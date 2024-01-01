Alternatieven - Perpetua
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 's werelds toonaangevende oplossing voor partnerschapsautomatisering ontdekt, beheert, beschermt en optimaliseert alle partnerschapskanalen die een echte exponentiële groei bereiken.
LTK
shopltk.com
Koop het nieuwste op het gebied van mode, wonen, beauty en fitness van LTK-influencers die u vertrouwt. Ideeën voor werkkleding, jurken voor bruiloftsgasten, reislooks en nog veel meer.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN is de beste influencer-marketingsoftware voor e-commercemerken. Ons AI-aangedreven platform omvat meer dan 32 miljoen influencer-suites, campagnewerkruimte, rapportage en analyse, betaling en productafhandeling, mediabibliotheek met volledige inhoud en meer.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Software voor partnerrelatiebeheer om elk programma te schalen: affiliate, reseller, marketing en meer. Ontdek waarom SaaS-bedrijven groeien met PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole is een Hashtag Analytics- en Social Media Analytics-bedrijf dat realtime gegevens levert met hashtag-tracking voor Twitter, Instagram en Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Ontdek hoe Meltwater PR- en marketingteams helpt de berichtgeving in de media op zowel nieuws als sociale media te monitoren en het merkbeheer te verbeteren.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Influencer-marketingplatform Met Affable kunnen wereldwijde merken, bureaus en D2C e-Commerce-merken gemakkelijk influencers vinden, campagnes beheren en de ROI meten! Geverifieerde beïnvloeders. 100+ klanten.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimaliseer de digitale klantreis. Emplifi's uniforme platform van software voor klantervaring en beheersoftware voor sociale media dicht de CX-kloof.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Alles-in-één oplossing om uw influencermarketing te versterken. Beheer de volledige levenscyclus van uw influencer-marketingcampagnes.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr is het registratiesysteem voor datagestuurde influencermarketing dat marketeers gebruiken om te investeren in de juiste strategieën, campagnes te stroomlijnen en programma’s op te schalen.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Het toonaangevende influencer-marketingplatform Octoly helpt merken hun zichtbaarheid te vergroten, vertrouwen op te bouwen en de verkoop te stimuleren door doorgelichte micro-influencers en consumenten op grote schaal met elkaar te verbinden. Merken maken gebruik van onze samengestelde community o...
StarNgage
starngage.com
Bij StarNgage geloven we dat sociaal gedistribueerde visuele inhoud de toekomst van adverteren is. Het gebeurt nu op Instagram en we willen merken helpen in dit avontuur en winnen op Instagram. Met dit platform kunnen merken hun Instagram-marketinginspanningen meten en influencers betrekken om inhou...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is de krachtige software voor affiliate-, influencer- en verwijzingsmarketing, alles in één. Vanaf slechts $ 49 pm schaalt GrowthHero met u mee! Volledig flexibele tools voor uw succes: - White-label partnerportaal, volledig aanpasbaar, geen code nodig - Deel aanpasbare tracking-URL's en/...
Influence.co
influence.co
Alles wat je nodig hebt om het als maker te maken. Sluit u aan bij het eerste professionele netwerk dat is ontworpen voor influencers en makers. Maak vandaag nog uw profiel aan om geld te verdienen, van elkaar te leren en mensen te ontmoeten via communities.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Het populairste door gebruikers gegenereerde contentplatform voor het creëren en publiceren van UGC-campagnes op verschillende marketingcontactpunten. Het perfecte UGC-platform om het merkvertrouwen, de bekendheid, de gebruikersbetrokkenheid en de verkoop succesvol te laten groeien.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr is een van de beste influencermarketingbedrijven die de juiste influencers en merkambassadeurs aan topmerken koppelt. Bezoek vandaag nog onze website.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag betaald - Match met makers, start campagnes en voer whitelists voor makers uit, allemaal op één platform. Influencer-marketing is nu veilig, gemakkelijk en snel.
Audiense
audiense.com
Alles wat u nodig heeft om doelgroepen te begrijpen en betere marketingresultaten, resultaten op sociale media, resultaten van influencers, mediastrategieën, groeistrategieën of rendement op advertentie-uitgaven te behalen. Zet consumentensegmentatie en culturele inzichten centraal in uw strategie ...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Stimuleer de verkoop via Creator Marketing. Influencer-marketing, partnerprogramma's, beheer van makers, door gebruikers gegenereerde inhoud, merkambassadeurs: bouw waardevolle partnerschappen op om uw bedrijf te laten groeien.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Onalytica Brands
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash is het Influencer Marketing Platform dat een unieke AI-aangedreven contenttechnologie gebruikt om merken en bureaus te helpen hun creatorprogramma’s op te schalen. Ontdek authentieke makers, meet de impact van uw campagnes en beheer al uw gegevens op één plek. Snelgroeiende DTC’s als Wild...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics is de eerste AI-aangedreven Brand Performance Cloud op de markt, die meer dan 1.200 klanten voorziet van de software en data die ze nodig hebben om strategie en uitvoering te verbinden. De Brand Performance Cloud helpt leidinggevenden campagnes te lanceren, het bereik te vergroten, de...
CisionOne
cision.one
Vorm de toekomst van uw merk. Live. Om effectief door het huidige medialandschap te kunnen navigeren, hebben PR- en communicatieteams een nieuw soort platform nodig: een platform dat de kracht van AI benut, realtime media-inzichten levert die nodig zijn om snellere, nauwkeurigere beslissingen te nem...
Later
later.com
Later is een marketing- en handelsplatform voor sociale media dat bedrijfseigenaren, makers, bureaus en sociale-mediateams helpt hun merken en bedrijven online te laten groeien. Later helpt u tijd te besparen en uw bedrijf te laten groeien door het eenvoudig te maken uw gehele sociale-mediastrategi...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is een wereldwijde partner voor PR- en communicatiesucces. Door met duizenden organisaties over de hele wereld samen te werken, begrijpen wij de druk waarmee u wordt geconfronteerd. Zoals het opbouwen van een sterk merk en reputatie. Wees de ogen, oren en het geweten van uw organisatie. On...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Duizenden toonaangevende merken en retailers ter wereld vertrouwen op de technologie, diensten en expertise van Bazaarvoice om de omzet te verhogen, het bereik te vergroten, bruikbare inzichten te verkrijgen en loyale pleitbezorgers te creëren. Volgens een nieuw onderzoek dat Forrester Consulting in...