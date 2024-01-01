WebCatalog

Alternatieven - DagsHub

Box

Box

box.com

Box, Inc. (voorheen Box.net), is een Amerikaans internetbedrijf gevestigd in Redwood City, Californië. Het bedrijf richt zich op cloudcontentbeheer en een dienst voor het delen van bestanden voor bedrijven. Officiële clients en apps zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en verschillende mobiele platf...

Databricks

Databricks

databricks.com

Databricks is een bedrijf opgericht door de oorspronkelijke makers van Apache Spark. Databricks is voortgekomen uit het AMPLab-project aan de Universiteit van Californië, Berkeley dat betrokken was bij het maken van Apache Spark, een open-source gedistribueerd computerframework gebouwd bovenop Scala...

Deepnote

Deepnote

deepnote.com

Beheerde notebooks voor datawetenschappers en onderzoekers.

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Alibaba Cloud biedt een geïntegreerde set betrouwbare en veilige cloud computing-tools en -producten, waarmee u een cloudinfrastructuur en datacenters in meerdere regio's kunt bouwen om uw bedrijf en de mondiale industrie te versterken. Probeer het gratis.

Obviously AI

Obviously AI

obviously.ai

Het hele proces van het uitvoeren van Data Science: het bouwen van een Machine Learning-algoritme, het uitleggen van resultaten en het voorspellen van uitkomsten, verpakt in één enkele klik.

Observable

Observable

observablehq.com

Gegevens verkennen, analyseren en verklaren. Als een team. Ontdek nieuwe inzichten, beantwoord meer vragen en neem betere beslissingen.

OpenText

OpenText

opentext.com

OpenText Corporation (ook geschreven opentext) is een Canadees bedrijf dat software voor bedrijfsinformatiebeheer (EIM) ontwikkelt en verkoopt. OpenText, met hoofdkantoor in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is sinds 2014 het grootste softwarebedrijf van Canada en wordt erkend als een van de 100 grootste w...

Dataiku

Dataiku

dataiku.com

Dataiku is een bedrijf op het gebied van kunstmatige intelligentie (AI) en machine learning dat werd opgericht in 2013. In december 2019 kondigde Dataiku aan dat CapitalG - het door Alphabet Inc. gefinancierde risicokapitaalfonds in een laat stadium van groei - zich bij Dataiku heeft aangesloten als...

Hex

Hex

hex.tech

Hex is een modern dataplatform voor datawetenschap en -analyse. Collaboratieve notebooks, prachtige data-apps en beveiliging op ondernemingsniveau.

Akkio

Akkio

akkio.com

Voorspellende AI voor analisten. Geef uw activiteiten een concurrentievoordeel met snelle inzichten en moeiteloze prognoses. Geen codering vereist.

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Clarifai is het toonaangevende Full Stack AI-, LLM- en computer vision-productieplatform voor het modelleren van ongestructureerde beeld-, video-, tekst- en audiogegevens.

V7

V7

v7labs.com

De volledige infrastructuur voor bedrijfstrainingsgegevens, inclusief labeling, workflows, datasets en mensen in de loop.

Qlik

Qlik

qlik.com

Qlik® helpt u uw gegevens te gebruiken om problemen op te lossen, nieuwe doelstellingen te bereiken en aan kritieke bedrijfsbehoeften te voldoen. Het begint allemaal hier. Met de marktleider op het gebied van data-integratie en analyseoplossingen die uw AI-strategie ondersteunen.

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

Geliefd bij datawetenschappers, beheerst door IT. Uw alles-in-één oplossing voor de ontwikkeling, implementatie en datapijplijnen van datawetenschap en ML in de cloud.

Pecan

Pecan

pecan.ai

Voorspellende analysesoftware van Pecan is ontworpen voor impact. Ontvang binnen enkele dagen nauwkeurige, bruikbare voorspellingen en ontgrendel de kracht van AutoML.

Gurobi

Gurobi

gurobi.com

Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their effi...

Graphext

Graphext

graphext.com

Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.

C3.ai Developer

C3.ai Developer

developer.c3.ai

C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform co...

Artivatic.ai

Artivatic.ai

artivatic.ai

Artivatic, a key part of the D2C Consulting Group, stands at the forefront of digital innovation in insurtech and healthcare. Our platform revolutionizes the industry by automating and digitizing the entire lifecycle of operations, including sales, onboarding, quoting, underwriting, claims processin...

Kortical

Kortical

kortical.com

Kortical - end to end ML platform - editable in code, built for data scientists to assist with preparing data, building ML models, deploying scalable models with a few clicks and managing them with ML Ops functionality. Kortical is different as it is built with transparency and control, where the c...

