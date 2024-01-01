Alternatieven - Moonfare

Revolut

Revolut

revolut.com

Eén app voor alles wat met geld te maken heeft. Van uw dagelijkse uitgaven tot het plannen van uw toekomst met sparen en beleggen: Revolut helpt u meer uit uw geld te halen.

Revolut Business

Revolut Business

revolut.com

Een account zonder grenzen, met krachtige, gepersonaliseerde tools allemaal op één plek, waardoor u ultieme controle heeft over uw zakelijke financiën.

ANZ Australia

ANZ Australia

anz.com.au

De Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited is een Australische multinationale bank- en financiële dienstverlener met hoofdkantoor in Melbourne, Victoria. Het is de op één na grootste bank van Australië qua activa en de vierde grootste bank qua marktkapitalisatie.

ANZ New Zealand

ANZ New Zealand

anz.co.nz

De Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited is een Australische multinationale bank- en financiële dienstverlener met hoofdkantoor in Melbourne, Victoria. Het is de op één na grootste bank van Australië qua activa en de vierde grootste bank qua marktkapitalisatie.

Holvi

Holvi

holvi.com

Uw alles-in-één account voor zelfstandig ondernemerschap. Bankieren, factureren en boekhouden – plus een nieuwe zakelijke creditcard. Alles op één plek, zodat u zich kunt concentreren op wat belangrijk is. Dat is het werkleven vereenvoudigd.

Fidor Bank

Fidor Bank

fidor.de

Fidor. Gewoon. Flexibel. Digitaal. Bankieren op een nieuw niveau. Ontvang nu uw activiteitenbonus.

Lendio

Lendio

lendio.com

Het in Utah gevestigde Lendio (voorheen Funding Universe), opgericht in 2011 door Brock Blake en Trent Miskin, is een gratis online marktplaats voor leningen in de VS die zich richt op eigenaren van kleine bedrijven.

Fundbox

Fundbox

fundbox.com

Fundbox biedt snelle, gemakkelijke toegang tot bedrijfsfinanciering, tot $ 150.000. Ontdek hoe onze kredietlijnen en termijnleningen de groei van uw bedrijf kunnen stimuleren.

Vouch

Vouch

vouch.us

Vouch is een nieuw soort digitale verzekeraar die startups beschermt tegen fouten, rechtszaken en aanvallen.

Crowdcube

Crowdcube

crowdcube.com

Koop aandelen in de snelgroeiende particuliere bedrijven van Europa.

Clara

Clara

clarafinds.com

Clara helpt u elke dataset interactief te visualiseren, zodat u complexe gegevens kunt organiseren, begrijpen en eraan kunt samenwerken.

Wikifolio

Wikifolio

wikifolio.com

Talents and capital market experts can share their trading ideas in a way that is visible for everyone. Everyone can choose their favorites regardless of their available capital and profit from these trading ideas via an exchange-traded financial product.

Uplyft Capital

Uplyft Capital

uplyftcapital.com

Uplyft Capital is a small business funder established in 2012. We believe in empowering successful small business owners by providing working capital quickly and efficiently. Our technology platform assesses cash flow, growth and character and doesn’t focus as much on personal credit as banks and cr...

Tipigo

Tipigo

tipigo.com

Tipigo harnesses the power of professional equity analysts, synthesizing big data and human expertise to build tailored stock portfolios that have been proven to outperform the market.

Swish Funding

Swish Funding

swishfunding.com

Types: No-Obligation Offers, Equipment Financing, Business Expansion, Fast Funding, Apply Online

StackSource

StackSource

stacksource.com

StackSource is a tech-enabled commercial real estate loan platform. We connect investors who are developing or acquiring commercial properties with financing options like banks, insurance companies, and private lenders through an easy, transparent process.

RateSetter

RateSetter

ratesetter.com

Award winning provider of personal loans that keep you in control. Get your instant online personalised rate with a quote that doesn't impact your credit score.

ProNvest

ProNvest

pronvest.com

ProNvest specializes in retirement planning and account management. We do the hard work for you by managing your retirement account and monitoring the market on your behalf.

OurCrowd

OurCrowd

ourcrowd.com

OurCrowds experienced investment team identifies and conducts rigorous research on thousands of companies to tap into cutting-edge opportunities across sectors and stages.

