Alternatieven - Metrikal

Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai, voorheen App Annie, biedt een eenvoudig te gebruiken platform en tools voor app-analysegegevens. Voer samen met ons elke fase van uw app-bedrijf efficiënter uit.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak stimuleert de groei van 's werelds populairste apps en games door bruikbare inzichten te bieden in een eenvoudige interface. → Probeer ons gratis!
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 App-beoordelingsbeheer en ASO-tool. Analyseer feedback, beheer beoordelingen en reageer op beoordelingen, laat organische downloads groeien voor App Store, Google Play, Amazon.
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
Gegevens die de groei van apps stimuleren Sensor Tower voorziet u van de gegevens en inzichten nodig om het ecosysteem van mobiele apps onder de knie te krijgen.
App Radar
appradar.com
App Radar richt zich op de acquisitie van organische en betaalde app-gebruikers en laat u selfservicetools combineren met beheerde services voor app store-marketing. Zodat u zelf of met ondersteuning van onze experts sneller kunt groeien. Het internationale team van App Radar heeft al geholpen om me...
Adjust
adjust.com
Mobiel meten eenvoudig gemaakt: Adjust verenigt al uw marketingactiviteiten in één krachtig platform, waardoor u de inzichten krijgt die u nodig heeft om uw bedrijf op te schalen.
Applytics
applytics.ai
Applytics is een uitgebreide ASO-tool die is ontworpen om app-ontwikkelaars en marketeers te helpen de zichtbaarheid en prestaties van hun app in appstores te verbeteren. Met krachtige functies zoals trefwoordonderzoek en -tracking, analyse van concurrenten en optimalisatie van appstore-vermeldingen...
ASOlytics
asolytics.pro
Asolytics is een ASO-service voor het verbeteren van de app-prestaties en het verhogen van de organische downloads van apps. Met Asolytics-tools kunnen app-eigenaren de zichtbaarheid van de app vergroten en de omzet maximaliseren.
Upptic
upptic.com
Upptic Games Growth Platform is your command center for marketing insights and growth operations for your mobile, PC, or web3 game. Define your marketing goals and track performance by channel or ad network, creative assets, geography, campaign, and more with our analytics platform. Understand true ...
ASO index
asoindex.io
Take your app to the top! Maximize your apps' impressions and organic downloads by GPT-4 powered keyword suggestion, creative, and review optimization. Our own language analysis algorithm allows more accurate keyword breakdowns even in Korean and Japanese.
Apptopia
apptopia.com
Actionable data for the mobile world—we provide performance data on every mobile app and publisher in the world. These data points are available via API and/or our intuitive web tool. We don't just give you data, we give you answers. Our affordable competitive intelligence tools are used by mobile p...
42matters
42matters.com
42matters is a leading provider of mobile and connected TV (CTV) app intelligence. Our state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms deliver comprehensive insight into the app market, enabling organizations to build stronger, better-informed businesses. We track 17+ million published and unpublished ...
Appfigures
appfigures.com
Appfigures gives app makers the tools they need to understand their business, the competition, and the industry + the tools they need to get ahead. Bu there's more -- everything is simple and intuitive, and there are lots of guides and hands-on training resources available for you to master the craf...
ASOMobile
asomobile.net
ASOMobile is a comprehensive mobile app analytics for developers, marketers and ASO specialists. What is the platform for? • Conducting marketing research of the mobile app market; • Selection and analysis of keywords (60+ countries); • Research of competitors; • Tracking the position of application...
Asodesk
asodesk.com
Asodesk rust uw team uit met App Store-optimalisatie van wereldklasse, automatisering van antwoord-op-beoordelingen en onderzoekstools van concurrenten in de App Store en Google Play
SplitMetrics
splitmetrics.com
Een ecosysteem van producten en diensten voor optimalisatie van Apple Search Ads, app-lancering, A/B-testen, ASO en volledig beheerde app-groei.
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction is het belangrijkste mobiele UA-optimalisatieplatform! Als officiële Apple Search Ads-partner stimuleert het de groei van mobiele apps met datagestuurde intelligentietools. MobileAction geeft een uitgebreid inzicht in het dynamische mobiele landschap dat essentieel is voor klantenwervin...