Alternatieven - Humanz

Impact

Impact

impact.com

Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 's werelds toonaangevende oplossing voor partnerschapsautomatisering ontdekt, beheert, beschermt en optimaliseert alle partnerschapskanalen die een echte exponentiële groei bereiken.

LTK

LTK

shopltk.com

Koop het nieuwste op het gebied van mode, wonen, beauty en fitness van LTK-influencers die u vertrouwt. Ideeën voor werkkleding, jurken voor bruiloftsgasten, reislooks en nog veel meer.

GRIN

GRIN

grin.co

GRIN is de beste influencer-marketingsoftware voor e-commercemerken. Ons AI-aangedreven platform omvat meer dan 32 miljoen influencer-suites, campagnewerkruimte, rapportage en analyse, betaling en productafhandeling, mediabibliotheek met volledige inhoud en meer.

PartnerStack

PartnerStack

partnerstack.com

Software voor partnerrelatiebeheer om elk programma te schalen: affiliate, reseller, marketing en meer. Ontdek waarom SaaS-bedrijven groeien met PartnerStack PRM.

Keyhole

Keyhole

keyhole.co

Keyhole is een Hashtag Analytics- en Social Media Analytics-bedrijf dat realtime gegevens levert met hashtag-tracking voor Twitter, Instagram en Facebook.

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Ontdek hoe Meltwater PR- en marketingteams helpt de berichtgeving in de media op zowel nieuws als sociale media te monitoren en het merkbeheer te verbeteren.

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

Succesvolle merken worden gebouwd met ambassadeurs. Alles-in-één beheersoftware voor merkambassadeurs die kan worden geïntegreerd met Shopify, Amazon en WooCommerce.

Affable.ai

Affable.ai

affable.ai

Influencer-marketingplatform Met Affable kunnen wereldwijde merken, bureaus en D2C e-Commerce-merken gemakkelijk influencers vinden, campagnes beheren en de ROI meten! Geverifieerde beïnvloeders. 100+ klanten.

Perpetua

Perpetua

perpetua.io

Groei-infrastructuur voor e-commerce. Sluit u aan bij duizenden bedrijven die Perpetua's software voor uitvoering en intelligentie voor retailmedia gebruiken om op winstgevende wijze de groei op Amazon, Walmart, Instacart en andere marktplaatsen te schalen.

Emplifi

Emplifi

emplifi.io

Optimaliseer de digitale klantreis. Emplifi's uniforme platform van software voor klantervaring en beheersoftware voor sociale media dicht de CX-kloof.

HypeAuditor

HypeAuditor

hypeauditor.com

Alles-in-één oplossing om uw influencermarketing te versterken. Beheer de volledige levenscyclus van uw influencer-marketingcampagnes.

Traackr

Traackr

traackr.com

Traackr is het registratiesysteem voor datagestuurde influencermarketing dat marketeers gebruiken om te investeren in de juiste strategieën, campagnes te stroomlijnen en programma’s op te schalen.

Skeepers

Skeepers

octoly.com

Het toonaangevende influencer-marketingplatform Octoly helpt merken hun zichtbaarheid te vergroten, vertrouwen op te bouwen en de verkoop te stimuleren door doorgelichte micro-influencers en consumenten op grote schaal met elkaar te verbinden. Merken maken gebruik van onze samengestelde community o...

StarNgage

StarNgage

starngage.com

Bij StarNgage geloven we dat sociaal gedistribueerde visuele inhoud de toekomst van adverteren is. Het gebeurt nu op Instagram en we willen merken helpen in dit avontuur en winnen op Instagram. Met dit platform kunnen merken hun Instagram-marketinginspanningen meten en influencers betrekken om inhou...

MagicLinks

MagicLinks

magiclinks.com

MagicLinks is een bekroond Influencer Marketing Platform en Certified B Corporation dat sociale commercie stimuleert met Creators en 's werelds toonaangevende consumentenmerken. De eigen technologie van MagicLinks, Match Intelligence™, biedt strategische Creator-matching voor merken die het bewustzi...

GrowthHero

GrowthHero

growthhero.io

GrowthHero is de krachtige software voor affiliate-, influencer- en verwijzingsmarketing, alles in één. Vanaf slechts $ 49 pm schaalt GrowthHero met u mee! Volledig flexibele tools voor uw succes: - White-label partnerportaal, volledig aanpasbaar, geen code nodig - Deel aanpasbare tracking-URL's en/...

Influence.co

Influence.co

influence.co

Alles wat je nodig hebt om het als maker te maken. Sluit u aan bij het eerste professionele netwerk dat is ontworpen voor influencers en makers. Maak vandaag nog uw profiel aan om geld te verdienen, van elkaar te leren en mensen te ontmoeten via communities.

