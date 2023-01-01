WebCatalog

Alternatieven - dscout

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Bruikbaarheidstests en onderzoekstools om uw online klantervaring te verbeteren met UserTesting, het Human Insight Platform. G2's #1 CX-industriesoftware.

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Pay-as-you-go gebruikerstesttool zonder abonnement of maandelijkse kosten. Krijg betere inzichten van ons panel van hoogwaardige testers vanaf slechts $ 30 per tester.

VideoAsk

VideoAsk

videoask.com

De meest moeiteloze manier om asynchrone videogesprekken te voeren. Betrek uw community, rekruteer nieuw talent, genereer betere leads en nog veel meer.

Userlytics

Userlytics

userlytics.com

Maak gebruik van ons ultramoderne gebruikersonderzoeksplatform en een wereldwijd panel van meer dan 1,6 miljoen mensen om uw klant- en gebruikerservaring te verbeteren.

Respondent Participant

Respondent Participant

respondent.io

Matchen van onderzoekers en deelnemers. Rekruteer een willekeurig deelnemerspubliek of vind betaalde onderzoeksmogelijkheden voor elke onderzoeksmethode, wereldwijd.

Respondent Researcher

Respondent Researcher

respondent.io

Matchen van onderzoekers en deelnemers. Rekruteer een willekeurig deelnemerspubliek of vind betaalde onderzoeksmogelijkheden voor elke onderzoeksmethode, wereldwijd.

StoryPrompt

StoryPrompt

storyprompt.com

StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...

Vocal Video

Vocal Video

vocalvideo.com

In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...

Voxpopme

Voxpopme

voxpopme.com

At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...

VideoPeel

VideoPeel

videopeel.com

VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...

StoryTap

StoryTap

storytap.com

StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...

Forsta

Forsta

forsta.com

Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...

Indeemo

Indeemo

indeemo.com

Ons door AI aangedreven, actuele videoonderzoeksplatform stelt MR-, UX- en CX-teams in staat mensen, producten en ervaringen te begrijpen in de context van het dagelijks leven. De onderzoekers, ontwerpers en productmanagers die we ondersteunen, gebruiken Indeemo in B2C- en B2B-contexten voor een ver...

Verkennen

WebCatalog Desktop

Ondersteuning

Bedrijf

Juridisch

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.