The Audience Engagement Platform Intuiface is the market’s only no-code platform dedicated to the creation, deployment, and analysis of interactive digital experiences that connect people to place. Over 1,200 companies across 70+ countries are engaging audiences in-venue, on the web, and on personal mobile devices using interactive options such as touch, gestures, sensors, voice, computer vision, the Internet of Things, and much more. It is an ISO 27001 Certified platform that can be used by any industry – including retail, hospitality, real estate, tourism, education – and for any intent – from digital signs to self-service kiosks and assisted selling.
