Alternatieven - DagsHub
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (voorheen Box.net), is een Amerikaans internetbedrijf gevestigd in Redwood City, Californië. Het bedrijf richt zich op cloudcontentbeheer en een dienst voor het delen van bestanden voor bedrijven. Officiële clients en apps zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en verschillende mobiele platf...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks is een bedrijf opgericht door de oorspronkelijke makers van Apache Spark. Databricks is voortgekomen uit het AMPLab-project aan de Universiteit van Californië, Berkeley dat betrokken was bij het maken van Apache Spark, een open-source gedistribueerd computerframework gebouwd bovenop Scala...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Beheerde notebooks voor datawetenschappers en onderzoekers.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud biedt een geïntegreerde set betrouwbare en veilige cloud computing-tools en -producten, waarmee u een cloudinfrastructuur en datacenters in meerdere regio's kunt bouwen om uw bedrijf en de mondiale industrie te versterken. Probeer het gratis.
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
Het hele proces van het uitvoeren van Data Science: het bouwen van een Machine Learning-algoritme, het uitleggen van resultaten en het voorspellen van uitkomsten, verpakt in één enkele klik.
Observable
observablehq.com
Gegevens verkennen, analyseren en verklaren. Als een team. Ontdek nieuwe inzichten, beantwoord meer vragen en neem betere beslissingen.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (ook geschreven opentext) is een Canadees bedrijf dat software voor bedrijfsinformatiebeheer (EIM) ontwikkelt en verkoopt. OpenText, met hoofdkantoor in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is sinds 2014 het grootste softwarebedrijf van Canada en wordt erkend als een van de 100 grootste w...
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku is een bedrijf op het gebied van kunstmatige intelligentie (AI) en machine learning dat werd opgericht in 2013. In december 2019 kondigde Dataiku aan dat CapitalG - het door Alphabet Inc. gefinancierde risicokapitaalfonds in een laat stadium van groei - zich bij Dataiku heeft aangesloten als...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is een modern dataplatform voor datawetenschap en -analyse. Collaboratieve notebooks, prachtige data-apps en beveiliging op ondernemingsniveau.
Akkio
akkio.com
Voorspellende AI voor analisten. Geef uw activiteiten een concurrentievoordeel met snelle inzichten en moeiteloze prognoses. Geen codering vereist.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is het toonaangevende Full Stack AI-, LLM- en computer vision-productieplatform voor het modelleren van ongestructureerde beeld-, video-, tekst- en audiogegevens.
V7
v7labs.com
De volledige infrastructuur voor bedrijfstrainingsgegevens, inclusief labeling, workflows, datasets en mensen in de loop.
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® helpt u uw gegevens te gebruiken om problemen op te lossen, nieuwe doelstellingen te bereiken en aan kritieke bedrijfsbehoeften te voldoen. Het begint allemaal hier. Met de marktleider op het gebied van data-integratie en analyseoplossingen die uw AI-strategie ondersteunen.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Geliefd bij datawetenschappers, beheerst door IT. Uw alles-in-één oplossing voor de ontwikkeling, implementatie en datapijplijnen van datawetenschap en ML in de cloud.
Pecan
pecan.ai
Voorspellende analysesoftware van Pecan is ontworpen voor impact. Ontvang binnen enkele dagen nauwkeurige, bruikbare voorspellingen en ontgrendel de kracht van AutoML.
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their effi...
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform co...
Artivatic.ai
artivatic.ai
Artivatic, a key part of the D2C Consulting Group, stands at the forefront of digital innovation in insurtech and healthcare. Our platform revolutionizes the industry by automating and digitizing the entire lifecycle of operations, including sales, onboarding, quoting, underwriting, claims processin...
Kortical
kortical.com
Kortical - end to end ML platform - editable in code, built for data scientists to assist with preparing data, building ML models, deploying scalable models with a few clicks and managing them with ML Ops functionality. Kortical is different as it is built with transparency and control, where the c...
Trendskout
trendskout.com
Unleash the power of AI and Automated Machine Learning Trendskout eliminates the costly and time-consuming project approach of typical AI implementations. Our AI software is ready to improve your business right out of the box and offers an intuitive user interface that makes the complex underlying ...
Civis Analytics
civisanalytics.com
Civis Analytics helps organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage their audiences. With a powerful combination of best-in-class data, cutting-edge software solutions, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy a...
Datagran
datagran.io
A simple tool that integrates the entire company through data, including experts and non experts. To create complex models and analysis, and to share and take action, based on them.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive support...
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engine...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer is een krachtige softwaretool voor het ontwikkelen en implementeren van machine learning-modellen. Het biedt een gebruiksvriendelijke interface waarmee gebruikers neurale netwerken kunnen bouwen, trainen en evalueren zonder dat daarvoor uitgebreide programmeerkennis nodig is. Met een...
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid is een analytisch besturingssysteem op bedrijfsniveau dat kan worden geschaald van selfservice-analyses voor één gebruiker tot gecentraliseerde implementaties voor duizend gebruikers, van eenvoudige maar effectieve datavisualisaties tot geavanceerde machine learning-mogelijkheden. Het agnost...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is de evolutie van oudere SQL-editors zoals DataGrip, DBeaver en Postico. We bieden een prachtige, moderne SQL-editor voor datagerichte teams die tijd willen besparen, de nauwkeurigheid van gegevens willen verbeteren, nieuwe medewerkers sneller willen inwerken en snel inzichten aan het bedrij...
Incorta
incorta.com
Het open data-leveringsplatform van Incorta vereenvoudigt de toegang tot gegevens uit meerdere, complexe bedrijfssystemen om de volledige waarde van organisatiegegevens te ontsluiten, waardoor deze direct beschikbaar zijn voor analyse. Gesteund door GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra V...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics fungeert als uw vertrouwde co-piloot voor het bedrijfsleven met als doel u slimmer, sneller en zelfverzekerder te maken in uw datagestuurde beslissingen. IBM Cognos Analytics geeft elke gebruiker – of het nu datawetenschappers, bedrijfsanalisten of niet-IT-specialisten zijn – me...
Encord
encord.com
Alle tools die je nodig hebt om sneller betere modellen te bouwen Encord is het toonaangevende dataplatform voor geavanceerde computer vision-teams: stroomlijn etikettering en RLHF-workflows, observeer en evalueer modellen, en beheer en beheer gegevens om sneller productie-AI te bereiken.
JADBio
jadbio.com
Machine learning zonder code dat de ontdekking van biomarkers automatiseert en hun rol interpreteert op basis van uw onderzoeksbehoeften
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Eindelijk een oplossing gemaakt voor ondernemingen Met de uitgebreide merkgids en AI-aanpassingsmogelijkheden van Mark AI bieden we een oplossing op ondernemingsniveau waarmee u de identiteit en boodschap van uw AI kunt vormgeven om aan de eisen van uw bedrijf te voldoen.
DataRobot
datarobot.com
Open. Flexibel. Gebouwd om zich aan te passen aan de AI-behoeften van uw team. DataRobot brengt al uw generatieve en voorspellende workflows samen in één krachtig platform. Lever snel de AI die uw bedrijf nodig heeft, beheer al uw bedrijfsmiddelen en maak gebruik van AI-experts van wereldklasse.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ biedt dynamische, collaboratieve toegang tot simulatie- en data-analysetechnologie en schaalbare HPC- en cloudbronnen, allemaal op één plek.