MySIPonline

MySIPonline

mysiponline.com

MySIPonline is Indias most advanced Mutual Fund Investment Platform, having all AMCs under one roof with a team of 50+ highly-qualified industry experts & fund analysts. It is an automated platform which understands every investors needs and offer them convenience to match their investing comfort wi...

Moula

Moula

moula.com.au

Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.

Minveo

Minveo

minveo.de

A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.

Lendino

Lendino

lendino.dk

Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.

Gusher

Gusher

gusher.co

Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup. Without the need for investors. Without the need for capital. How? Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance based equity. Everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gami...

growney

growney

growney.de

The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.

FlexFunding

FlexFunding

flexfunding.com

With Flex Funding you can invest in loans for healthy Danish companies. They get money for their development and growth, you get an attractive return.

Finhaven

Finhaven

finhaven.com

Applying cryptographic technology to traditionally fragmented and inefficient capital markets, the Finhaven Platform provides innovations benefitting both global issuers and investors in its marketplace.

Equitise

Equitise

equitise.com

Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.

Dividend Finance

Dividend Finance

dividendfinance.com

We partner with residential solar installers nationwide to provide financing for solar and storage with streamlined technology and a team dedicated to helping you grow your business.

Debexpert

Debexpert

debexpert.com

We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, famil...

Crowd2Fund

Crowd2Fund

crowd2fund.com

The Crowd2Fund Exchange allows investors to buy and sell their shares in businesses.

Companisto

Companisto

companisto.com

Companisto is a equity-based crowdfunding platform. Companisto is the investment platform for startups and growth companies.

Checkflo

Checkflo

checkflo.com

De gestroomlijnde dienst voor het afhandelen van cheques van Checkflo is uw centrale bron voor al uw behoeften op het gebied van de verwerking, het afdrukken en het versturen van cheques. Wij kunnen uw administratieve kosten verlagen en uw operationele efficiëntie verbeteren, allemaal met minder moe...

Anaxago

Anaxago

anaxago.com

Anaxago brengt investeerders samen die op zoek zijn naar nieuwe manieren om te investeren en unieke investeringsmogelijkheden in onroerend goed en in startups. Anaxago draagt ​​bij aan de ontwikkeling van een financieel model dat de economie helpt individuen directe toegang te geven tot de bedrijven...

Kriya

Kriya

kriya.co

Ontvang een vertrouwelijke kortingsfaciliteit voor grootboekfacturen. Het is ideaal voor bedrijven met regelmatige cashflowbehoeften, omdat het beveiligd is tegen al uw openstaande facturen.

Invesdor

Invesdor

invesdor.com

Scandinavische marktleider in #digitale #fondsenwerving die ambitieuze Europese bedrijven verbindt met investeerders over de hele wereld.

FundThrough

FundThrough

fundthrough.com

On-demand werkkapitaal voor groeiende bedrijven. FundThrough biedt bedrijven directe toegang tot fondsen van onbetaalde facturen op een gebruiksvriendelijk, online financieringsplatform. De financieringsfaciliteit varieert van $500 tot meer dan $2 miljoen, afhankelijk van de verkoopsterkte van het b...

Hedonova

Hedonova

hedonova.io

Hedonova is een door de SEC gereguleerd alternatief beleggingsfonds waarmee u kunt beleggen in meer dan twaalf exotische alternatieve activaklassen door simpelweg in één fonds te beleggen. Onze beleggingsexperts verdelen uw geld in activa zoals wijn, kunst, startups, crypto, onroerend goed en andere...

Kiva

Kiva

kiva.org

Kiva stelt zich een financieel inclusieve wereld voor waarin alle mensen de macht hebben om hun eigen leven te verbeteren.

Foundy

Foundy

foundy.com

Foundy is Europa's toonaangevende end-to-end M&A-platform, dat oprichters en bedrijfsovernemers helpt overnames in slechts 30 dagen te voltooien. Uw end-to-end platform om bedrijven te kopen en verkopen. Foundy helpt oprichters en overnemers om overnames tot 3x sneller en kosteneffectiever te volto...

Seedrs

Seedrs

seedrs.com

Online investeringsmogelijkheden in de beste nieuwe startende bedrijven, en werf start- en engelinvesteringen, met de Europese aandelencrowdfundingsite Seedrs.

Embroker

Embroker

embroker.com

Embroker is de verzekeringsmakelaardij die is gebouwd voor de manier waarop u zaken doet. U krijgt het gemak van technologie in combinatie met eersteklas service van de beste makelaars.

