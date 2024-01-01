Alternatieven - Hugging Face
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is een AI-assistent van de volgende generatie voor uw taken, ongeacht de schaal.
Synthesys
synthesys.io
AI-voice-over en AI-videogenerator. Produceer uw volgende professionele audiovisuele inhoud zonder geld uit te geven aan het inhuren van acteurs, camera's of audioapparatuur
AfforAI
afforai.com
Uw tweede brein voor het maximaliseren van de productiviteit. Afforai is een AI-chatbot die informatie uit meerdere bronnen doorzoekt, samenvat en vertaalt om betrouwbaar onderzoek te produceren. Voeg lange onderzoeksdocumenten toe aan stapels droge nalevingsvereisten en haal daar de belangrijkste ...
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn maakt het eenvoudig om klantfeedback op te schonen, te labelen en te visualiseren – allemaal op één plek. Aangedreven door geavanceerde kunstmatige intelligentie.
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...