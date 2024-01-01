Alternatieven - Fidor Bank
Revolut
revolut.com
Eén app voor alles wat met geld te maken heeft. Van uw dagelijkse uitgaven tot het plannen van uw toekomst met sparen en beleggen: Revolut helpt u meer uit uw geld te halen.
Revolut Business
revolut.com
Een account zonder grenzen, met krachtige, gepersonaliseerde tools allemaal op één plek, waardoor u ultieme controle heeft over uw zakelijke financiën.
ANZ Australia
anz.com.au
De Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited is een Australische multinationale bank- en financiële dienstverlener met hoofdkantoor in Melbourne, Victoria. Het is de op één na grootste bank van Australië qua activa en de vierde grootste bank qua marktkapitalisatie.
ANZ New Zealand
anz.co.nz
De Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited is een Australische multinationale bank- en financiële dienstverlener met hoofdkantoor in Melbourne, Victoria. Het is de op één na grootste bank van Australië qua activa en de vierde grootste bank qua marktkapitalisatie.
Holvi
holvi.com
Uw alles-in-één account voor zelfstandig ondernemerschap. Bankieren, factureren en boekhouden – plus een nieuwe zakelijke creditcard. Alles op één plek, zodat u zich kunt concentreren op wat belangrijk is. Dat is het werkleven vereenvoudigd.
Moonfare
moonfare.com
Moonfare is een private equity-investeringsplatform dat topfondsen tegen lagere minimumtarieven beschikbaar stelt aan particuliere en institutionele beleggers.
Lendio
lendio.com
Het in Utah gevestigde Lendio (voorheen Funding Universe), opgericht in 2011 door Brock Blake en Trent Miskin, is een gratis online marktplaats voor leningen in de VS die zich richt op eigenaren van kleine bedrijven.
Fundbox
fundbox.com
Fundbox biedt snelle, gemakkelijke toegang tot bedrijfsfinanciering, tot $ 150.000. Ontdek hoe onze kredietlijnen en termijnleningen de groei van uw bedrijf kunnen stimuleren.
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch is een nieuw soort digitale verzekeraar die startups beschermt tegen fouten, rechtszaken en aanvallen.
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
Koop aandelen in de snelgroeiende particuliere bedrijven van Europa.
Clara
clarafinds.com
Clara helpt u elke dataset interactief te visualiseren, zodat u complexe gegevens kunt organiseren, begrijpen en eraan kunt samenwerken.
MySIPonline
mysiponline.com
MySIPonline is Indias most advanced Mutual Fund Investment Platform, having all AMCs under one roof with a team of 50+ highly-qualified industry experts & fund analysts. It is an automated platform which understands every investors needs and offer them convenience to match their investing comfort wi...
Moula
moula.com.au
Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.
Minveo
minveo.de
A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.
Lendino
lendino.dk
Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.
Gusher
gusher.co
Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup. Without the need for investors. Without the need for capital. How? Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance based equity. Everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gami...
growney
growney.de
The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.
FlexFunding
flexfunding.com
With Flex Funding you can invest in loans for healthy Danish companies. They get money for their development and growth, you get an attractive return.
Finhaven
finhaven.com
Applying cryptographic technology to traditionally fragmented and inefficient capital markets, the Finhaven Platform provides innovations benefitting both global issuers and investors in its marketplace.
Equitise
equitise.com
Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.
Dividend Finance
dividendfinance.com
We partner with residential solar installers nationwide to provide financing for solar and storage with streamlined technology and a team dedicated to helping you grow your business.
Debexpert
debexpert.com
We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, famil...
Crowd2Fund
crowd2fund.com
The Crowd2Fund Exchange allows investors to buy and sell their shares in businesses.
Companisto
companisto.com
Companisto is a equity-based crowdfunding platform. Companisto is the investment platform for startups and growth companies.
Checkflo
checkflo.com
De gestroomlijnde dienst voor het afhandelen van cheques van Checkflo is uw centrale bron voor al uw behoeften op het gebied van de verwerking, het afdrukken en het versturen van cheques. Wij kunnen uw administratieve kosten verlagen en uw operationele efficiëntie verbeteren, allemaal met minder moe...
Anaxago
anaxago.com
Anaxago brengt investeerders samen die op zoek zijn naar nieuwe manieren om te investeren en unieke investeringsmogelijkheden in onroerend goed en in startups. Anaxago draagt bij aan de ontwikkeling van een financieel model dat de economie helpt individuen directe toegang te geven tot de bedrijven...
Kriya
kriya.co
Ontvang een vertrouwelijke kortingsfaciliteit voor grootboekfacturen. Het is ideaal voor bedrijven met regelmatige cashflowbehoeften, omdat het beveiligd is tegen al uw openstaande facturen.
Invesdor
invesdor.com
Scandinavische marktleider in #digitale #fondsenwerving die ambitieuze Europese bedrijven verbindt met investeerders over de hele wereld.
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
On-demand werkkapitaal voor groeiende bedrijven. FundThrough biedt bedrijven directe toegang tot fondsen van onbetaalde facturen op een gebruiksvriendelijk, online financieringsplatform. De financieringsfaciliteit varieert van $500 tot meer dan $2 miljoen, afhankelijk van de verkoopsterkte van het b...
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova is een door de SEC gereguleerd alternatief beleggingsfonds waarmee u kunt beleggen in meer dan twaalf exotische alternatieve activaklassen door simpelweg in één fonds te beleggen. Onze beleggingsexperts verdelen uw geld in activa zoals wijn, kunst, startups, crypto, onroerend goed en andere...
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva stelt zich een financieel inclusieve wereld voor waarin alle mensen de macht hebben om hun eigen leven te verbeteren.
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy is Europa's toonaangevende end-to-end M&A-platform, dat oprichters en bedrijfsovernemers helpt overnames in slechts 30 dagen te voltooien. Uw end-to-end platform om bedrijven te kopen en verkopen. Foundy helpt oprichters en overnemers om overnames tot 3x sneller en kosteneffectiever te volto...
Seedrs
seedrs.com
Online investeringsmogelijkheden in de beste nieuwe startende bedrijven, en werf start- en engelinvesteringen, met de Europese aandelencrowdfundingsite Seedrs.
Embroker
embroker.com
Embroker is de verzekeringsmakelaardij die is gebouwd voor de manier waarop u zaken doet. U krijgt het gemak van technologie in combinatie met eersteklas service van de beste makelaars.