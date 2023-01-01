Alternatieven - CoolTool
elink.io
elink.io
Bouw alles met weblinks. elink heeft alles wat je nodig hebt om bladwijzers op te slaan en webpagina's, e-mailnieuwsbrieven, RSS-websitewidgets, sociale biolinks, sociale muren, geautomatiseerde inhoud en meer te bouwen. Creëer inhoud in enkele minuten!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io is een white label URL-verkorter die korte links creëert op merkdomeinen. Verkort, personaliseer en deel merk-URL's met uw publiek.
Revue
getrevue.co
Bouw een trouw publiek op. Revue maakt het voor schrijvers en uitgevers gemakkelijk om redactionele nieuwsbrieven te verzenden – en betaald te krijgen.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Voeg retargetingpixels, aangepaste call-to-action en aangepaste domeinen toe aan elke link die u deelt, pas de weergave van de miniatuurweergave van links aan en retarget iedereen die erop heeft geklikt.
Radio.co
radio.co
Wilt u een radiostation maken? Automatiseer uw planning, zend live uit en volg luisteraars vanaf één eenvoudig te gebruiken platform. Welkom bij Radio.co.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops is een viraal en verwijzingsmarketingplatform voor het lanceren van rankingwedstrijden, sweepstakes, pre-lancerings- en verwijzingsprogramma's.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Werk samen met ShareASale en word onderdeel van ons vertrouwde affiliate marketingnetwerk. Ons netwerk levert marketingoplossingen voor onze partners.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence is een influencer-marketingdienst waarmee merken en influencers verbinding kunnen maken, kunnen samenwerken en hun doelen kunnen bereiken.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer is de goedkopere, snelste en gemakkelijkste manier om te ontdekken wat er echt online gebeurt.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter biedt een duidelijke en duidelijke schrijfervaring voor mensen die niet op zoek zijn naar geavanceerde rapportage of functies voor bedrijven.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
De originele merknaammarktplaats met meer dan 100.000 door experts samengestelde bedrijfsnamen om uit te kiezen. Ontvang de bijpassende .com en een logo, en gratis merkadvies van ons team.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube is a robust, elegant & agile business analytics and KPI data visualization software built with an AI brain . We all know you can’t run or SCALE your business efficiently without keeping a close eye on your KPI’s. But digging through your CRM and pouring through spreadsheets is a painstaking...
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
With Chainfuel's powerful telegram bot and web app, you can automatically protect your group from spammers and scammers, track your group metrics, engage and retain your users with just a few clicks.
Carts Guru
carts.guru
Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker is a powerful Link Management Platform software that simplifies the process of tracking and optimizing your marketing campaigns. Our software provides a centralized dashboard where you can easily manage all your links and track your campaign performance. With CampaignTracker, you can...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. We use mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 US States, and 4 of the...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to simplify the ad approval and collaboration process for creative agencies. With a user-friendly interface and a suite of powerful features, Adpiler streamlines the journey from ad creation to client approval, ensuring seamless collaboration, effici...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr is designed to help newsletter publishers monetize their email messages using targeted ad placement based on the subscriber.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge is inbound marketing software which provides lead management solutions with marketing intelligence to keep all your leads on track.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees provides a portfolio of technologies that extend an organisations existing online skills and investment to work on mobile devices as well.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Improve your existing content: AI-powered improvement so your web pages can rank higher. It acts like an SEO coach, it analyzes the competitor pages that outrank yours and then gives you exact details on how to update your specific pages.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...
Origits
origits.com
Origits is a platform for websites that enables the setup of unlimited video units without editing source code with the use of a single header tag.
Noosh
noosh.com
Noosh helps enterprises deliver on Content Marketing game plans by streamlining operations and enabling collaboration with vendors. The company’s products and Marketing Services Partners manage digital and print assets, cost structures, budgets, procurements, projects, and team interaction using an ...
Inbox Mailers
inboxmailers.com
We enable brands the ability to know when subscribers are in their inbox while triggering an email that’s generating a 3x – 5x higher open rate, and a 1x – 2x higher click-through rate! “View Time Optimization” is changing the game for businesses who use email and the industry of email marketing.
Hidemyacc
hidemyacc.com
Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines
Growth Champ
growthchamp.com
Growth Champ is a social media optimization suite that allows user to manage Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to increase social media influence.
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...
Geniechat
geniechat.com
Geniechat is the easiest relationship management app built for non-techie sellers and entrepreneurs. Featuring power and affordability with 3 apps in 1 for $9.99/mo ⚡️ Content Keyboard + CRM + Ai Generator
Brandintellé
brandintelle.com
Brandreward help enterprise marketing teams to bridge the gap between marketing operations & outcome in real time. Our unified workflow automation for Marketing Departments is directly linked to AI-based What-if Simulators - via the Marketing Planning & Budgeting modules.
YouVisit
youvisit.com
THE MOST WIDELY USED VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE PLATFORM Technology and creativity converge at YouVisit. With one of the largest virtual experience production teams in the world, we’ve created thousands of world-class interactive experiences and virtual tours for clients across six continents. Our virtual e...
WeatherAds
weatherads.io
WeatherAds is the world's #1 weather based marketing platform for digital advertisers. Easily set up automated weather-based rules for Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube & Programmatic RTB campaigns. Trigger ads, modify bids and change creative based on any type of weather imaginable. Get m...
Viloud
viloud.tv
Viloud is the easiest online video platform for creating, streaming and monetizing your own live, linear and on-demand TV channels. Its technology allows users to stream the channels through both an embeddable or third-party player for your website, mobile app or OTT platform like Roku or Apple TV. ...
