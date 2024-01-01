Alternatieven - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 's werelds toonaangevende oplossing voor partnerschapsautomatisering ontdekt, beheert, beschermt en optimaliseert alle partnerschapskanalen die een echte exponentiële groei bereiken.
LTK
shopltk.com
Koop het nieuwste op het gebied van mode, wonen, beauty en fitness van LTK-influencers die u vertrouwt. Ideeën voor werkkleding, jurken voor bruiloftsgasten, reislooks en nog veel meer.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN is de beste influencer-marketingsoftware voor e-commercemerken. Ons AI-aangedreven platform omvat meer dan 32 miljoen influencer-suites, campagnewerkruimte, rapportage en analyse, betaling en productafhandeling, mediabibliotheek met volledige inhoud en meer.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Software voor partnerrelatiebeheer om elk programma te schalen: affiliate, reseller, marketing en meer. Ontdek waarom SaaS-bedrijven groeien met PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole is een Hashtag Analytics- en Social Media Analytics-bedrijf dat realtime gegevens levert met hashtag-tracking voor Twitter, Instagram en Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Ontdek hoe Meltwater PR- en marketingteams helpt de berichtgeving in de media op zowel nieuws als sociale media te monitoren en het merkbeheer te verbeteren.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Succesvolle merken worden gebouwd met ambassadeurs. Alles-in-één beheersoftware voor merkambassadeurs die kan worden geïntegreerd met Shopify, Amazon en WooCommerce.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Influencer-marketingplatform Met Affable kunnen wereldwijde merken, bureaus en D2C e-Commerce-merken gemakkelijk influencers vinden, campagnes beheren en de ROI meten! Geverifieerde beïnvloeders. 100+ klanten.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Groei-infrastructuur voor e-commerce. Sluit u aan bij duizenden bedrijven die Perpetua's software voor uitvoering en intelligentie voor retailmedia gebruiken om op winstgevende wijze de groei op Amazon, Walmart, Instacart en andere marktplaatsen te schalen.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimaliseer de digitale klantreis. Emplifi's uniforme platform van software voor klantervaring en beheersoftware voor sociale media dicht de CX-kloof.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Alles-in-één oplossing om uw influencermarketing te versterken. Beheer de volledige levenscyclus van uw influencer-marketingcampagnes.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr is het registratiesysteem voor datagestuurde influencermarketing dat marketeers gebruiken om te investeren in de juiste strategieën, campagnes te stroomlijnen en programma’s op te schalen.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Het toonaangevende influencer-marketingplatform Octoly helpt merken hun zichtbaarheid te vergroten, vertrouwen op te bouwen en de verkoop te stimuleren door doorgelichte micro-influencers en consumenten op grote schaal met elkaar te verbinden. Merken maken gebruik van onze samengestelde community o...
StarNgage
starngage.com
Bij StarNgage geloven we dat sociaal gedistribueerde visuele inhoud de toekomst van adverteren is. Het gebeurt nu op Instagram en we willen merken helpen in dit avontuur en winnen op Instagram. Met dit platform kunnen merken hun Instagram-marketinginspanningen meten en influencers betrekken om inhou...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is een bekroond Influencer Marketing Platform en Certified B Corporation dat sociale commercie stimuleert met Creators en 's werelds toonaangevende consumentenmerken. De eigen technologie van MagicLinks, Match Intelligence™, biedt strategische Creator-matching voor merken die het bewustzi...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is de krachtige software voor affiliate-, influencer- en verwijzingsmarketing, alles in één. Vanaf slechts $ 49 pm schaalt GrowthHero met u mee! Volledig flexibele tools voor uw succes: - White-label partnerportaal, volledig aanpasbaar, geen code nodig - Deel aanpasbare tracking-URL's en/...
Influence.co
influence.co
Alles wat je nodig hebt om het als maker te maken. Sluit u aan bij het eerste professionele netwerk dat is ontworpen voor influencers en makers. Maak vandaag nog uw profiel aan om geld te verdienen, van elkaar te leren en mensen te ontmoeten via communities.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Het populairste door gebruikers gegenereerde contentplatform voor het creëren en publiceren van UGC-campagnes op verschillende marketingcontactpunten. Het perfecte UGC-platform om het merkvertrouwen, de bekendheid, de gebruikersbetrokkenheid en de verkoop succesvol te laten groeien.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr is een van de beste influencermarketingbedrijven die de juiste influencers en merkambassadeurs aan topmerken koppelt. Bezoek vandaag nog onze website.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag betaald - Match met makers, start campagnes en voer whitelists voor makers uit, allemaal op één platform. Influencer-marketing is nu veilig, gemakkelijk en snel.
Audiense
audiense.com
Alles wat u nodig heeft om doelgroepen te begrijpen en betere marketingresultaten, resultaten op sociale media, resultaten van influencers, mediastrategieën, groeistrategieën of rendement op advertentie-uitgaven te behalen. Zet consumentensegmentatie en culturele inzichten centraal in uw strategie ...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Stimuleer de verkoop via Creator Marketing. Influencer-marketing, partnerprogramma's, beheer van makers, door gebruikers gegenereerde inhoud, merkambassadeurs: bouw waardevolle partnerschappen op om uw bedrijf te laten groeien.
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold is het go-to influencer-marketingplatform van Canada en verbindt merken met meer dan 9.000 lokale micro-influencers. Vereenvoudig campagnebeheer, inhoudsbeoordeling en uitbetalingen aan influencers. Profiteer van onze oplossingen op maat, waaronder beheerde campagnes, CampaignPlus en whitelis...
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN is een datagestuurde softwareoplossing voor influencermarketing die uw influencermarketingworkflow en -strategieën optimaliseert. Wij richten ons op grote en middelgrote bedrijven en groepen. In elke fase van influencermarketing hebben we oplossingen voor u: ◾ Identificeer en ontdek beroemd...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre is een door AI aangedreven, uitgebreid influencerplatform waarmee miljoenen influencers verbinding kunnen maken met wereldwijde merken voor krachtige samenwerkingen. En beter nog: Atisfyre is geheel GRATIS voor influencers. Atisfyre is ontstaan uit onze passie om een revolutie teweeg te...