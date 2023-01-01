Alternatieven - Lifesight
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot biedt een volledig platform met marketing-, verkoop-, klantenservice- en CRM-software – plus de methodologie, middelen en ondersteuning – om bedrijven te helpen beter te groeien. Ga aan de slag met gratis tools en upgrade naarmate u groeit.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is een Amerikaans cloudgebaseerd softwarebedrijf met hoofdkantoor in San Francisco, Californië. Het biedt (CRM)-service voor klantrelatiebeheer en verkoopt ook een aanvullende reeks bedrijfsapplicaties gericht op klantenservice, marketingautomatisering, analyse en applicatieontw...
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run uw hele bedrijf met Zoho's pakket online productiviteitstools en SaaS-applicaties. Meer dan 50 miljoen gebruikers vertrouwen ons wereldwijd. Probeer ons Forever Free Plan!
Miro
miro.com
Miro is het online collaboratieve whiteboardplatform waarmee gedistribueerde teams effectief kunnen samenwerken, van brainstormen met digitale plaknotities tot het plannen en beheren van flexibele workflows.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is een cloudsoftwareplatform voor kleine tot middelgrote bedrijven en is gevestigd in Chicago, Illinois. Het bedrijf biedt software voor klantervaringsautomatisering (CXA), die de categorieën e-mailmarketing, marketingautomatisering, verkoopautomatisering en CRM combineert.
CallRail
callrail.com
Tracking en analyse voor telefoongesprekken en webformulieren. Optimaliseer uw marketing en verhoog de ROI van uw PPC-, SEO- en offline advertentiecampagnes.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is een onlinemarketingbedrijf, met hoofdkantoor in Waltham, Massachusetts, met extra kantoren in Loveland, Colorado; en New York, New York. Het bedrijf werd opgericht in 1995 en werd later in 2015 verkocht aan Endurance International.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is een uniform CX-platform waarmee uw verkoop-, marketing- en ondersteuningsteams als één geheel kunnen werken, op één enkele interface.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Enterprise Link-beheer. Het leveren van samenwerking, compliance en creativiteit voor wereldwijde teams om elke betrokkenheid te verbeteren, uw gegevens te beschermen en vertrouwen te creëren bij elke klik.
TheyDo
theydo.io
Digital Design Thinking om problemen klantgericht op te lossen. Transformeer uw bedrijf om baanbrekende innovaties te produceren, met behulp van een beproefde methode op schaal.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode is de #1 QR-codemaker. Logo, kleur en ontwerp, ondersteund met privacy en gegevens, allemaal gratis inbegrepen. Download vandaag nog afdrukbestanden van hoge kwaliteit.
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 's werelds toonaangevende oplossing voor partnerschapsautomatisering ontdekt, beheert, beschermt en optimaliseert alle partnerschapskanalen die een echte exponentiële groei bereiken.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe is een URL-verkorter die retargetingpixels bevat in elke link die u deelt. Creëer krachtige merklinks en ontvang tot 34% meer klikken.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is een digitaal consumenteninformatiebedrijf met hoofdkantoor in Brighton, Engeland. Brandwatch verkoopt zes verschillende producten: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriably, Reviews en BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is een ‘selfservice-applicatie’ of software-as-a-service, d...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is een mooi, flexibel en krachtig Customer Success Platform. Customer 360, gezondheidsscores, draaiboeken, klantportals en meer.
Triple Whale
triplewhale.com
Triple Whale centraliseert de statistieken van alle tools die u gebruikt, rechtstreeks in uw zak. Wij vereenvoudigen, informeren en besparen u tijd!
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
End-to-end SaaS-analyse. HockeyStack is een SaaS-analysetool die marketing-, product-, omzet- en verkoopgegevens verenigt om verborgen inzichten bloot te leggen, zoals de LTV van een campagne of het verlooppercentage van elk marketingkanaal. Geen opstelling. Geen code. PROBEER GRATIS
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap is een op SaaS gebaseerd klantlevenscyclusbeheer- en mobielmarketingbedrijf met hoofdkantoor in Mountain View, Californië. Het bedrijf werd opgericht in mei 2013 en levert producten voor analyse van mobiele apps en producten voor gebruikersbetrokkenheid aan meer dan 8.000 bedrijven, waaron...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is een full-stack oplossing die bestaat uit krachtige klantanalyses, geautomatiseerde cross-channel betrokkenheid en AI-gestuurde personalisatie.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Met Terminus kunt u gepersonaliseerde berichten bezorgen aan de juiste doelgroepen, waar ze zich ook bevinden.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Verbeter de omzet, conversie en betrokkenheid met 's werelds meest complete platform voor analyse van digitale ervaringen.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.ai is een end-to-end marketinganalyse- en attributieplatform dat is geïntegreerd in datasilo's om bruikbare, privacy-conforme, door AI aangedreven inzichten te leveren. Probeer nu!
