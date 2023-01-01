Alternatieven - NetWise
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is een Amerikaans cloudgebaseerd softwarebedrijf met hoofdkantoor in San Francisco, Californië. Het biedt (CRM)-service voor klantrelatiebeheer en verkoopt ook een aanvullende reeks bedrijfsapplicaties gericht op klantenservice, marketingautomatisering, analyse en applicatieontw...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo is een e-mailmarketingplatform gemaakt voor online bedrijven – met krachtige e-mail- en sms-marketingautomatisering.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is een Amerikaans bedrijf dat vooruitstrevende leverings- en experimenteersoftware maakt voor andere bedrijven. De Optimizely-platformtechnologie biedt A/B-testen en multivariate testtools, website-personalisatie en functie-toggle-mogelijkheden. Het hoofdkantoor van het bedrijf bevindt zi...
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. is een Amerikaans technologiebedrijf gevestigd in San Francisco, Californië, dat software produceert voor het zoeken, monitoren en analyseren van door machines gegenereerde gegevens via een webinterface. De Splunk Enterprise- en Enterprise Cloud-oplossingen vangen, indexeren en correlere...
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc. biedt interface-oplossingen voor applicatieprogrammering. Het bedrijf verzamelt, schoont en controleert klantgegevens met segmenten, en biedt diensten voor gegevensintegratie, governance en doelgroepbeheer. Segment.Io bedient klanten in de staat Californië.
Formaloo
formaloo.com
Krachtig samenwerkingsplatform waarmee teams hun gegevens kunnen verzamelen, organiseren en begrijpen. Ga binnen enkele minuten van idee naar uitvoering, zonder code!
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (ook geschreven opentext) is een Canadees bedrijf dat software voor bedrijfsinformatiebeheer (EIM) ontwikkelt en verkoopt. OpenText, met hoofdkantoor in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is sinds 2014 het grootste softwarebedrijf van Canada en wordt erkend als een van de 100 grootste w...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is een mooi, flexibel en krachtig Customer Success Platform. Customer 360, gezondheidsscores, draaiboeken, klantportals en meer.
Customer.io
customer.io
Activeer e-mail, push, sms, webhooks en meer met Customer.io. Krijg controle over gedragsgegevens om de communicatie met klanten te personaliseren en de betrokkenheid te vergroten. Begin gratis.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Analyseer het klanttraject op websites en in apps. Een analysesuite met de nadruk op gebruikersprivacy en gegevensbeveiliging – het perfecte alternatief voor Google Analytics.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
De enige AI-gestuurde CDXP zonder code met native ingebouwde en geïntegreerde hypergepersonaliseerde marketinguitvoeringskanalen.
Contlo
contlo.com
Zeg hallo tegen autonome generatieve marketing. Contlo is een marketingplatform van de volgende generatie, volledig opgebouwd voor AI First World. Mogelijk gemaakt door het AI-model van uw merk en autonome AI-agenten.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Software voor klantsucces waarmee u klantgegevens kunt centraliseren, een duidelijk beeld krijgt van de gezondheid van uw klanten en ervaringen kunt schalen die retentie en groei stimuleren.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is een Software as a Service (SaaS) Data Science-bedrijf dat een B2B-klantdataplatform levert. De producten van het bedrijf verenigen meerdere gegevensbronnen, bronnen van eigen en externe partijen uit sociale media, contactdatabases, klantrelatiebeheersystemen en marketingautomatiseringsp...
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium is een Amerikaans bedrijf met hoofdkantoor in de VS, opgericht in 2008 in San Diego, Californië, dat enterprise tag management, een API-hub, een klantdataplatform met machine learning en datamanagementproducten verkoopt.
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak levert resultaten op. Het enige geïntegreerde digitale marketingplatform dat wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 1.000 toonaangevende retailers en merken voor e-mail, sms-marketing, identiteitsresolutie, gedragstriggers en cross-channel orkestratie.
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
Stop met het bouwen van uw beheerderspaneel, we hebben er een voor u Het verkrijgen van een beheerderspaneel hoeft niet tijdrovend te zijn. In plaats van het te bouwen, genereert Forest Admin binnen enkele seconden een beheerderspaneel bovenop uw gegevens.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Het toonaangevende influencer-marketingplatform Octoly helpt merken hun zichtbaarheid te vergroten, vertrouwen op te bouwen en de verkoop te stimuleren door doorgelichte micro-influencers en consumenten op grote schaal met elkaar te verbinden. Merken maken gebruik van onze samengestelde community o...
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia is een software-as-a-service-bedrijf, mede opgericht door Dries Buytaert en Jay Batson, dat zakelijke producten, diensten en technische ondersteuning levert voor het open-source webcontentmanagementplatform Drupal.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Ontdek hoe u met het alles-in-één platform van dotdigital marketingautomatiseringen kunt creëren om uw contacten te betrekken via e-mail, sms, sociale media, pushmeldingen en landingspagina's.
