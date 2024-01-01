Alternatieven - Exolyt
Tumblr
tumblr.com
Tumblr (gestileerd als tumblr en uitgesproken als "tumbler") is een Amerikaanse microblogging- en sociale netwerkwebsite opgericht door David Karp in 2007 en momenteel eigendom van Automattic. Met de service kunnen gebruikers multimedia en andere inhoud op een korte blog plaatsen. Gebruikers kunnen ...
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly (gestileerd als feedly) is een nieuwsaggregatorapplicatie voor verschillende webbrowsers en mobiele apparaten met iOS en Android. Het is ook beschikbaar als cloudgebaseerde service. Het verzamelt nieuwsfeeds uit verschillende online bronnen die de gebruiker kan aanpassen en delen met anderen....
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite is een beheerplatform voor sociale media, gecreëerd door Ryan Holmes in 2008. De gebruikersinterface van het systeem heeft de vorm van een dashboard en ondersteunt sociale netwerkintegraties voor Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn en YouTube. Hootsuite is gevestigd in Vancouver en hee...
Planoly
planoly.com
Beheer, plan en plan uw Instagram-berichten vanaf uw computer en mobiele telefoons. Creëer een samenhangende Instagram-feed en beheer meerdere Instagram-accounts.
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
Bedenk opnieuw hoe sociale media uw bedrijf kunnen laten groeien met Sprout Social. Bekijk onze tools voor het beheer van sociale media in actie. Start vandaag nog uw eigen gratis proefperiode.
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio biedt een tool voor het ontdekken van inhoud waarmee contentcuratieblogs en sociale media moeiteloos kunnen worden gemaakt voor bedrijven in elke niche of markt.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics stelt bedrijven in staat om inzichten op het gebied van klant-, product-, merk- en werknemerservaringen op één plek vast te leggen en hierop actie te ondernemen.
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
De tool die aanvoelt als een marketingteam. Tailwind automatiseert de moeilijkste delen van uw social media marketing, zodat u slimmer en sneller kunt groeien.
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
Een gebruiksvriendelijke software voor beheer van sociale media waarmee u georganiseerd kunt blijven, tijd kunt besparen en eenvoudig uw inbox, publicatie, rapportage, monitoring en teamsamenwerkingstools kunt beheren.
Sendible
sendible.com
Breng uw merkverhaal naar een hoger niveau op sociale media. Werk samen met uw klanten en teams om het succes van inhoud op elk platform te plannen, plaatsen en meten.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is een digitaal consumenteninformatiebedrijf met hoofdkantoor in Brighton, Engeland. Brandwatch verkoopt zes verschillende producten: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriably, Reviews en BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is een ‘selfservice-applicatie’ of software-as-a-service, d...
Awario
awario.com
Start gratis met merkmonitoring! Houd vermeldingen op internet bij, analyseer uw concurrentie, houd uw niche-beïnvloeders in de gaten en vind leads op sociale netwerken!
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. is een selfservice cloudgebaseerd softwarebedrijf voor business intelligence-applicaties, gevestigd in Los Angeles, Californië. Het bedrijf staat bekend om de creatie van de business dashboard-app, ontworpen om gegevens uit verschillende geïntegreerde bronnen van business intelligence te ...
Talkwalker
talkwalker.com
Talkwalker is een ongelooflijk krachtige tool voor analyse van sociale media en monitoringtool voor sociale media, aanbevolen door merken en bureaus over de hele wereld.
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
Vergroot uw aanwezigheid op Instagram, Facebook, Twitter en LinkedIn met exclusieve inzichten en de beste managementtools voor uw team. Start een gratis proefperiode van 14 dagen.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole is een Hashtag Analytics- en Social Media Analytics-bedrijf dat realtime gegevens levert met hashtag-tracking voor Twitter, Instagram en Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Ontdek hoe Meltwater PR- en marketingteams helpt de berichtgeving in de media op zowel nieuws als sociale media te monitoren en het merkbeheer te verbeteren.
Dataminr
dataminr.com
Klanten vertrouwen op het AI-platform van Dataminr voor vroege signalen van gebeurtenissen met grote impact en opkomende risico's, om met vertrouwen te reageren en crises effectiever te beheren
Snoopreport
snoopreport.com
Bekijk de Instagram-activiteit van iedereen zonder app-installatie. Zie wat iemand leuk vindt en volgt op Instagram met Snoopreport Instagram Activity Tracker
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 geeft u direct toegang tot vermeldingen over uw merk op internet.
eclincher
eclincher.com
Ontdek eclincher, het enige platform voor beheer van sociale media dat u ooit nodig zult hebben! Overwin de overweldiging van sociale media en krijg controle over uw marketingtaken op sociale media!
