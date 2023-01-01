WebCatalog

Herdify is a behavioural analytics business that detects where communities have formed around brands. In this sense, community doesn't mean social media fans, loyalty programmes or CRM data. It means the real-world communities (streets, towns and cities) where people live.​​Even in our digital-first world, these communities are the biggest influence on consumers’ buying behaviour. It used to be about the individual – we thought that people who looked the same, acted the same. And we marketed to them in the same way, exactly like our competitors. Today’s most successful brands – like Huel, Gymshark and Airbnb – focus on their communities. With Herdify’s AI technology, detect and monitor your communities, and grow strategically, like today’s most successful marketers.