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero is software voor klantsucces die bedrijven helpt het productgebruik van hun klanten te begrijpen, hun gezondheid te beoordelen en bedrijven de middelen geeft om de klantervaring te beheren en te automatiseren.
Attribution
attributionapp.com
Attributie houdt bij hoeveel u uitgeeft aan advertenties, welke klanten uit advertenties komen en wat ze bij u kopen.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
Bewijs ROI. Verhoog conversies. Stimuleer de omzet. Volg en wijs elke online en offline lead toe aan precies welke campagne deze genereert.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Software voor klantsucces waarmee u klantgegevens kunt centraliseren, een duidelijk beeld krijgt van de gezondheid van uw klanten en ervaringen kunt schalen die retentie en groei stimuleren.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
De toonaangevende ABM-software voor middelgrote en grote B2B-bedrijven. Lees meer over het echte end-to-end accountgebaseerde marketingbedrijf.
TrackMaven
trackmaven.com
De marketinganalysesoftware van TrackMaven helpt marketeers de ROI te bewijzen en de resultaten te verbeteren op 18 geïntegreerde digitale en sociale kanalen.
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia is een software-as-a-service-bedrijf, mede opgericht door Dries Buytaert en Jay Batson, dat zakelijke producten, diensten en technische ondersteuning levert voor het open-source webcontentmanagementplatform Drupal.
Khoros
khoros.com
Onze software helpt u de beste klantervaringen te bieden door digitale zorg, sociale marketing en merkgemeenschappen op te bouwen en op te schalen. Klik om te beginnen!
Totango
totango.com
Totango is klantsuccessoftware die ondernemingen helpt de omzetgroei te stimuleren, het klantverloop te verminderen en zich tegelijkertijd te concentreren op het SaaS-klanttraject. Ervaar Totango gratis.
AdRoll
adroll.com
Met de AI-gestuurde marketingsoftware van AdRoll kunt u geavanceerde doelgroeptargeting, cross-channelbetrokkenheid, geavanceerde metingen en attributie verkrijgen, allemaal op één plek. Bouw een merk waar klanten van houden, verander meer bezoekers in klanten en vergroot de klantloyaliteit met het ...
Tomi.ai
tomi.ai
Tomi.ai is een privacyvriendelijk websitebezoeker- en inbound leadscoreplatform dat de koopkans en toekomstige inkomsten voor elke websitebezoeker voorspelt en deze voorspellingen omzet in: - Advertentiedoelgroepen en synthetische conversies (slimme biedoptimalisatiesignalen) die de inkomsten maxima...
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento is een krachtig berichtenautomatiseringsplatform gemaakt voor online bedrijven – met krachtige e-mail- en sms-marketingautomatisering.
Quantcast
quantcast.com
We hanteren een geheel nieuwe benadering van adverteren op het open internet.
GWI
gwi.com
On-demand consumentenonderzoek mogelijk gemaakt door GWI. Begrijp uw doelgroep in een oogwenk met wereldwijde consumentengegevens binnen handbereik.
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
Leadtracking voor marketingbureaus en klanten De enige software voor het volgen en rapporteren van leads waarop de beste PPC- en SEO-professionals vertrouwen om waarde voor klanten te vergroten.
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Software voor e-mailautomatisering die betrokkenheid stimuleert. Betrek uw e-mailpubliek met gepersonaliseerde inhoud die conversies stimuleert. Upland Adestra is een toonaangevende wereldwijde leverancier van First-Person Marketing-e-mail- en lifecycle-marketingoplossingen voor zowel mondiale als...
Audiense
audiense.com
Alles wat u nodig heeft om doelgroepen te begrijpen en betere marketingresultaten, resultaten op sociale media, resultaten van influencers, mediastrategieën, groeistrategieën of rendement op advertentie-uitgaven te behalen. Zet consumentensegmentatie en culturele inzichten centraal in uw strategie ...
Act-On
act-on.com
Marketingautomatiseringsplatform gespecialiseerd in B2B-, B2C- en e-mailmarketing, gebouwd om te voldoen aan de werkelijke behoeften van het moderne bedrijfsleven.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource is marktleider op het gebied van oproeptracking, leadbeheer en bedrijfsanalyseoplossingen. Maximaliseer uw marketingbudget en behaal gemeten resultaten.
Choozle
choozle.com
Choozle is digitale advertentiesoftware die beschikbaar is voor alle marketeers en adverteerders. Wij maken digitaal adverteren eenvoudig en eenvoudig. Leer hier meer!
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger...
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...
ShiftX
shiftx.com
Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.
Dynosend
dynosend.com
Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful...
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationship...
Growlytics
growlytics.in
Growlytics is an Omnichannel Marketing Automation suite and a Customer data Platform that enhances user engagement and retention strategies and help increase overall online revenue. Solutions offered by Growlytics: Engagement: Email SMS Whatsapp Web Push notifications In-App Messages Mobile Push Not...
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu ha...
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onb...
Cemantica
cemantica.com
CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...
Custellence
custellence.com
We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io
JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...