Alternatieven - Quadient

Salesforce.com, inc. is een Amerikaans cloudgebaseerd softwarebedrijf met hoofdkantoor in San Francisco, Californië. Het biedt (CRM)-service voor klantrelatiebeheer en verkoopt ook een aanvullende reeks bedrijfsapplicaties gericht op klantenservice, marketingautomatisering, analyse en applicatieontw...
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run uw hele bedrijf met Zoho's pakket online productiviteitstools en SaaS-applicaties. Meer dan 50 miljoen gebruikers vertrouwen ons wereldwijd. Probeer ons Forever Free Plan!
Miro
miro.com
Miro is het online collaboratieve whiteboardplatform waarmee gedistribueerde teams effectief kunnen samenwerken, van brainstormen met digitale plaknotities tot het plannen en beheren van flexibele workflows.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is een uniform CX-platform waarmee uw verkoop-, marketing- en ondersteuningsteams als één geheel kunnen werken, op één enkele interface.
TheyDo
theydo.io
Digital Design Thinking om problemen klantgericht op te lossen. Transformeer uw bedrijf om baanbrekende innovaties te produceren, met behulp van een beproefde methode op schaal.
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is een mooi, flexibel en krachtig Customer Success Platform. Customer 360, gezondheidsscores, draaiboeken, klantportals en meer.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap is een op SaaS gebaseerd klantlevenscyclusbeheer- en mobielmarketingbedrijf met hoofdkantoor in Mountain View, Californië. Het bedrijf werd opgericht in mei 2013 en levert producten voor analyse van mobiele apps en producten voor gebruikersbetrokkenheid aan meer dan 8.000 bedrijven, waaron...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is een full-stack oplossing die bestaat uit krachtige klantanalyses, geautomatiseerde cross-channel betrokkenheid en AI-gestuurde personalisatie.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Verbeter de omzet, conversie en betrokkenheid met 's werelds meest complete platform voor analyse van digitale ervaringen.
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero is software voor klantsucces die bedrijven helpt het productgebruik van hun klanten te begrijpen, hun gezondheid te beoordelen en bedrijven de middelen geeft om de klantervaring te beheren en te automatiseren.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Software voor klantsucces waarmee u klantgegevens kunt centraliseren, een duidelijk beeld krijgt van de gezondheid van uw klanten en ervaringen kunt schalen die retentie en groei stimuleren.
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia is een software-as-a-service-bedrijf, mede opgericht door Dries Buytaert en Jay Batson, dat zakelijke producten, diensten en technische ondersteuning levert voor het open-source webcontentmanagementplatform Drupal.
Totango
totango.com
Totango is klantsuccessoftware die ondernemingen helpt de omzetgroei te stimuleren, het klantverloop te verminderen en zich tegelijkertijd te concentreren op het SaaS-klanttraject. Ervaar Totango gratis.
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento is een krachtig berichtenautomatiseringsplatform gemaakt voor online bedrijven – met krachtige e-mail- en sms-marketingautomatisering.
Act-On
act-on.com
Marketingautomatiseringsplatform gespecialiseerd in B2B-, B2C- en e-mailmarketing, gebouwd om te voldoen aan de werkelijke behoeften van het moderne bedrijfsleven.
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...
ShiftX
shiftx.com
Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.
Dynosend
dynosend.com
Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful...
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationship...
Growlytics
growlytics.in
Growlytics is an Omnichannel Marketing Automation suite and a Customer data Platform that enhances user engagement and retention strategies and help increase overall online revenue. Solutions offered by Growlytics: Engagement: Email SMS Whatsapp Web Push notifications In-App Messages Mobile Push Not...
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu ha...
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onb...
Cemantica
cemantica.com
CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...
Custellence
custellence.com
We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io
JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics is een marketingmetings- en attributieplatform dat geïsoleerde marketing-, verkoop-, omzet- en klantgegevens verbindt om: - Een volledig trechteroverzicht van uw klanttraject te bieden - Omzet nauwkeurig toe te schrijven op kanaal-, campagne-, inhouds- en trefwoordniveau - Creëer mul...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is een full-stack retentie-besturingssysteem dat de klantbetrokkenheid voor meer dan 800 merken over de hele wereld vereenvoudigt. Het platform stelt bedrijven in staat om gepersonaliseerde en betekenisvolle relaties op te bouwen met hun gebruikers via verschillende digitale kanalen. Met z...
Knotch
knotch.com
Het Content Intelligence Platform van Knotch onthult welke inhoud werkt en waarom, zodat u minder tijd hoeft te besteden aan gissen en meer tijd aan acteren. Vertrouwd door datagestuurde marketingteams
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Het Customer Engagement & Experience-platform van Netcore Cloud (voorheen bekend als Netcore Smartech) is een one-stop-groeiplatform waarmee marketeers, groei- en productmanagers krachtige gesprekken met klanten kunnen voeren via meerdere contactpunten. Gesteund door de kracht van AI/ML zorgt Netcor...
cux.io
cux.io
Wij vertalen de ervaringen van uw bezoekers in cijfers, herkennen hun gedragspatronen gedurende de hele klantreis en bieden direct bruikbare inzichten. Geen gegevens-SPAM meer
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
Met een end-to-end platform en een uitgebreide reeks analyseproducten biedt ChannelMix toonaangevende merken en bureaus een duidelijk pad om de marketing-ROI te meten en te laten groeien. ChannelMix is een pionier op het gebied van toekomstgerichte marketingmetingen met eigen analytics-tracking en...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is een innovatief platform voor klantbetrokkenheid, gespecialiseerd in bezoekersactivatie, klantbetrokkenheid en de modernste Aanalytics-suite. Het platform stelt B2C-merken in staat de levenscyclus van hun klanten te automatiseren, personaliseren en volledig te beheren, waarbij ze de meest...
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon is een webpersonalisatie- en accountgebaseerde orkestratieoplossing – Een op doelen gebaseerd trajectorkestratieplatform is de belangrijkste hub die wordt gebruikt om het klanttraject te begrijpen en gepersonaliseerde ervaringen op schaal te leveren, die bezoekers aanmoedigt om met uw webs...
Prelay
prelay.com
Het Team Selling Platform van Prelay helpt bedrijven hun complexe deals te vereenvoudigen en hun meest waardevolle interne middelen te maximaliseren om als team sneller omzet te genereren. Te veel omzetteams laten statische CRM-bestanden en verouderde tools hun verkooppotentieel onderdrukken. Zonder...
Lifesight
lifesight.io
Zorg ervoor dat elke marketingdollar telt - Maak gebruik van uw eigen gegevens met AI-aangedreven metingen om optimale marketingbeslissingen te nemen. Geen data-analisten of wetenschappers nodig. Het platform van Lifesight stelt moderne marketeers in staat betere resultaten te bereiken door klantge...
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Website- en productanalyse goed gedaan - eindelijk! De Spotless™-tracking van Usermaven legt alle gebeurtenissen automatisch vast, waardoor de afhankelijkheid van ontwikkelaars wordt weggenomen en het de gemakkelijkste analysetool voor marketeers en productmensen wordt.
Squeezely
squeezely.tech
We help businesses, increase their conversion by turning customer interactions into personalized experiences, in a way everybody can do it. Squeezely CDP helps businesses drive personalization at scale in three simple steps: Collect - Collect data from all sources into one place. Convert - Convert d...
Ortto
ortto.com
Begrijp uw klanten en lanceer een datagestuurde volledige spectrumstrategie met Ortto's alles-in-één CRM-, e-mail- en marketingplatform.