WebCatalog

Alternatieven - Postaga

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Ontdek hoe Meltwater PR- en marketingteams helpt de berichtgeving in de media op zowel nieuws als sociale media te monitoren en het merkbeheer te verbeteren.

Cision

Cision

cision.com

Cision Ltd. is een bedrijf en dienstverlener op het gebied van public relations en verdiende mediasoftware. Het bedrijf is opgericht op de Kaaimaneilanden en heeft zijn hoofdkantoor in Chicago, Illinois; met klanten over de hele wereld. Het bedrijf is in juni 2017 via een omgekeerde fusie naar de be...

Critical Mention

Critical Mention

criticalmention.com

De beste mediamonitoringservice in zijn klasse voor tv, radio, nieuws, podcasts en sociale media, en de meest nauwkeurige database met mediacontacten in de branche.

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Agility PR Solutions (voorheen MediaMiser) is een leverancier van mediamonitoring- en analysesoftware en professionele diensten voor public relations- en marketingprofessionals. Agility PR Solutions maakt gebruik van eigen technologie om inhoud van meer dan 200.000 bronnen via sociale, traditionele ...

BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo

buzzsumo.com

Vind de inhoud die het beste presteert. Werk samen met de influencers die er toe doen. Gebruik onze contentinzichten om ideeën te genereren, goed presterende content te creëren, uw prestaties te monitoren en influencers te identificeren. BuzzSumo ondersteunt de strategieën van meer dan 500.000 mar...

BuzzStream

BuzzStream

buzzstream.com

BuzzStream is webgebaseerde software waarmee de beste marketeers ter wereld hun producten, diensten en inhoud kunnen promoten om links, buzz en merken op te bouwen.

Prezly

Prezly

prezly.com

Prezly is het storytellingplatform dat organisaties helpt bij het publiceren, distribueren en bezitten van hun verhalen met als doel fans te creëren.

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

Gebruik Muck Rack om journalisten te vinden, pers voor je verhaal te krijgen, het nieuws te volgen en te rapporteren over de impact van je PR. Journalisten kunnen portefeuilles opbouwen en hun carrière versnellen.

Skeepers

Skeepers

octoly.com

Het toonaangevende influencer-marketingplatform Octoly helpt merken hun zichtbaarheid te vergroten, vertrouwen op te bouwen en de verkoop te stimuleren door doorgelichte micro-influencers en consumenten op grote schaal met elkaar te verbinden. Merken maken gebruik van onze samengestelde community o...

MediaHQ

MediaHQ

mediahq.com

MediaHQ zal uw mediarelaties transformeren. Op één plek kunt u medialijsten samenstellen, persberichten verspreiden, uw verhaal pitchen en persberichten lezen. Het maakt het delen van uw nieuws direct en probleemloos.

PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics

peakmetrics.com

Automatisch media-aandacht verzamelen en rapporteren. PeakMetrics extraheert inzichten en creëert in realtime bruikbare gegevens uit miljoenen ongestructureerde, cross-channel mediadatasets.

IGLeads.io

IGLeads.io

igleads.io

Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals

The Shelf

The Shelf

theshelf.com

The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.

Roxhill Media

Roxhill Media

roxhillmedia.com

Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.

PressPitch.io

PressPitch.io

presspitch.io

PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...

PodSeeker

PodSeeker

podseeker.co

Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.

OnePitch

OnePitch

onepitch.co

Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.

Sourcery

Sourcery

sourcery.ai

Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO

JustReachOut

JustReachOut

justreachout.io

PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...

NinjaOutreach

NinjaOutreach

ninjaoutreach.com

With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...

Wizikey

Wizikey

wizikey.com

What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...

Anewstip

Anewstip

anewstip.com

Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...

Propel PRM

Propel PRM

propelmypr.com

Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...

Prowly

Prowly

prowly.com

Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...

Newswire

Newswire

newswire.com

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...

Onclusive

Onclusive

onclusive.com

Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...

Notified

Notified

notified.com

Notified Event Cloud levert 's werelds meest uitgebreide end-to-end evenemententechnologie en gerelateerde diensten om de creatie en het beheer van evenementen mogelijk te maken. Beheer de volledige levenscyclus van uw evenementen, ongeacht de locatie, het formaat, de omvang of de lengte - van enkel...

Tagger Media

Tagger Media

taggermedia.com

Tagger van Sprout Social heeft een revolutie teweeggebracht in de socialemediamarketingindustrie voor enkele van de grootste merken en bureaus van vandaag, waaronder Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline en Dolce & Gabbana. Met het datagestuurde soci...

Heepsy

Heepsy

heepsy.com

Vind influencers binnen enkele seconden. Directe toegang tot Instagram-, Youtube-, Tiktok- en Twitch-influencers per locatie en categorie. Analyseer hun publiek en neem contact met hen op.

PressRush

PressRush

pressrush.com

Geef uw PR-campagnes kracht met PressRush Database met mediacontacten, medialijsten en zoeken van journalisten voor public relations

Mynewdesk

Mynewdesk

mynewsdesk.com

Ontdek de impact van online PR! Monitor wat er over uw merk wordt gezegd, creëer uw verhaal, identificeer en betrek uw publiek en analyseer de resultaten.

Verkennen

WebCatalog Desktop

Ondersteuning

Bedrijf

Juridisch

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.