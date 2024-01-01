Alternatieven - InfraNodus
Synthesys
synthesys.io
AI-voice-over en AI-videogenerator. Produceer uw volgende professionele audiovisuele inhoud zonder geld uit te geven aan het inhuren van acteurs, camera's of audioapparatuur
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
Ontgrendel inzichten in uw data met de beste kwalitatieve data-analysesoftware. NVivo helpt u meer te ontdekken uit uw kwalitatieve en gemengde methodegegevens. Ontdek rijkere inzichten en produceer duidelijk gearticuleerde, verdedigbare bevindingen, ondersteund door rigoureus bewijsmateriaal.
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn maakt het eenvoudig om klantfeedback op te schonen, te labelen en te visualiseren – allemaal op één plek. Aangedreven door geavanceerde kunstmatige intelligentie.
DeepOpinion
go.deepopinion.ai
AI zonder code voor automatiseringsprofessionals. Eindelijk een alles-in-één platform om AI-automatiseringen op bedrijfsniveau te bouwen voor tekst- en documentprocessen, zonder code.
InMoment
inmoment.com
De Experience Improvement (XI)-aanpak van InMoment gaat verder dan traditioneel klantervaringsbeheer en combineert data, technologie en branche-expertise."
MeaningCloud
meaningcloud.com
TEXT ANALYTICS. MeaningCloud market-leading solutions for text mining and voice of the customer. Register now on our website to discover our text API
Yabble
yabble.com
Yabble creates instant insights so you can take instant action. From the world’s first ChatGPT plugin to a suite of tools that count, summarize and chat with your data instantly – Yabble is a first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge technology company revolutionizing insights and text analytics with propriet...
unitQ
unitq.com
unitQ is the missing link in your feedback loop, providing AI-powered insights from user feedback to help you craft high-quality products, services, and experiences. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Reddit, Chime, and HelloFresh rely on unitQ to drive growth, reduce churn,...
Evolution AI
evolution.ai
Evolution AI is a multiple award-winning AI data extraction software. By combining computer vision and natural language processing (NLP), our AI models are able to understand and interpret any type of document with unprecedented accuracy. Our technology sets a new standard for automated data extract...
Thematic
getthematic.com
Thematic turns unstructured feedback data from any channel into insights to improve products and customer experiences. Powered by AI and guided by your business knowledge, now it's easy to get accurate results, really fast. Thematic delivers the answers you need - why did your score change? What are...
Lang.ai EU
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Lang.ai US
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Relative Insight
relativeinsight.com
Relative Insight delivers AI-powered text analysis to help brands and agencies generate customer, target audience and competitor intelligence from words. The platform delivers an efficient and scalable solution for uncovering actionable insights from survey open-ends, reviews, customer service trans...
Playvox
playvox.com
As your conversation volume grows, it becomes hard to stay on top of customer issues and requests. The Prodsight app makes this easy by automatically analysing your Zendesk and Intercom conversations for topics and sentiment and producing a continuously updated report on the most common user issues....
Lumoa
lumoa.me
Lumoa is the first CX platform to offer GPT. In the past, companies used to spend weeks collecting, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting on customer feedback from multiple sources. Now, every employee can ask questions and receive real-time answers based on the voice of the customer. Lumoa helps m...
Chattermill
chattermill.com
The Chattermill Customer Experience Intelligence Platform helps businesses unlock their customer reality and understand the voice of their customers. Using Chattermill, companies can unify their customer feedback data across reviews, support tickets, conversations, and social media to uncover what c...
QuData
qudata.com
De kerncompetentiegebieden van QuData zijn Conversational AI (spraakherkenning, dialoogsystemen, stemassistenten); natuurlijk taalbegrip; beeldanalyse (beeldclassificatie en -segmentatie, object-/gezichtsdetectie); Analyse van klantgedrag. Het team van programmeurs en datawetenschappers van het bedr...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is een feedbackanalyseplatform dat binnen enkele minuten bergen feedback van klanten analyseert, waardoor u snel diepgaande inzichten kunt verschaffen en uw bedrijf kunt helpen betere beslissingen te nemen. Het platform van Kapiche vereist geen configuratie of codeframing. Het werkt gewoon,...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
ATLAS.ti wordt gebruikt door zowel merken als academici en stelt iedereen in staat gegevens te analyseren en waardevolle inzichten te ontdekken – ongeacht in welke sector u werkt. Van basisanalysetaken tot de meest diepgaande onderzoeksprojecten: met ATLAS.ti kunt u eenvoudig toegang krijgen tot bru...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is een ResTech-bedrijf dat SaaS-producten aanbiedt voor onderzoeksprofessionals. Kimola Analytics biedt verschillende aspecten van de levensstijl van een specifiek consumentenpubliek. Deze doelgroepen worden gedefinieerd door gebruikers en gegenereerd door de kunstmatige intelligentie-engine...
Caplena
caplena.com
Heb je ooit talloze uren besteed aan het moeizaam doorzoeken van enorme stapels feedback van klanten? Caplena.com gebruikt Augmented Intelligence om de hoeveelheid tijd die nodig is om grote hoeveelheden vrije tekst uit recensies of antwoorden op open vragen te analyseren drastisch te verminderen. B...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, een bedrijf van Press Ganey, drijft het HX (Human Experience) Platform aan – een uitgebreid Experience and Research Technology-platform dat de silo’s tussen CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX) en marktonderzoek afbreekt – zodat bedrijven een een dieper en vollediger begrip van...
Comments Analytics
commentsanalytics.com
Waardevolle, duidelijke, aanzienlijke en opmerkelijke inzichten uit video's, sociale berichten, productpagina's en ongestructureerde tekstgegevens – om u te helpen de gedachten, gevoelens, motivaties en besluitvormingsprocessen van uw klanten beter te begrijpen. Comments Analytics is een AI-tool die...
DeepTalk
deep-talk.ai
Breng een revolutie teweeg in uw data-analyseprocessen met onze geavanceerde SaaS-oplossing die is ontworpen om uw bedrijfsprocessen te stroomlijnen.
Olvy
olvy.co
Uw AI-aangedreven changelog. Informeer uw gebruikers over productupdates zonder wekelijks uren aan het schrijven van releases te besteden. Kondig nieuwe functies aan met prachtige en effectieve stand-alone pagina's met changelogs en in-app-widgets.