Totango
totango.com
Totango is klantsuccessoftware die ondernemingen helpt de omzetgroei te stimuleren, het klantverloop te verminderen en zich tegelijkertijd te concentreren op het SaaS-klanttraject. Ervaar Totango gratis.
Hightouch
hightouch.io
Uw datawarehouse is uw bron van waarheid voor klantgegevens. Hightouch synchroniseert deze gegevens met de tools waar uw zakelijke teams op vertrouwen.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Het digitale ervaringsplatform gebouwd voor commercie. De oplossingen van Bloomreach combineren de kracht van uniforme klant- en productgegevens met de snelheid en schaal van AI en voorspellende besluitvorming, zodat u magische ervaringen kunt bieden die op elk kanaal en elke reis conversies generer...
Plumb5
plumb5.com
Lanceer omnichannel-marketingcampagnes via internet, mobiel, e-mail en sms. Gebruik eenvoudig pushmeldingen en in-app-berichten. Plumb5 is een real-time Customer Engagement-platform dat marketeers helpt de betrokkenheid van gebruikers te behouden en gebruikers terug te winnen door middel van slimme ...
Mortar AI
mortarai.com
Mortar AI is uw CDP (klantgegevensplatform) van de volgende generatie dat al uw gefragmenteerde gegevens in realtime opschoont, analyseert en verenigt in één gebruiksvriendelijk dashboard.
Insider
useinsider.com
Eén platform voor geïndividualiseerde, cross-channel klantervaringen. Insider verbindt gegevens via verschillende kanalen, voorspelt toekomstig gedrag met AI en individualiseert ervaringen vanaf één enkel platform met de snelste time-to-value.
MSIGHTS
msights.com
Gegevenstransformatie, rapportage en samenwerking die efficiëntie, actie en verantwoordelijkheid stimuleren.
Squirro
squirro.com
Connect the dots: Detect new opportunities, develop an intimate understanding of customers, partners, and markets, spot trends and back your sales team with next best actions. Squirro delivers these insights in real-time, automatically, in pre-trained enterprise ready applications.
Scal-e
scal-e.com
Scal-e helps brands deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right person and through the right channel. Via the implementation of a 100% tailor-made DataMart, makes it possible to capture all the data and organize them around unified profiles in order to personalize omnichannel interact...
mediarithmics
mediarithmics.io
mediarithmics offers an open and integrated data marketing infrastructure, covering all CDP and DMP uses. The platform can also be used to create Data Alliances, guaranteeing the impermeability of data between partners and compliance with current and future regulations (GDPR, Pipeda, CCPA…). Our tec...
Journify
journify.io
Journify - The Composable Customer Data Platform that helps marketers collect and unify customer profiles, define dynamic audiences, and activate them in real-time.
Herogi
herogi.com
Herogi is end to end solution for intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data. Its seamless integration with third party services and builtin complex event processing capacity provide automated intelligence for technology based solutions. Herogi focus on event data as the events occur and ...
FLYDE
flyde.io
Most businesses are not using the power of their data stack properly which can cause a revenue loss of 4-7% each year. We built FLYDE SaaS platform to help consumer brands and retailers that already have an advanced tech stack (CRM, e-commerce platform, marketing automation software, retail tracking...
DinMo
dinmo.com
At DinMo, we envision a world where businesses thrive by harnessing the power of data. Our mission is to simplify data access, eliminate complexity, and promote a data-driven culture that empowers teams to make informed decisions and fuel growth. DinMo offers an all-in-one Platform that streamlines ...
Custobar
custobar.com
Your customers are individuals. Treat them that way. Custobar gives you a comprehensive understanding of each of your customers and how they interact with your business - across all the channels they meet you. We collect all your customer transaction data and make it understandable and actionable.
Castled.io
castled.io
Create complex customer journeys and personalised engagement campaigns using customer data locked securely in your servers.
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...
Propellor
propellor.ai
Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...
Freshpaint
freshpaint.io
Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Yespo
yespo.io
Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right cam...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle EU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle US
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle Customer
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helpt bedrijven al hun klantgegevens te gebruiken om de campagneprestaties te verbeteren, operationele efficiëntie te bereiken en bedrijfswaarde te vergroten met verbonden klantervaringen. De Customer Data Cloud, ons pakket klantdataplatformoplossingen, integreert klantgegevens, verbin...
Arena
arena.im
Arena ontwikkelt de volgende generatie tools voor live betrokkenheid, mogelijk gemaakt door data van eerste partijen, om overal een vertrouwd, live publiek op te bouwen. Onze oplossingen (Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) maken gebruik van de populairste functies van sociale media om snel diepga...