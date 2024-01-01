Alternatieven - #paid
LTK
shopltk.com
Koop het nieuwste op het gebied van mode, wonen, beauty en fitness van LTK-influencers die u vertrouwt. Ideeën voor werkkleding, jurken voor bruiloftsgasten, reislooks en nog veel meer.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN is de beste influencer-marketingsoftware voor e-commercemerken. Ons AI-aangedreven platform omvat meer dan 32 miljoen influencer-suites, campagnewerkruimte, rapportage en analyse, betaling en productafhandeling, mediabibliotheek met volledige inhoud en meer.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Ontdek hoe Meltwater PR- en marketingteams helpt de berichtgeving in de media op zowel nieuws als sociale media te monitoren en het merkbeheer te verbeteren.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Influencer-marketingplatform Met Affable kunnen wereldwijde merken, bureaus en D2C e-Commerce-merken gemakkelijk influencers vinden, campagnes beheren en de ROI meten! Geverifieerde beïnvloeders. 100+ klanten.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimaliseer de digitale klantreis. Emplifi's uniforme platform van software voor klantervaring en beheersoftware voor sociale media dicht de CX-kloof.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Alles-in-één oplossing om uw influencermarketing te versterken. Beheer de volledige levenscyclus van uw influencer-marketingcampagnes.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr is het registratiesysteem voor datagestuurde influencermarketing dat marketeers gebruiken om te investeren in de juiste strategieën, campagnes te stroomlijnen en programma’s op te schalen.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Het toonaangevende influencer-marketingplatform Octoly helpt merken hun zichtbaarheid te vergroten, vertrouwen op te bouwen en de verkoop te stimuleren door doorgelichte micro-influencers en consumenten op grote schaal met elkaar te verbinden. Merken maken gebruik van onze samengestelde community o...
Audiense
audiense.com
Alles wat u nodig heeft om doelgroepen te begrijpen en betere marketingresultaten, resultaten op sociale media, resultaten van influencers, mediastrategieën, groeistrategieën of rendement op advertentie-uitgaven te behalen. Zet consumentensegmentatie en culturele inzichten centraal in uw strategie ...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Later
later.com
Later is een marketing- en handelsplatform voor sociale media dat bedrijfseigenaren, makers, bureaus en sociale-mediateams helpt hun merken en bedrijven online te laten groeien. Later helpt u tijd te besparen en uw bedrijf te laten groeien door het eenvoudig te maken uw gehele sociale-mediastrategi...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Duizenden toonaangevende merken en retailers ter wereld vertrouwen op de technologie, diensten en expertise van Bazaarvoice om de omzet te verhogen, het bereik te vergroten, bruikbare inzichten te verkrijgen en loyale pleitbezorgers te creëren. Volgens een nieuw onderzoek dat Forrester Consulting in...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Tagger van Sprout Social heeft een revolutie teweeggebracht in de socialemediamarketingindustrie voor enkele van de grootste merken en bureaus van vandaag, waaronder Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline en Dolce & Gabbana. Met het datagestuurde soci...
Insense
insense.pro
Creatief platform voor het maken van aangepaste inhoud en betaalde versterking met professionele en invloedrijke makers.