Review Robin
getreviewrobin.com
Review Robin is a simple software tool that helps you easily (and even automatically!) follow up with your customers and request an online review by sending a simple review request via email or SMS. Review Robin walks your customer through every step of the way - simplifying and dramatically increas...
ResponseSource
responsesource.com
Identifying the right media to pitch a story to is an essential yet time consuming task for any PR professional. You need an up-to-date, easy-to-use and smart media database to keep up with the ever-changing media – ResponseSource’s Media Contacts Database is built to be exactly that. - Access accur...
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink is 's werelds meest intelligente URL-verkorter. Maak koppelingen die gebruikers dynamisch naar verschillende bestemmingen leiden op basis van hun apparaten, besturingssystemen, landen en zelfs de klikdatum.
CallerReady
callerready.com
CallerReady is het platform voor marketeers die hun belcampagnes willen opschalen. Pay-Per-Call-marktplaats, lead-to-call-automatisering en dynamische oproepdistributie
BlogManagement
blogmanagement.io
Blogbeheer is een platform waarmee uitgevers, bloggers en website-eigenaren geld kunnen verdienen door inhoud te plaatsen. Het is een betrouwbaar en geloofwaardig platform waarmee u op een legitieme manier gastposts en gesponsorde inhoud kunt verkopen. Website-eigenaren kunnen hun websites aan het p...
Approved Social
approvedsocial.io
Approved Social is een baanbrekend platform dat is ontworpen om een revolutie teweeg te brengen in de manier waarop digitale marketingcampagnes worden ontwikkeld, goedgekeurd en gelanceerd. In de kern is Approved Social een gezamenlijke feedback- en goedkeuringsengine waarmee marketingteams, burea...
FeedWind
feed.mikle.com
FeedWind is een van de toonaangevende leveranciers van volledig aanpasbare en coderingsvrije widgets die op elke website kunnen worden geïntegreerd - binnen enkele minuten! Enkele van de meest populaire widgets zijn: RSS Facebook Widget Twitter Widget YouTube Widget Google Agenda Widget en de lijst ...
Bulk Email Checker
bulkemailchecker.com
De Email Checker Tool is gebaseerd op SMTP en biedt de hoogste nauwkeurigheid en aanvullende nuttige informatie om alle e-mailadressen te valideren/verifiëren. Voer een e-mailadres in en klik op verifiëren om te zien hoe de Email Checker Tool precies werkt. Test gratis tot 10 e-mailadressen per dag.
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder is een opkomend digitaal ad-tech SaaS-platform dat individuen en bedrijven helpt de advertentiemarketingcampagnes van hun concurrenten te analyseren en nuttige inzichten te verkrijgen die op hun advertentiecampagnes kunnen worden toegepast en daarvan kunnen profiteren. Met behulp van adspyd...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
Bij MarketMate AI is het onze missie om verkoop en marketing op één lijn te brengen om de creativiteit te vergroten en de omzet te verhogen. We zijn toegewijd aan het gebruiksvriendelijker maken van generatieve AI voor echte marketingworkflows. Als een intuïtief B2B-marketingplatform aangedreven doo...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi is een omnichannel marketingautomatiseringstool met meer dan 700.000 gebruikers wereldwijd, waarmee elk bedrijf (van een microblogger tot een gigantische multinational) zijn volledige verkoopcyclus kan beheren, van het vastleggen van leads tot klantconversie en loyaliteit. Met E-goi Schedule k...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink is een URL-verkorter die is ontworpen om gebruikers te beschermen tegen verkeersverlies, beschadigde externe links en gemiste winst.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Concentreer u op het kerngedeelte van uw bedrijf dat geld oplevert, gebruik HeadBidder.net voor mechanisch advertentiebeheerwerk dat op het platform is geautomatiseerd. Het Header Bidding-beheerplatform is gemaakt voor uitgevers en professionele teams op het gebied van online advertenties. Combineer...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helpt bedrijven hogere betrokkenheid en conversies te genereren door hypergepersonaliseerde afbeeldingen, GIF's en interactieve video's op webpagina's aan te bieden tijdens het hele klanttraject. Meer dan 1500 verkoop- en marketingteams vertrouwen ons toe met hun e-mail-, WhatsApp- en landi...
Websays
websays.com
Websays is een softwareservicebedrijf dat zich richt op zoeken op internet, natuurlijke taalverwerking en machinaal leren. Met een gemengd team van ontwikkelaars en data-analisten voldoen we aan de behoefte van onze klanten aan data-intelligentie om grote hoeveelheden ongestructureerde data te verwe...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal – automatiseer uw online klantbeoordelingen volledig. Importeer recensies van Google, Facebook en meer. Automatische beoordelingsverzoeken. Mooie getuigeniswidgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is een gratis website-analysator. Het biedt gratis rapporten voor duizenden websites. Voor elke website in onze uitgebreide database kunt u gedetailleerde analyses bekijken, inclusief verkeersstatistieken, maandelijkse inkomsten, informatie over delen op Facebook, webserverlocatie en schatting...
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
Wij, als mensen, zijn geprogrammeerd om op onze gevoelens te vertrouwen! Ongeacht hoeveel technologie transformeert, we hebben nog steeds validatie nodig om zeker te zijn. WiserNotify helpt u die validatie te krijgen. Het helpt u verbinding te maken met uw klant om het vertrouwen en de omzet te verg...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is webanalysesoftware die de IP-adressen van bedrijven die uw website bezoeken vergelijkt met onze database om u de namen van die bedrijven te vertellen en meer.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is de AI-aangedreven Omnichannel Conversation Suite voor klantbetrokkenheid. Het alles-in-één SleekFlow-platform creëert naadloze en gepersonaliseerde klanttrajecten via ieders favoriete berichtenkanalen, waaronder WhatsApp, Instagram, livechat en meer. SleekFlow is toegewijd aan het vormg...