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is een Amerikaans bedrijfsbeveiligingsbedrijf gevestigd in Sunnyvale, Californië dat software als een service en producten levert voor inkomende e-mailbeveiliging, preventie van uitgaand gegevensverlies, sociale media, mobiele apparaten, digitale risico's, e-mailversleuteling, elekt...
Mention
mention.com
Ontvang de alles-in-één tool waarmee u naar uw publiek kunt luisteren, uitstekende berichten kunt publiceren en op uw klanten kunt reageren.
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
Ga op grote schaal met klanten in gesprek. Statusbrew is een tool voor sociale media-engagement die uw sociale inbox verenigt, uw team samenbrengt en geautomatiseerde workflows creëert. En er is meer.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
De beste mediamonitoringservice in zijn klasse voor tv, radio, nieuws, podcasts en sociale media, en de meest nauwkeurige database met mediacontacten in de branche.
Sociality.io
sociality.io
Alles wat teams nodig hebben om sociale mediakanalen te beheren. Bouw schaalbare workflows voor samenwerking om inhoud te plannen, prestaties te analyseren, betrokkenheid te beheren en concurrenten te monitoren.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimaliseer de digitale klantreis. Emplifi's uniforme platform van software voor klantervaring en beheersoftware voor sociale media dicht de CX-kloof.
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Vind de inhoud die het beste presteert. Werk samen met de influencers die er toe doen. Gebruik onze contentinzichten om ideeën te genereren, goed presterende content te creëren, uw prestaties te monitoren en influencers te identificeren. BuzzSumo ondersteunt de strategieën van meer dan 500.000 mar...
SentiOne
sentione.com
Ontdek op AI gebaseerd online luisteren en de toekomst van automatisering van klantenservice met conversatievoicebots en chatbots.
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions graaft elk hoekje van het internet af om alle merkvermeldingen over iemand of iets te vinden. Gebruik het voor merk- en mediamonitoring, spionage van concurrenten, reputatiebeheer, luisteren naar internet en sociale media en nog veel meer!
Oktopost
oktopost.com
B2B Social Media Management Platform om al uw sociale media-activiteiten te beheren, monitoren en meten. Bereik uw B2B-marketingdoelen. Boek een demo.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi is het marketingplatform voor merken met meerdere locaties. We stellen bedrijven als Ace Hardware, Sport Clips en Anytime Fitness in staat om via elk marketingkanaal verbinding te maken met een lokaal publiek.
Khoros
khoros.com
Onze software helpt u de beste klantervaringen te bieden door digitale zorg, sociale marketing en merkgemeenschappen op te bouwen en op te schalen. Klik om te beginnen!
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial is een oplossing voor het beheer van sociale media voor bedrijven met meerdere locaties en profielen. Beheer al uw publicaties, advertenties, betrokkenheid, recensies en rapportage vanaf één gecentraliseerd platform MavSocial biedt de unieke mogelijkheid voor bedrijven met meerdere locatie...
BrandBastion
brandbastion.com
Laat uw merk groeien met betere gesprekken. Bescherm uw merk en stimuleer een bloeiende online community met beter gespreksbeheer op sociale media.
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
Begrijp hoe het publiek met welk onderwerp dan ook omgaat. Analyseer en rapporteer over ruim 7 jaar aan gegevens over publieke betrokkenheid op internet en sociale media.
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
Realtime mediamonitoring voor communicatieteams. Combineer realtime feeds van web- en sociale inhoud met gegevens over publieke betrokkenheid, om de inhoud te identificeren en te voorspellen die ertoe doet
Netvibes
netvibes.com
NETVIBES biedt datawetenschapsmogelijkheden die informatie-intelligentie onthullen waarmee gebruikers inzichten kunnen verkrijgen die industriële innovatie mogelijk maken en de prestaties stimuleren.
Audiense
audiense.com
Alles wat u nodig heeft om doelgroepen te begrijpen en betere marketingresultaten, resultaten op sociale media, resultaten van influencers, mediastrategieën, groeistrategieën of rendement op advertentie-uitgaven te behalen. Zet consumentensegmentatie en culturele inzichten centraal in uw strategie ...
Reputation
reputation.com
Een wereld van interacties vraagt om een actieplatform. Transformeer feedback uit recensies, vind-ik-leuks, vermeldingen, opmerkingen en klikken in uw concurrentievoordeel.
Spotler Engage
spotlerengage.com
Webcare, messaging, social media publishing and monitoring in one clear and concise tool.
Smart Moderation
smartmoderation.com
Smart Moderation is an award-winning social media comment management tool which helps brands, celebrities, digital agencies, online publishers and e-commerce websites leverage their reputation by moderating their online conversations & community. It is the world’s first and only Artificial Intellig...
