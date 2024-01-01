Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

We enable organizations to connect to all of their data in real-time. Denodo is the leader in logical data fabric powered by data virtualization providing data access, data governance, and data delivery capabilities across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sources without moving the data from their original repositories. Denodo’s customers across every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI. The Denodo Platform offers an active data catalog for semantic search and enterprise-wide data governance, industry-leading smart query acceleration powered by AI, automated cloud infrastructure management for multi-cloud and hybrid deployments, and embedded data preparation capabilities for self-service yet well-governed and secure analytics. Denodo provides a unique approach to data integration and management not found in any other technology. Denodo customers reported: 83% increase in business user productivity 67% reduction in data preparation effort 65% decrease in data delivery time vs. ETL resulting in a three-year benefit of $6.8M, ROI of 408%, and payback within six months.

Categorieën:

Business
Data Virtualization Software

Website: denodo.com

