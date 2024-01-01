Alternatieven - Qlik
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks is een bedrijf opgericht door de oorspronkelijke makers van Apache Spark. Databricks is voortgekomen uit het AMPLab-project aan de Universiteit van Californië, Berkeley dat betrokken was bij het maken van Apache Spark, een open-source gedistribueerd computerframework gebouwd bovenop Scala...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Beheerde notebooks voor datawetenschappers en onderzoekers.
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku is een bedrijf op het gebied van kunstmatige intelligentie (AI) en machine learning dat werd opgericht in 2013. In december 2019 kondigde Dataiku aan dat CapitalG - het door Alphabet Inc. gefinancierde risicokapitaalfonds in een laat stadium van groei - zich bij Dataiku heeft aangesloten als...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is een modern dataplatform voor datawetenschap en -analyse. Collaboratieve notebooks, prachtige data-apps en beveiliging op ondernemingsniveau.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is het toonaangevende Full Stack AI-, LLM- en computer vision-productieplatform voor het modelleren van ongestructureerde beeld-, video-, tekst- en audiogegevens.
V7
v7labs.com
De volledige infrastructuur voor bedrijfstrainingsgegevens, inclusief labeling, workflows, datasets en mensen in de loop.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Geliefd bij datawetenschappers, beheerst door IT. Uw alles-in-één oplossing voor de ontwikkeling, implementatie en datapijplijnen van datawetenschap en ML in de cloud.
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Incorta
incorta.com
Het open data-leveringsplatform van Incorta vereenvoudigt de toegang tot gegevens uit meerdere, complexe bedrijfssystemen om de volledige waarde van organisatiegegevens te ontsluiten, waardoor deze direct beschikbaar zijn voor analyse. Gesteund door GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra V...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics fungeert als uw vertrouwde co-piloot voor het bedrijfsleven met als doel u slimmer, sneller en zelfverzekerder te maken in uw datagestuurde beslissingen. IBM Cognos Analytics geeft elke gebruiker – of het nu datawetenschappers, bedrijfsanalisten of niet-IT-specialisten zijn – me...
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ biedt dynamische, collaboratieve toegang tot simulatie- en data-analysetechnologie en schaalbare HPC- en cloudbronnen, allemaal op één plek.