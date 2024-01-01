Alternatieven - Mode Analytics
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau (Frans voor 'tafeltje' letterlijk, ook wel 'plaatje'; mv. tableaux of, zelden, tableaus) kan verwijzen naar:
Looker
looker.com
Looker is een platform voor business intelligence-software en big data-analyse waarmee u eenvoudig realtime bedrijfsanalyses kunt verkennen, analyseren en delen.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Business Intelligence- en analysesoftware. Zoho Analytics is selfservice BI- en data-analysesoftware waarmee u uw gegevens visueel kunt analyseren, verbluffende datavisualisaties kunt maken en binnen enkele minuten verborgen inzichten kunt ontdekken.
Sisense
sisense.com
Business Intelligence-software van Sisense, de marktleider op het gebied van BI voor complexe gegevens - bereid, analyseer en verken eenvoudig groeiende gegevens uit meerdere bronnen.
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. is een cloudsoftwarebedrijf gevestigd in American Fork, Utah, Verenigde Staten. Het is gespecialiseerd in business intelligence-tools en datavisualisatie.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is een modern dataplatform voor datawetenschap en -analyse. Collaboratieve notebooks, prachtige data-apps en beveiliging op ondernemingsniveau.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx biedt het toonaangevende Analytics Cloud Platform. We stellen iedereen in staat inzichten met grote impact te ontdekken met AI-aangedreven analyse-automatisering.
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Website- en productanalyse goed gedaan - eindelijk! De Spotless™-tracking van Usermaven legt alle gebeurtenissen automatisch vast, waardoor de afhankelijkheid van ontwikkelaars wordt weggenomen en het de gemakkelijkste analysetool voor marketeers en productmensen wordt.