SemanticForce
semanticforce.ai
SemanticForce is the unified media, and e-commerce intelligence, and customer service platform powered by deep semantic and visual analysis. Our 360 market view concept features news, social media, reviews, pricing, ads, and threats intelligence within one powerful ecosystem. SemanticForce provides...
Postinges
postinges.com
Postinges is the best social media posts scheduler in the market. This is because it's working with more than +20,000 subscribers internationally and has +30 app integrations to make your work easy. Postinges allows you to schedule social media posts in advance so that they are ready when you are. W...
LOOQME
looqme.io
LOOQME is a media monitoring and analytics service. It collects, structures, and visualizes mentions of the company and competitors in the media and social media. The service collects mentions from sources worldwide 24/7: online and traditional media, forums, blogs, reviews, and social media. LOOQM...
KWatch.io
kwatch.io
KWatch.io monitors social media (Reddit, Twitter, Hacker News...) and sends you notifications when specific keywords are detected. Then advanced AI is applied on the detected message in order to automatically analyse the sentiment about your brand, products, competitors...
Jatheon
jatheon.com
Jatheon's archiving solution assists organizations to store, access, search and produce structured and unstructured historical communications data for audits, compliance and ediscovery. With Jatheon, organizations can capture data from various sources (email, social media, chat apps, telephony), aut...
CARMA
carma.com
CARMA is the world’s most experienced media intelligence service provider. Established in 1984 and relaunched in 2016, the company has grown today to work with over 3,500 brands and organisations across the world. CARMA helps its clients use media intelligence to navigate and understand the disrup...
Zelkaa
zelkaa.com
insights-driven platform that supports the full spectrum of your social media marketing and analytics needs. Be empowered to easily search, discover, listen, publish, engage and analyze at scale across earned, owned, and paid social media. With Zelkaa Moon, brands and agencies are empowered to turn...
Socialhose
socialhose.io
SOCIALHOSE.IO is your resource if you’re looking for a social listening agency. As you’ll see below, SOCIALHOSE.IO handles all sorts of tasks and duties that require the utmost in diligence and oversight. People post things all day and all night, so you need to have someone working with you who’s al...
Graphystories
graphystories.com
GraphyStories is supported by Facebook FBstart, the European Commission and the Belgian public-service TV & and radio broadcaster. 1. Discover Great stories. Predict the next ones. GraphyStories is a Content discovery tool : get to know the most shared articles on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and ...
Auris
genylabs.io
Auris' deep learning models act on streaming data to provide invaluable insights. Think infinitely larger sample size, real time results at a fraction of the cost.
Measure Studio
measure.studio
Measure Studio is a web app providing social media data intelligence and content analytics. Next generation social media content intelligence and data analytics for media, brands, and agencies. Supporting TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snap Story Studio. * All of your...
Buzzilla
buzzilla.com
Buzzilla is a leading Israeli social media monitoring and analysis company. The company develops cutting edge technologies and revolutionary analysis and research methodologies which conjoin in creating advanced solutions both in the business sector and for Homeland security implementations. Buzzil...
TrendSpottr
trendspottr.com
TrendSpottr is the leading predictive trend intelligence platform for global brands, agencies and marketers. TrendSpottr predicts emerging trends, viral content and key influencers for any topic from across the social web -- hours or days before they have "trended" and reached mainstream awareness. ...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash is the Influencer Marketing Platform that uses an unique AI-powered content technology to help brands & agencies scale their creator programs. Discover authentic creators, measure the impact of your campaigns and manage all your data in one place. Fast-growing DTCs like Wild, KoRo or Athl...
Rank Me Online
rankme.online
We are a team of motivated people from diverse backgrounds aligned to help all kinds of businesses grow in the digital space. We see customer obsession and NPS(Net Promoter Score) as the driving factors of today's brands and want to help businesses target this metric in an easier and a focused way. ...
Simplify360
simplify360.com
Simplify360 is one of the leading social customer service platforms. The company has physical presence in India and US, and has partners in APAC. The product is sold in over 100 countries directly or through partners. Simplify360 provides integrated enterprise solutions; their latest offerings are ...
QuickMetrix
quickmetrix.com
QuickMetrix is a Customer Experience Solution with specific focus on Online Reputation Management, Social Media Listening & Analytics and Consumer Insights from Social and Digital Media. QuickMetrix's superior technology B2B SaaS platform is designed for easy deployment and adoption. It is powered ...
Tubular Labs
tubularlabs.com
Tubular Labs, the social video intelligence company, is the only solution to provide a unified view of the content, interests and behaviors of audiences across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and more. With people presence across the United States, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Singapore, Tub...