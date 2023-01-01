Alternatieven - Kraftful
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Bruikbaarheidstests en onderzoekstools om uw online klantervaring te verbeteren met UserTesting, het Human Insight Platform. G2's #1 CX-industriesoftware.
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Met Dovetail kunt u gebruikersonderzoek op één plek opslaan, analyseren en eraan samenwerken, waardoor u gemakkelijk patronen kunt zien, klantinzichten kunt ontdekken en kunt beslissen wat u vervolgens gaat doen. Tot onze klanten behoren Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Ka...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics stelt bedrijven in staat om inzichten op het gebied van klant-, product-, merk- en werknemerservaringen op één plek vast te leggen en hierop actie te ondernemen.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is een gedragsanalysebedrijf dat websitegebruik analyseert en feedback geeft via tools zoals heatmaps, sessie-opnames en enquêtes. Het werkt met webanalysetools zoals Google Analytics om inzicht te bieden in hoe mensen door websites navigeren en hoe hun klantervaring kan worden verbeterd. Hot...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Pay-as-you-go gebruikerstesttool zonder abonnement of maandelijkse kosten. Krijg betere inzichten van ons panel van hoogwaardige testers vanaf slechts $ 30 per tester.
Marker.io
marker.io
Het melden van bugs zou geen rocket science moeten zijn. Ontvang websitefeedback van klanten en collega's in uw favoriete bugtracker, zonder ontwikkelaars gek te maken.
dscout
dscout.com
Het kwalitatieve onderzoeksplatform van dscout maakt gebruik van een mobiele app en +100.000 enthousiaste deelnemers om op efficiënte wijze video van het moment vast te leggen en inzichten gemakkelijk te maken...
Maze
maze.co
Geweldige producten zijn gebouwd op goede gewoonten. Zorg ervoor dat productontdekking continu plaatsvindt. Valideer het grote geheel en de dagelijkse productbeslissingen met gebruikersinzichten die uw hele team kan verzamelen, consumeren en actie ondernemen.
Prolific
prolific.co
On-demand, self-service gegevensverzameling. Prolific helpt u bij het werven van hoogwaardige onderzoeksdeelnemers om deel te nemen aan uw onderzoek, enquête of experiment.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
End-to-end SaaS-analyse. HockeyStack is een SaaS-analysetool die marketing-, product-, omzet- en verkoopgegevens verenigt om verborgen inzichten bloot te leggen, zoals de LTV van een campagne of het verlooppercentage van elk marketingkanaal. Geen opstelling. Geen code. PROBEER GRATIS
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
Rekruteer gebruikers uit ons publiek van meer dan 450.000 doorgelichte consumenten en professionals, of breng uw eigen publiek mee en bouw een deelnemersdatabase op voor elk type UX-onderzoek.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl is een gratis websitefeedbacktool voor live websites, net zoals InVision voor statische websites. U kunt feedback krijgen van uw klant en input van uw team op een live website of staginglink. Het geeft je de mogelijkheid om live websites te bewerken, webprojecten te delen met je teamgenoten, z...
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap helpt uw bedrijf met zijn veelzijdige feedbackplatform om betere, succesvollere producten en diensten te bouwen met behulp van klantfeedback. Verzamel gebruikersfeedback tijdens de levenscyclus van uw productontwikkeling. Probeer het gratis.
UserZoom
userzoom.com
UX-onderzoek, goed gedaan. Met het UX Insights-systeem van UserZoom kunt u sneller en dieper graven om superieure digitale ervaringen te leveren gedurende de gehele levenscyclus van productontwikkeling.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is een bedrijf voor inzichten van de volgende generatie. Het end-to-end inzichtenplatform van GetWhy, aangedreven door Gen. AI, levert consumenteninzichten van de beste kwaliteit in zijn klasse, met een ongekende snelheid en tegen een fractie van de kosten van traditionele inzichtenbedrijven....
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
Bouw betere digitale ervaringen, ondersteund door data. Test snel en eenvoudig alles, van website-architectuur tot ontwerpprototypes, met ons pakket gespecialiseerde gebruikersonderzoekstools.
Userbrain
userbrain.com
Zet uw eerste gebruikerstest in slechts enkele minuten op en behaal binnen enkele uren de eerste resultaten. Userbrain is uw snelle manier om erachter te komen wat werkt voor uw product – en wat niet.
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak is een UX-onderzoeksplatform dat klaar staat om u te helpen met welke uitdagingen u ook tegenkomt. Als u zich ooit heeft afgevraagd wat uw gebruikers denken en voelen over uw website, app of prototype, hoeft u niet meer te raden. Er zijn veel tools beschikbaar via het UXtweak-platform, waaro...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Matchen van onderzoekers en deelnemers. Rekruteer een willekeurig deelnemerspubliek of vind betaalde onderzoeksmogelijkheden voor elke onderzoeksmethode, wereldwijd.
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io is gebouwd om kwalitatief onderzoek op te schalen met baanbrekende generatieve AI-aangedreven inzichten en is de thuisbasis van 's werelds meest geliefde marktonderzoekstools.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hoi, hallo, leuk je te ontmoeten. Wij zijn Marvin, een kwalitatief data-analyseplatform en onderzoeksrepository ontworpen waarmee u alle klantkennis kunt centraliseren en gebruikersgerichte producten kunt ontwerpen. Aangedreven door geavanceerde AI automatiseren we de vervelende delen van onderzoek,...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing is een crowdtesting-oplossing waarmee QA-, product-, UX-, engineering-, lokalisatie- en digitale teams hun product en ervaring kunnen testen in meer dan 189 landen met meer dan 90.000 professioneel doorgelichte professionals die testen met echte apparaten in echte omgevingen op ho...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
Matchen van onderzoekers en deelnemers. Rekruteer een willekeurig deelnemerspubliek of vind betaalde onderzoeksmogelijkheden voor elke onderzoeksmethode, wereldwijd.
Userback
userback.io
#1 VISUEEL GEBRUIKERSFEEDBACKPLATFORM Gebruikersfeedback is [@#!#+$?%] Moeilijk. Dat is de reden waarom meer dan 20.000 softwareteams voor Userback kiezen om hun feedbackloops te automatiseren, stroomlijnen en structureren, van verzameling tot sluiting. - Verrijk feedback met contextuele in-app vi...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate biedt een totaaloplossing voor feedback van klanten en medewerkers. Krijg bruikbare inzichten en neem datagestuurde beslissingen.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO is de toonaangevende A/B-testtool die snelgroeiende bedrijven gebruiken voor experimenten en optimalisatie van het conversiepercentage.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku is een set tools waarmee u een hoog presterende gebruikerservaring kunt creëren met bezoekersregistratie, heatmap, feedbackwidget, A/B-testen en dergelijke.
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Collabito
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Ideally
goideally.com
Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...
Hubble
hubble.team
Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...
Zuko
zuko.io
67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...
UserBob
userbob.com
UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...