Trendskout

Trendskout

trendskout.com

Unleash the power of AI and Automated Machine Learning Trendskout eliminates the costly and time-consuming project approach of typical AI implementations. Our AI software is ready to improve your business right out of the box and offers an intuitive user interface that makes the complex underlying ...

Civis Analytics

Civis Analytics

civisanalytics.com

Civis Analytics helps organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage their audiences. With a powerful combination of best-in-class data, cutting-edge software solutions, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science...

Peak

Peak

peak.ai

Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy a...

Datagran

Datagran

datagran.io

A simple tool that integrates the entire company through data, including experts and non experts. To create complex models and analysis, and to share and take action, based on them.

DataCanvas

DataCanvas

datacanvas.com

Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive support...

Deep Cognition

Deep Cognition

deepcognition.ai

Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engine...

H2O.ai

H2O.ai

h2o.ai

H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...

TrueFoundry

TrueFoundry

truefoundry.com

TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...

KNIME

KNIME

knime.com

KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...

Explorium

Explorium

explorium.ai

Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...

Neo4j

Neo4j

neo4j.com

Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...

BigML

BigML

bigml.com

BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...

Red Hat

Red Hat

redhat.com

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.

RapidCanvas

RapidCanvas

rapidcanvas.ai

RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...

TensorFlow

TensorFlow

tensorflow.org

TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...

SAS

SAS

sas.com

Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.

Anaconda

Anaconda

anaconda.com

With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...

Labellerr

Labellerr

labellerr.com

Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...

Neural Designer

Neural Designer

neuraldesigner.com

Neural Designer is een krachtige softwaretool voor het ontwikkelen en implementeren van machine learning-modellen. Het biedt een gebruiksvriendelijke interface waarmee gebruikers neurale netwerken kunnen bouwen, trainen en evalueren zonder dat daarvoor uitgebreide programmeerkennis nodig is. Met een...

Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics

pyramidanalytics.com

Pyramid is een analytisch besturingssysteem op bedrijfsniveau dat kan worden geschaald van selfservice-analyses voor één gebruiker tot gecentraliseerde implementaties voor duizend gebruikers, van eenvoudige maar effectieve datavisualisaties tot geavanceerde machine learning-mogelijkheden. Het agnost...

PopSQL

PopSQL

popsql.com

PopSQL is de evolutie van oudere SQL-editors zoals DataGrip, DBeaver en Postico. We bieden een prachtige, moderne SQL-editor voor datagerichte teams die tijd willen besparen, de nauwkeurigheid van gegevens willen verbeteren, nieuwe medewerkers sneller willen inwerken en snel inzichten aan het bedrij...

Incorta

Incorta

incorta.com

Het open data-leveringsplatform van Incorta vereenvoudigt de toegang tot gegevens uit meerdere, complexe bedrijfssystemen om de volledige waarde van organisatiegegevens te ontsluiten, waardoor deze direct beschikbaar zijn voor analyse. Gesteund door GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra V...

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

IBM Cognos Analytics fungeert als uw vertrouwde co-piloot voor het bedrijfsleven met als doel u slimmer, sneller en zelfverzekerder te maken in uw datagestuurde beslissingen. IBM Cognos Analytics geeft elke gebruiker – of het nu datawetenschappers, bedrijfsanalisten of niet-IT-specialisten zijn – me...

Encord

Encord

encord.com

Alle tools die je nodig hebt om sneller betere modellen te bouwen Encord is het toonaangevende dataplatform voor geavanceerde computer vision-teams: stroomlijn etikettering en RLHF-workflows, observeer en evalueer modellen, en beheer en beheer gegevens om sneller productie-AI te bereiken.

JADBio

JADBio

jadbio.com

Machine learning zonder code dat de ontdekking van biomarkers automatiseert en hun rol interpreteert op basis van uw onderzoeksbehoeften

Dataloop

Dataloop

dataloop.ai

Eindelijk een oplossing gemaakt voor ondernemingen Met de uitgebreide merkgids en AI-aanpassingsmogelijkheden van Mark AI bieden we een oplossing op ondernemingsniveau waarmee u de identiteit en boodschap van uw AI kunt vormgeven om aan de eisen van uw bedrijf te voldoen.

DataRobot

DataRobot

datarobot.com

Open. Flexibel. Gebouwd om zich aan te passen aan de AI-behoeften van uw team. DataRobot brengt al uw generatieve en voorspellende workflows samen in één krachtig platform. Lever snel de AI die uw bedrijf nodig heeft, beheer al uw bedrijfsmiddelen en maak gebruik van AI-experts van wereldklasse.

Altair One

Altair One

altairone.com

Altair One™ biedt dynamische, collaboratieve toegang tot simulatie- en data-analysetechnologie en schaalbare HPC- en cloudbronnen, allemaal op één plek.

