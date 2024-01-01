Alternatieven - Notta
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is een slimme app voor het maken van notities waarmee u uw gesproken gesprekken kunt onthouden, doorzoeken en delen. Otter maakt slimme spraaknotities die audio, transcriptie, sprekeridentificatie, inline foto's en sleutelzinnen combineren. Het helpt zakenmensen, journalisten en studenten om m...
Krisp
krisp.ai
Geniet van HD-stem zonder achtergrondgeluiden en echo tijdens vergaderingen op afstand, podcasts en opnames. Krisp voorkomt luidruchtige afleidingen en verhoogt de productiviteit en professionaliteit.
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Bouw Voice AI in uw apps. Van startups tot NASA: Deepgram API's worden elke dag gebruikt om miljoenen audiominuten te transcriberen en te begrijpen. Snel, nauwkeurig, schaalbaar en kosteneffectief. Alles wat ontwikkelaars nodig hebben om met vertrouwen te bouwen en sneller te verzenden.
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...