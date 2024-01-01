WebCatalog

Alternatieven - Minea

Pictory

Pictory

pictory.ai

Dankzij de krachtige AI van Pictory kunt u video's van professionele kwaliteit maken en bewerken met behulp van tekst, zonder dat u technische vaardigheden vereist of software hoeft te downloaden.

vidIQ

vidIQ

vidiq.com

vidIQ helpt je de tools en kennis te verwerven die nodig zijn om je publiek sneller te laten groeien op YouTube en daarbuiten.

Ripl

Ripl

ripl.com

Met Ripl kunnen kleine bedrijven binnen enkele minuten professioneel ogende geanimeerde video's, collages, diavoorstellingen en gelaagde statische afbeeldingen maken, en direct plannen of posten op Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter en YouTube. Allemaal met eenvoudig te gebruiken mobiele en desk...

Predis

Predis

predis.ai

ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI-Genereer en deel video's, carrousels en berichten met één afbeelding in uw merktaal.

Bio Link

Bio Link

bio.link

Met een biolink kunt u naar al uw pagina's linken (websites, winkel, blog, sociale berichten, video's, wat dan ook) waardoor het voor uw publiek gemakkelijker wordt om al uw inhoud te ontdekken. ​​ Platformen als Instagram, Twitter en TikTok staan ​​slechts één link in de bio toe. Met Bio Link ku...

Submagic

Submagic

submagic.co

Verbeter uw video's met AI-aangedreven ondertitels 🚀 Moeiteloze ondertiteling met perfecte emoji's en intelligent gemarkeerde trefwoorden, allemaal gegenereerd door AI.

Smash Balloon

Smash Balloon

smashballoon.com

Volledig aanpasbare feed-plug-ins voor sociale media voor WordPress. Geef uw Facebook-, Instagram-, Twitter- en YouTube-feeds weer - Vertrouwd door 1,3 miljoen gebruikers.

Blog2Social

Blog2Social

blog2social.com

Sociale media-automatisering voor WordPress-websites en blogs. Automatisch posten, opnieuw delen, cross-posten en automatisch plannen van uw inhoud op meerdere sociale platforms zoals Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest en nog veel meer. Deel automatisch uw WordPress-inhoud en blogpos...

HeyLink.me

HeyLink.me

heylink.me

Gratis biolinktool gebruikt door de beste bedrijven en influencers. Maximaliseer de impact van elk digitaal initiatief. Ontworpen voor mobiel. De resultaten zijn magisch.

Inflact

Inflact

inflact.com

MARKETINGTOOLKIT VOOR INSTAGRAM Pas uw Instagram-account aan voor bedrijven met slimme tools: bouw een doelgroep op, ga in gesprek met klanten en plan inhoud. Help potentiële klanten uw producten te ontdekken en merkloyaliteit op te bouwen in 3 stappen.

Inksprout

Inksprout

inksprout.co

Maak binnen enkele seconden boeiende, hapklare sociale video's vanaf uw blog met ondertitels op basis van AI.

Connectio

Connectio

useconnectio.com

Automatiseer en optimaliseer uw Facebook-advertenties.

LiveReacting

LiveReacting

livereacting.com

Voer interactieve livestreams uit. Met LiveReacting kun je meer volgers en betrokkenheid krijgen door vooraf opgenomen video's, games, countdowns en polls aan je stream toe te voegen.

Publing

Publing

publing.co

Publing collects posts from social media platforms and displays these posts across pre-designed screens, websites, ad screens and out of home advertising. Publing helps businesses to build up their online communication with a well-designed fully customised screen using content curation features. ...

Panvy

Panvy

panvy.com

Panvy can help you grow your SMM business fast and easily. Panvy's team have successfully done a number of cutting-edge SMM projects now leading the market. Today Panvy offers you to share Panvy's success and get your own online business in several clicks for only $5. Don't miss the opportunity to s...

LiveCaster 3

LiveCaster 3

livecaster.in

Livecaster is a windows based app that allows users to go live with pre-recorded videos on Facebook & YouTube and other live video platforms. It also supports multiple social media accounts. Get more views and get a bigger audience by using live videos for video marketing. This traffic booster provi...

Growapp

Growapp

growapp.digital

IA powered social media management tool to write, approve, schedule, analyze and compare content on social media.

EmbedStories

EmbedStories

embedsocial.com

EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ us...

Drop

Drop

usedrop.io

Drop is revolutionizing social commerce by enabling brands and retailers to sell directly through Instagram Direct Messages. With Drop's platform, businesses can easily capture their audience on social media, boost conversion rates, and turn followers into life-long customers.

Dream100.Ai

Dream100.Ai

dream100.ai

Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B ...

CrowdSpark

CrowdSpark

crowdspark.com

CrowdSpark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content.

eCairn

eCairn

ecairn.com

eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "trib...

Beauty Clout

Beauty Clout

beautyclout.com

Beauty Clout is an influencer marketplace for beauty and fashion.

Audiogram

Audiogram

getaudiogram.com

Audiogram creates powerful tools to help audio creatives attract the audience their podcast deserves with social video. Audiogram converts your best audio moments into engaging audiograms. * Capture new listeners. Over 1000 podcasts later, we’re confident about building content for a winning promo...

Wizdeo Analytics

Wizdeo Analytics

analytics.wizdeo.com

Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MC...

Stim Social

Stim Social

stimsocial.com

Stim Social helps to increase your exposure and connect with new customers on Instagram.

PerfectPost

PerfectPost

perfectpost.social

PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced...

