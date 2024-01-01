Alternatieven - Connectio
Pictory
pictory.ai
Dankzij de krachtige AI van Pictory kunt u video's van professionele kwaliteit maken en bewerken met behulp van tekst, zonder dat u technische vaardigheden vereist of software hoeft te downloaden.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ helpt je de tools en kennis te verwerven die nodig zijn om je publiek sneller te laten groeien op YouTube en daarbuiten.
Ripl
ripl.com
Met Ripl kunnen kleine bedrijven binnen enkele minuten professioneel ogende geanimeerde video's, collages, diavoorstellingen en gelaagde statische afbeeldingen maken, en direct plannen of posten op Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter en YouTube. Allemaal met eenvoudig te gebruiken mobiele en desk...
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI-Genereer en deel video's, carrousels en berichten met één afbeelding in uw merktaal.
Bio Link
bio.link
Met een biolink kunt u naar al uw pagina's linken (websites, winkel, blog, sociale berichten, video's, wat dan ook) waardoor het voor uw publiek gemakkelijker wordt om al uw inhoud te ontdekken. Platformen als Instagram, Twitter en TikTok staan slechts één link in de bio toe. Met Bio Link ku...
Submagic
submagic.co
Verbeter uw video's met AI-aangedreven ondertitels 🚀 Moeiteloze ondertiteling met perfecte emoji's en intelligent gemarkeerde trefwoorden, allemaal gegenereerd door AI.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Volledig aanpasbare feed-plug-ins voor sociale media voor WordPress. Geef uw Facebook-, Instagram-, Twitter- en YouTube-feeds weer - Vertrouwd door 1,3 miljoen gebruikers.
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
Sociale media-automatisering voor WordPress-websites en blogs. Automatisch posten, opnieuw delen, cross-posten en automatisch plannen van uw inhoud op meerdere sociale platforms zoals Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest en nog veel meer. Deel automatisch uw WordPress-inhoud en blogpos...
Inflact
inflact.com
MARKETINGTOOLKIT VOOR INSTAGRAM Pas uw Instagram-account aan voor bedrijven met slimme tools: bouw een doelgroep op, ga in gesprek met klanten en plan inhoud. Help potentiële klanten uw producten te ontdekken en merkloyaliteit op te bouwen in 3 stappen.
Inksprout
inksprout.co
Maak binnen enkele seconden boeiende, hapklare sociale video's vanaf uw blog met ondertitels op basis van AI.
EmbedStories
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ us...
Drop
usedrop.io
Drop is revolutionizing social commerce by enabling brands and retailers to sell directly through Instagram Direct Messages. With Drop's platform, businesses can easily capture their audience on social media, boost conversion rates, and turn followers into life-long customers.
Dream100.Ai
dream100.ai
Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B ...
CrowdSpark
crowdspark.com
CrowdSpark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content.
eCairn
ecairn.com
eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "trib...
Beauty Clout
beautyclout.com
Beauty Clout is an influencer marketplace for beauty and fashion.
Audiogram
getaudiogram.com
Audiogram creates powerful tools to help audio creatives attract the audience their podcast deserves with social video. Audiogram converts your best audio moments into engaging audiograms. * Capture new listeners. Over 1000 podcasts later, we’re confident about building content for a winning promo...
Wizdeo Analytics
analytics.wizdeo.com
Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MC...
Stim Social
stimsocial.com
Stim Social helps to increase your exposure and connect with new customers on Instagram.
PerfectPost
perfectpost.social
PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Flockler
flockler.com
lockler platform enables brands to collate, analyse and display user-generated social content on their services, increasing conversion rates and dwell time. Flockler is trusted by likes of Penguin Books, Royal Mail, Visit Britain, and UEFA. 30-day free trial on all plans and monthly subscription fe...
Warfare Plugins
warfareplugins.com
Social Warfare helps you get your audience to share your content in the best way possible-- the way you want it shared!
Viral Pitch
viralpitch.co
Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...
ReplyMind
replymind.com
ReplyMind is a SaaS tool designed to generate thoughtful replies on LinkedIn, Twitter & Product Hunt. ReplyMind positions itself as the go-to personal assistant for networking on social media platforms. By offering a seamless and one-click automated reply tool, ReplyMind empowers users to effortles...
Postwise
postwise.ai
Meet Postwise, the AI-powered solution for crafting the perfect social media post. Boost your engagement and reach on social media with cutting-edge AI, trained exclusively on the world's best performing posts. Join the thousands of satisfied users who have already experienced the power of Postwis...
Pinflux
pinflux.in
Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...
OneAll
oneall.com
Reunite and access your user data originating from different sources in a state-of-the-art security environment powered by web-delivered tools and a full-fledged JSON/REST API. Focus on your users and let us take care of the technology.
MyTweetAlerts
mytweetalerts.com
MyTweetAlerts is your personal twitter assistant built to find and deliver the tweets most important to you.
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Bescherm uw mediaactiviteiten en voorkom verkeerde advertentie-uitgaven - Efficiënte detectie van afwijkingen voor mediakopers, beschermt uw campagnes tegen verspillende uitgaven en maximaliseert de ROI. Verkeerde begroting? Verkeerde targeting? Account gehackt? Dit zijn slechts enkele voorbeelden ...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting is een tool voor het targeten van Facebook-interesses waarmee adverteerders duizenden verborgen Facebook-interesses kunnen vinden.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio is een startup die eigendom is van en geleid wordt door zwarte vrouwen. Het is een van de drie bedenkers van de Link-in-Bio-ruimte en: * is de op één na grootste link-in-bio-service ter wereld wat betreft makers/gebruikers; * omvat de domeinen: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is de popula...
Hypage
hypage.com
Met Hy.page kunt u verkopen via uw biolink. Met integraties met Stripe & Paypal kun je donaties van fans en betaalde verzoeken verzamelen, producten en lidmaatschappen voor exclusieve inhoud verkopen.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed is een aggregator voor sociale media die boeiende, door gebruikers gegenereerde inhoud verzamelt en weergeeft van elk sociaal medianetwerk zoals Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb en 21+ netwerken. De samengestelde inhoud wordt vervolgens via widgets ingeb...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface is een SaaS-tool waarmee merken influencer-marketing-, werknemers- en klantencampagnes kunnen uitvoeren via één enkel platform om de marketing-ROI te maximaliseren. Keepface groeit snel in de VS, MENA en Azië met ongeveer 400.000 geregistreerde influencers uit 35 landen, 550 campagnes en 2....
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helpt merken hun workflows voor makers een boost te geven. Galleri5's toonaangevende pakket oplossingen op het gebied van analyse, marketing en commercie wordt vertrouwd door merken als H&M, MANGO, Nautica en Myntra, waardoor tienduizenden makers door de jaren heen inkomsten kunnen generere...
Curator
curator.io
De eenvoudigste manier om gratis een sociale feed aan uw site toe te voegen Curator is een gratis sociale media-aggregator waarmee u inhoud kunt verzamelen en weergeven. Zet uw feed in minder dan 5 minuten op.
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI creëert opmerkingen waarmee u potentiële klanten op LinkedIn op grote schaal kunt betrekken. Bespaar uren met het schrijven van opmerkingen om uw prospects aan te trekken en snellere conversies te realiseren met elk toegevoegd contactpunt.