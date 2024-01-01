Alternatieven - Prezly
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Ontdek hoe Meltwater PR- en marketingteams helpt de berichtgeving in de media op zowel nieuws als sociale media te monitoren en het merkbeheer te verbeteren.
Cision
cision.com
Cision Ltd. is een bedrijf en dienstverlener op het gebied van public relations en verdiende mediasoftware. Het bedrijf is opgericht op de Kaaimaneilanden en heeft zijn hoofdkantoor in Chicago, Illinois; met klanten over de hele wereld. Het bedrijf is in juni 2017 via een omgekeerde fusie naar de be...
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
De beste mediamonitoringservice in zijn klasse voor tv, radio, nieuws, podcasts en sociale media, en de meest nauwkeurige database met mediacontacten in de branche.
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (voorheen MediaMiser) is een leverancier van mediamonitoring- en analysesoftware en professionele diensten voor public relations- en marketingprofessionals. Agility PR Solutions maakt gebruik van eigen technologie om inhoud van meer dan 200.000 bronnen via sociale, traditionele ...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Vind de inhoud die het beste presteert. Werk samen met de influencers die er toe doen. Gebruik onze contentinzichten om ideeën te genereren, goed presterende content te creëren, uw prestaties te monitoren en influencers te identificeren. BuzzSumo ondersteunt de strategieën van meer dan 500.000 mar...
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream is webgebaseerde software waarmee de beste marketeers ter wereld hun producten, diensten en inhoud kunnen promoten om links, buzz en merken op te bouwen.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Gebruik Muck Rack om journalisten te vinden, pers voor je verhaal te krijgen, het nieuws te volgen en te rapporteren over de impact van je PR. Journalisten kunnen portefeuilles opbouwen en hun carrière versnellen.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Het toonaangevende influencer-marketingplatform Octoly helpt merken hun zichtbaarheid te vergroten, vertrouwen op te bouwen en de verkoop te stimuleren door doorgelichte micro-influencers en consumenten op grote schaal met elkaar te verbinden. Merken maken gebruik van onze samengestelde community o...
Storiad
storiad.com
Storiad helpt auteurs bij het plannen, implementeren en beheren van digitale boekpromotiecampagnes om het juiste boekenpubliek te bereiken om het boekenbewustzijn te vergroten en de boekverkoop te verhogen.
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ zal uw mediarelaties transformeren. Op één plek kunt u medialijsten samenstellen, persberichten verspreiden, uw verhaal pitchen en persberichten lezen. Het maakt het delen van uw nieuws direct en probleemloos.
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
Automatisch media-aandacht verzamelen en rapporteren. PeakMetrics extraheert inzichten en creëert in realtime bruikbare gegevens uit miljoenen ongestructureerde, cross-channel mediadatasets.
Telum Media
telummedia.com
Telum Media is a comprehensive media contacts platform that creates connections between the PR and media industries across Asia Pacific.
IGLeads.io
igleads.io
Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals
The Shelf
theshelf.com
The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.
Roxhill Media
roxhillmedia.com
Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.
PressPitch.io
presspitch.io
PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...
PodSeeker
podseeker.co
Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.
OnePitch
onepitch.co
Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.
Sourcery
sourcery.ai
Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO
JustReachOut
justreachout.io
PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...
NinjaOutreach
ninjaoutreach.com
With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud levert 's werelds meest uitgebreide end-to-end evenemententechnologie en gerelateerde diensten om de creatie en het beheer van evenementen mogelijk te maken. Beheer de volledige levenscyclus van uw evenementen, ongeacht de locatie, het formaat, de omvang of de lengte - van enkel...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Tagger van Sprout Social heeft een revolutie teweeggebracht in de socialemediamarketingindustrie voor enkele van de grootste merken en bureaus van vandaag, waaronder Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline en Dolce & Gabbana. Met het datagestuurde soci...
Heepsy
heepsy.com
Vind influencers binnen enkele seconden. Directe toegang tot Instagram-, Youtube-, Tiktok- en Twitch-influencers per locatie en categorie. Analyseer hun publiek en neem contact met hen op.
PressRush
pressrush.com
Geef uw PR-campagnes kracht met PressRush Database met mediacontacten, medialijsten en zoeken van journalisten voor public relations
Postaga
postaga.com
Genereer meer leads, bouw relaties op en verkrijg backlinks met een effectief, eenvoudig en overzichtelijk e-mail- en verkoopplatform.
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
Ontdek de impact van online PR! Monitor wat er over uw merk wordt gezegd, creëer uw verhaal, identificeer en betrek uw publiek en analyseer de resultaten.