Kimola

Kimola

kimola.com

Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...

Flockler

Flockler

flockler.com

lockler platform enables brands to collate, analyse and display user-generated social content on their services, increasing conversion rates and dwell time. Flockler is trusted by likes of Penguin Books, Royal Mail, Visit Britain, and UEFA. 30-day free trial on all plans and monthly subscription fe...

Warfare Plugins

Warfare Plugins

warfareplugins.com

Social Warfare helps you get your audience to share your content in the best way possible-- the way you want it shared!

Viral Pitch

Viral Pitch

viralpitch.co

Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...

ReplyMind

ReplyMind

replymind.com

ReplyMind is a SaaS tool designed to generate thoughtful replies on LinkedIn, Twitter & Product Hunt. ReplyMind positions itself as the go-to personal assistant for networking on social media platforms. By offering a seamless and one-click automated reply tool, ReplyMind empowers users to effortles...

Postwise

Postwise

postwise.ai

Meet Postwise, the AI-powered solution for crafting the perfect social media post. Boost your engagement and reach on social media with cutting-edge AI, trained exclusively on the world's best performing posts. Join the thousands of satisfied users who have already experienced the power of Postwis...

Pinflux

Pinflux

pinflux.in

Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...

OneAll

OneAll

oneall.com

Reunite and access your user data originating from different sources in a state-of-the-art security environment powered by web-delivered tools and a full-fledged JSON/REST API. Focus on your users and let us take care of the technology.

MyTweetAlerts

MyTweetAlerts

mytweetalerts.com

MyTweetAlerts is your personal twitter assistant built to find and deliver the tweets most important to you.

SocialWall Pro

SocialWall Pro

socialwallpro.com

SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...

Supergrow

Supergrow

supergrow.ai

Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...

Ayrshare

Ayrshare

ayrshare.com

Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...

LinkTube

LinkTube

linktube.com

# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...

Kicksta

Kicksta

kicksta.co

Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...

TweetFull

TweetFull

tweetfull.com

Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...

GetFans

GetFans

getfans.io

GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.

Viral Content Bee

Viral Content Bee

viralcontentbee.com

Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...

Social Press Kit

Social Press Kit

socialpresskit.com

https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login

adnomaly

adnomaly

adnomaly.de

Bescherm uw mediaactiviteiten en voorkom verkeerde advertentie-uitgaven - Efficiënte detectie van afwijkingen voor mediakopers, beschermt uw campagnes tegen verspillende uitgaven en maximaliseert de ROI. Verkeerde begroting? Verkeerde targeting? Account gehackt? Dit zijn slechts enkele voorbeelden ...

Ad Targeting

Ad Targeting

adtargeting.io

AdTargeting is een tool voor het targeten van Facebook-interesses waarmee adverteerders duizenden verborgen Facebook-interesses kunnen vinden.

Lnk.Bio

Lnk.Bio

lnk.bio

Lnk.Bio is een startup die eigendom is van en geleid wordt door zwarte vrouwen. Het is een van de drie bedenkers van de Link-in-Bio-ruimte en: * is de op één na grootste link-in-bio-service ter wereld wat betreft makers/gebruikers; * omvat de domeinen: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is de popula...

Hypage

Hypage

hypage.com

Met Hy.page kunt u verkopen via uw biolink. Met integraties met Stripe & Paypal kun je donaties van fans en betaalde verzoeken verzamelen, producten en lidmaatschappen voor exclusieve inhoud verkopen.

Tagembed

Tagembed

tagembed.com

Tagembed is een aggregator voor sociale media die boeiende, door gebruikers gegenereerde inhoud verzamelt en weergeeft van elk sociaal medianetwerk zoals Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb en 21+ netwerken. De samengestelde inhoud wordt vervolgens via widgets ingeb...

Keepface

Keepface

keepface.com

Keepface is een SaaS-tool waarmee merken influencer-marketing-, werknemers- en klantencampagnes kunnen uitvoeren via één enkel platform om de marketing-ROI te maximaliseren. Keepface groeit snel in de VS, MENA en Azië met ongeveer 400.000 geregistreerde influencers uit 35 landen, 550 campagnes en 2....

galleri5

galleri5

galleri5.com

galleri5 helpt merken hun workflows voor makers een boost te geven. Galleri5's toonaangevende pakket oplossingen op het gebied van analyse, marketing en commercie wordt vertrouwd door merken als H&M, MANGO, Nautica en Myntra, waardoor tienduizenden makers door de jaren heen inkomsten kunnen generere...

Fastory.io

Fastory.io

fastory.io

Fastory is een geavanceerd marketingtechnologiebedrijf dat de toonaangevende Mobile-first Marketing Suite levert. De kant-en-klare oplossing stelt bedrijven in staat hun marketingcampagnes naar een hoger niveau te tillen door hen de kracht te geven om mensen die belangrijk zijn voor hun bedrijf, op ...

Curator

Curator

curator.io

De eenvoudigste manier om gratis een sociale feed aan uw site toe te voegen Curator is een gratis sociale media-aggregator waarmee u inhoud kunt verzamelen en weergeven. Zet uw feed in minder dan 5 minuten op.

Engage AI

Engage AI

engage-ai.co

Engage AI creëert opmerkingen waarmee u potentiële klanten op LinkedIn op grote schaal kunt betrekken. Bespaar uren met het schrijven van opmerkingen om uw prospects aan te trekken en snellere conversies te realiseren met elk toegevoegd contactpunt.

Verkennen

WebCatalog Desktop

Ondersteuning

Bedrijf

Juridisch

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.