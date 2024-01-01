Alternatieven - Nearmap
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau (Frans voor 'tafeltje' letterlijk, ook wel 'plaatje'; mv. tableaux of, zelden, tableaus) kan verwijzen naar:
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - Cloudgebaseerde software voor het maken en delen van interactieve webkaarten. Breng uw locatiegegevens in kaart en communiceer ermee Bouw interactieve webkaarten met ArcGIS Online, de webgebaseerde kaartsoftware van Esri. Krijg nieuwe perspectieven en verbeterde details terwijl u m...
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Maak, analyseer en deel eenvoudig kaarten. Deel met vrienden, sluit kaarten in op websites en maak afbeeldingen of pdf.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Kaarten en locatie voor ontwikkelaars. Nauwkeurige locatiegegevens en krachtige ontwikkelaarstools om de manier waarop we door de wereld navigeren te veranderen.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
We zijn de vertrouwde bron voor IP-adresinformatie en verwerken maandelijks 40 miljard IP-geolocatie-API-verzoeken voor meer dan 1.000 bedrijven en meer dan 100.000 ontwikkelaars
Radar
radar.com
Locatie-infrastructuur voor elk product en elke dienst. De meest innovatieve bedrijven gebruiken de locatie-SDK's en API's van Radar om locatiegebaseerde ervaringen op honderden miljoenen apparaten wereldwijd mogelijk te maken.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Neem slimmere beslissingen over onroerend goed en sluit meer deals met Placer.ai's locatie-informatie en inzichten in het bezoekersverkeer.
CARTO
carto.com
Transactiegegevens in geld uitbrengen. Mastercard Advisors gebruikt CARTO om miljoenen dagelijkse creditcardtransacties om te zetten in locatiegebaseerde inzichten voor B2B-klanten in de detailhandel, onroerend goed en de publieke sector.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
Het toonaangevende veldverkoopplatform nu met gamificatie Gamification is de revolutionaire toolkit die gegevens omzet in sterk verbeterde rep-prestaties, waardoor het vermogen van uw verkoopteam om uit te blinken met maar liefst 107% wordt vergroot. Ervaar het nu, exclusief op het SalesRabbit-plat...
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx biedt het toonaangevende Analytics Cloud Platform. We stellen iedereen in staat inzichten met grote impact te ontdekken met AI-aangedreven analyse-automatisering.
TravelTime
traveltime.com
Bouw briljante apps met TravelTime Location API's. Toegewijd aan gegevensprivacy en nauwkeurigheid van transportgegevens.
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
Gratis IP-geolocatie-API en nauwkeurige IP-opzoekdatabase Gratis IP-API biedt land, stad, staat, provincie, lokale valuta, lengte- en breedtegraad, bedrijfsgegevens, ISP-zoekopdracht, taal, postcode, landnummer, informatie over gebruikersagenten, IP- Beveiligingsinformatie, tijdzone, huidige tijd, z...
PlaceKit
placekit.io
Locatiezoek-API - Wereldwijd zoeken naar plaatsen, automatisch aanvullen, winkellocatie en tweerichtingsgeocodering voor uw app.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Geo-targeting van uw websitebezoekers met behulp van onze geo-targetingtools. Leid bezoekers om of toon inhoud per land, staat en stad met behulp van hun IP-geolocatie.
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, ...
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach...
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer be...
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is the pioneer of location technology and the leading geo-location tracking platform with built-in customer notifications and communications. We provide best-in-class location-based technology to capture, ingest and process data to predictively visualize and provide notifications & updates t...
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a data-driven marketplace platform that transforms the way businesses buy and sell network services. By streamlining procurement and simplifying sales activities, Cloudscene makes way for stronger connections, easier tracking and management, empowered and agile teams, time and cost eff...
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence c...
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, el...
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unpara...
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive transforms your data into a custom Google map in minutes. Start a free trial of our feature-rich enterprise-level software, and discover the hidden opportunities in your data with our powerful mapping tools.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effect...
Zartico
zartico.com
Het Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) beschikt over ons eigen Integrated Data Model™, dat de hoogste frequentie en hoogste resolutie bevat van geolocatie-, uitgaven- en gebeurtenisgegevens voor zowel bewoners als bezoekers, en alle soorten gebeurtenissen. Gecombineerd met de bezettingsgr...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
We geven de connectiviteitsindustrie locatie-inzichten en geautomatiseerde tools om hen te helpen meer deals te winnen. Transformeer uw netwerkaankoop en -verkoop.
Mapline
mapline.com
Verbind uw gegevens met de echte wereld. Binnen enkele seconden kunt u uw gegevens uploaden, op een kaart bekijken, routes maken, grafieken en rapporten genereren en alles samenbrengen in een visueel dashboard. Gebruik onze krachtige analytische tools om nieuwe manieren te creëren om uw gegevens te ...
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
AI-copiloot voor marktanalyse en locatieplanning. Ontdek uitgebreide censusgegevens, postcodekaarten en meer over verschillende geografische details.
MaxMind
maxmind.com
Creëer slimmere, veiligere digitale ervaringen met nauwkeurige gegevens Integreer GeoIP® en online fraudedetectie in uw applicaties
Loqate
loqate.com
Verbeter de gegevenskwaliteit door correcte Britse adressen vast te leggen. Verhoog conversies en gebruikerservaring met postcodeadresverificatie en geocoderingstechnologie.