kanalen. Met z...

Knotch

Knotch

knotch.com

Het Content Intelligence Platform van Knotch onthult welke inhoud werkt en waarom, zodat u minder tijd hoeft te besteden aan gissen en meer tijd aan acteren. Vertrouwd door datagestuurde marketingteams

Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud

netcorecloud.com

Het Customer Engagement & Experience-platform van Netcore Cloud (voorheen bekend als Netcore Smartech) is een one-stop-groeiplatform waarmee marketeers, groei- en productmanagers krachtige gesprekken met klanten kunnen voeren via meerdere contactpunten. Gesteund door de kracht van AI/ML zorgt Netcor...

cux.io

cux.io

cux.io

Wij vertalen de ervaringen van uw bezoekers in cijfers, herkennen hun gedragspatronen gedurende de hele klantreis en bieden direct bruikbare inzichten. Geen gegevens-SPAM meer

ChannelMix

ChannelMix

channelmix.com

Met een end-to-end platform en een uitgebreide reeks analyseproducten biedt ChannelMix toonaangevende merken en bureaus een duidelijk pad om de marketing-ROI te meten en te laten groeien. ChannelMix is ​​een pionier op het gebied van toekomstgerichte marketingmetingen met eigen analytics-tracking en...

Solitics

Solitics

solitics.com

Solitics is een innovatief platform voor klantbetrokkenheid, gespecialiseerd in bezoekersactivatie, klantbetrokkenheid en de modernste Aanalytics-suite. Het platform stelt B2C-merken in staat de levenscyclus van hun klanten te automatiseren, personaliseren en volledig te beheren, waarbij ze de meest...

TrenDemon

TrenDemon

trendemon.com

Trendemon is een webpersonalisatie- en accountgebaseerde orkestratieoplossing – Een op doelen gebaseerd trajectorkestratieplatform is de belangrijkste hub die wordt gebruikt om het klanttraject te begrijpen en gepersonaliseerde ervaringen op schaal te leveren, die bezoekers aanmoedigt om met uw webs...

Prelay

Prelay

prelay.com

Het Team Selling Platform van Prelay helpt bedrijven hun complexe deals te vereenvoudigen en hun meest waardevolle interne middelen te maximaliseren om als team sneller omzet te genereren. Te veel omzetteams laten statische CRM-bestanden en verouderde tools hun verkooppotentieel onderdrukken. Zonder...

Lifesight

Lifesight

lifesight.io

Zorg ervoor dat elke marketingdollar telt - Maak gebruik van uw eigen gegevens met AI-aangedreven metingen om optimale marketingbeslissingen te nemen. Geen data-analisten of wetenschappers nodig. Het platform van Lifesight stelt moderne marketeers in staat betere resultaten te bereiken door klantge...

Usermaven

Usermaven

usermaven.com

Website- en productanalyse goed gedaan - eindelijk! De Spotless™-tracking van Usermaven legt alle gebeurtenissen automatisch vast, waardoor de afhankelijkheid van ontwikkelaars wordt weggenomen en het de gemakkelijkste analysetool voor marketeers en productmensen wordt.

Squeezely

Squeezely

squeezely.tech

We help businesses, increase their conversion by turning customer interactions into personalized experiences, in a way everybody can do it. Squeezely CDP helps businesses drive personalization at scale in three simple steps: Collect - Collect data from all sources into one place. Convert - Convert d...

Ortto

Ortto

ortto.com

Begrijp uw klanten en lanceer een datagestuurde volledige spectrumstrategie met Ortto's alles-in-één CRM-, e-mail- en marketingplatform.