Taggbox

Taggbox

taggbox.com

Het populairste door gebruikers gegenereerde contentplatform voor het creëren en publiceren van UGC-campagnes op verschillende marketingcontactpunten. Het perfecte UGC-platform om het merkvertrouwen, de bekendheid, de gebruikersbetrokkenheid en de verkoop succesvol te laten groeien.

Fohr

Fohr

fohr.co

Fohr is een van de beste influencermarketingbedrijven die de juiste influencers en merkambassadeurs aan topmerken koppelt. Bezoek vandaag nog onze website.

#paid

#paid

hashtagpaid.com

Hashtag betaald - Match met makers, start campagnes en voer whitelists voor makers uit, allemaal op één platform. Influencer-marketing is nu veilig, gemakkelijk en snel.

Audiense

Audiense

audiense.com

Alles wat u nodig heeft om doelgroepen te begrijpen en betere marketingresultaten, resultaten op sociale media, resultaten van influencers, mediastrategieën, groeistrategieën of rendement op advertentie-uitgaven te behalen. Zet consumentensegmentatie en culturele inzichten centraal in uw strategie ...

Upfluence

Upfluence

upfluence.com

Stimuleer de verkoop via Creator Marketing. Influencer-marketing, partnerprogramma's, beheer van makers, door gebruikers gegenereerde inhoud, merkambassadeurs: bouw waardevolle partnerschappen op om uw bedrijf te laten groeien.

Social Native

Social Native

socialnative.com

All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.

Socialfaim

Socialfaim

socialfaim.com

Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...

Sauce Social Commerce

Sauce Social Commerce

addsauce.com

Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.

SARAL

SARAL

getsaral.com

SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!

Rizer Social

Rizer Social

rizersocial.io

The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...

Promoty

Promoty

promoty.io

Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.

Primetag

Primetag

primetag.com

Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.

LinkPizza

LinkPizza

linkpizza.com

Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market

LeaLi

LeaLi

leali.io

The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...

joinbrands

joinbrands

joinbrands.com

​JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.

IQFluence

IQFluence

iqfluence.io

QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...

inzpire.me

inzpire.me

inzpire.me

inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.

Influentials

Influentials

influentials.com

We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.

Influencer Searcher

Influencer Searcher

influencersearcher.com

Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...

influData

influData

infludata.com

influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...

HOLLYFY

HOLLYFY

hollyfy.com

AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.

Drope.me

Drope.me

drope.me

Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...

CreatorsJet

CreatorsJet

creatorsjet.com

CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.

CreatorDB

CreatorDB

creatordb.app

CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...

Creable

Creable

creable.com

Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...

Brinfer

Brinfer

brinfer.com

With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...

Boksi.com

Boksi.com

boksi.com

Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.

atisfyreach

atisfyreach

atisfyreach.com

First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...

Ampifi.io

Ampifi.io

ampifi.io

Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.

Aggero Software

Aggero Software

aggero.io

Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...

Woomio

Woomio

home.woomio.com

Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI

Wednesday.app

Wednesday.app

wednesday.app

Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...

Phlanx.com

Phlanx.com

phlanx.com

Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.

Ninja Influence

Ninja Influence

ninjainfluence.com

Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...

Modash

Modash

modash.io

The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.

Kolsquare

Kolsquare

kolsquare.com

Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.

Keymailer

Keymailer

keymailer.co

The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...

Influential

Influential

influential.co

Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.

Influence4You

Influence4You

influence4you.com

The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...

impulze.ai

impulze.ai

impulze.ai

Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs

Embold

Embold

embold.co

Embold is het go-to influencer-marketingplatform van Canada en verbindt merken met meer dan 9.000 lokale micro-influencers. Vereenvoudig campagnebeheer, inhoudsbeoordeling en uitbetalingen aan influencers. Profiteer van onze oplossingen op maat, waaronder beheerde campagnes, CampaignPlus en whitelis...

Campaygn

Campaygn

campaygn.com

CAMPAYGN is een datagestuurde softwareoplossing voor influencermarketing die uw influencermarketingworkflow en -strategieën optimaliseert. Wij richten ons op grote en middelgrote bedrijven en groepen. In elke fase van influencermarketing hebben we oplossingen voor u: ◾ Identificeer en ontdek beroemd...

Atisfyre

Atisfyre

atisfyre.com

Atisfyre is een door AI aangedreven, uitgebreid influencerplatform waarmee miljoenen influencers verbinding kunnen maken met wereldwijde merken voor krachtige samenwerkingen. En beter nog: Atisfyre is geheel GRATIS voor influencers. Atisfyre is ontstaan ​​uit onze passie om een ​​revolutie teweeg te...

