Alternatieven - Cluvio

Canva

canva.com

Canva is een grafisch ontwerpplatform waarmee gebruikers afbeeldingen, presentaties, posters, documenten en andere visuele inhoud voor sociale media kunnen maken. Gebruikers kunnen kiezen uit vele professioneel ontworpen sjablonen, de ontwerpen bewerken en hun eigen foto's uploaden via een drag-and-...

Looker Studio

cloud.google.com

Looker Studio, voorheen Google Data Studio, is een online tool voor het omzetten van gegevens in aanpasbare informatieve rapporten en dashboards, geïntroduceerd door Google op 15 maart 2016 als onderdeel van de zakelijke Google Analytics 360-suite. Ontgrendel de kracht van uw gegevens met interacti...

Grow

grow.com

Business intelligence-software die de inzichten biedt die u hard nodig heeft om de groei te stimuleren en uw bedrijf te transformeren.

Visme

visme.co

Maak professionele presentaties, interactieve infographics, prachtig ontwerp en boeiende video's, allemaal op één plek. Begin vandaag nog met het gebruik van Visme.

Infogram

infogram.com

Infogram is een eenvoudig te gebruiken infographic- en diagrammaker. Maak en deel prachtige infographics, online rapporten en interactieve kaarten. Maak hier je eigen.

Rose AI

rose.ai

Onderzoek sneller met Rose. Elimineer urenverspilling bij het zoeken, opschonen, visualiseren en transformeren van gegevens met behulp van de kracht van AI.

Venngage

venngage.com

Sluit u aan bij de meer dan 5 miljoen professionals die Venngage als de favoriete infographic-maker beschouwen. Kies uit meer dan 10.000 professionele sjablonen gemaakt voor bedrijven.

Databox

databox.com

Business Analytics-platform dat is gebouwd om u te helpen begrijpen wat er met uw bedrijf aan de hand is. KPI's van cloudservices, spreadsheets en databases op één plek.

Elastic Cloud

elastic.co

Enterprise search, observatie en beveiliging voor de cloud. Vind snel en eenvoudig informatie, krijg inzichten en bescherm uw technologie-investering, of u nu Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure of Google Cloud gebruikt.

NVivo

qsrinternational.com

Ontgrendel inzichten in uw data met de beste kwalitatieve data-analysesoftware. NVivo helpt u meer te ontdekken uit uw kwalitatieve en gemengde methodegegevens. Ontdek rijkere inzichten en produceer duidelijk gearticuleerde, verdedigbare bevindingen, ondersteund door rigoureus bewijsmateriaal.

Geckoboard

geckoboard.com

Creëer eenvoudig deelbare dashboards die belangrijke bedrijfsgegevens, statistieken en KPI's duidelijk en gemakkelijk te begrijpen maken.

AgencyAnalytics

agencyanalytics.com

Dashboards voor SEO, PPC, sociaal, e-mail, beoordeling en oproepregistratie

Whatagraph

whatagraph.com

Whatagraph is de meest visuele rapportagetool voor marketinganalyses en rapportage op sociale media. Start nu een gratis proefperiode! Geen CC vereist.

Cyfe

cyfe.com

Cyfe, Inc. is een selfservice cloudgebaseerd softwarebedrijf voor business intelligence-applicaties, gevestigd in Los Angeles, Californië. Het bedrijf staat bekend om de creatie van de business dashboard-app, ontworpen om gegevens uit verschillende geïntegreerde bronnen van business intelligence te ...

Reportei

reportei.com

Creëer rapporten en dashboards voor sociale media en digitale marketing in slechts 3 seconden. Bekijk al uw belangrijkste indicatoren van Instagram, Facebook, Meta-advertenties, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Actieve Campagne, PhoneTrack, Se...

Reportz

reportz.io

Rapportagetool ontworpen om u tijd en geld te besparen op moeizame periodieke rapportagetaken door het gebruik van interactieve dashboards.

DashThis

dashthis.com

De eenvoudige manier om uw marketingrapporten te automatiseren! Ontvang binnen enkele seconden prachtige geautomatiseerde marketing-, analyse-, SEM- en SEO-rapporten. Start een gratis proefperiode en ontdek het!

Plecto

plecto.com

Het verbeteren van de prestaties van uw team begint hier. Plecto is het enige complete bedrijfsprestatieplatform dat realtime KPI-visualisatie, gamificatie en coachingtools combineert in één enkele, krachtige oplossing.

Vizzlo

vizzlo.com

Tijdlijndiagramoverzicht en voorbeelden. Efficiënte projectplanning en planning met indrukwekkende tijdlijnen met slechts een paar klikken. Maak binnen enkele seconden gratis grafieken, infographics en zakelijke visualisaties van hoge kwaliteit. Maak tijdlijnen, grafieken en kaarten voor presentatie...

Omni Intelligence

omniintelligence.online

360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more

Ardoq

ardoq.com

Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...

Datadeck

datadeck.com

Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...

Inforiver

inforiver.com

Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...

Slemma

slemma.com

Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.

Easyflow

easyflow.io

You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...

MyDash

mydash.ai

DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...

Displayr

displayr.com

Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...

ChartBlocks

chartblocks.io

Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.

Rollstack

rollstack.com

Rollstack automatically creates and updates slide decks and documents using Business Intelligence (BI) tools, CRMs, and data warehouses. No engineering or manual work needed.

Qalyptus

qalyptus.com

Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for un...

Datapad

datapad.io

Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integration...

Highcharts

highcharts.com

Highcharts is a multi-platform charting library that makes it easy for developers to add interactive charts to web and mobile projects of any size. Over 80% of the 100 largest companies in the world use Highcharts, and over 50,000+ companies across industries such as application development, publish...

Vareto

vareto.com

Vareto is the modern, intuitive FP&A platform for strategic finance and business teams to plan, forecast, and report in one source of truth. Vareto is built for mid-market, high-growth, and enterprise teams and is designed to be flexible, customizable, and scalable as business needs evolve. ✅ Get ti...

Pigment

pigment.com

What is Pigment? Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Indu...

Brightmetrics

brightmetrics.com

Brightmetrics enables your team to gain critical insights from your most common and valuable customer communication tools — your business phone system and contact center application. Brightmetrics pulls and organizes your telephone and other multi-channel engagement data, from your Mitel MiVoice Con...

ATLAS.ti

atlasti.com

Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mix...

PopSQL

popsql.com

PopSQL is de evolutie van oudere SQL-editors zoals DataGrip, DBeaver en Postico. We bieden een prachtige, moderne SQL-editor voor datagerichte teams die tijd willen besparen, de nauwkeurigheid van gegevens willen verbeteren, nieuwe medewerkers sneller willen inwerken en snel inzichten aan het bedrij...

Discern

discern.io

B2B-bedrijven maken gebruik van veel van dezelfde technologieplatforms en willen dezelfde statistieken bijhouden... dus waarom zijn business intelligence-builds volledig op maat gemaakt? Dit vertaalt zich in miljoenen dollars die worden verspild aan extra tools en personeel en enkele maanden of jare...

Luzmo

luzmo.com

Luzmo (voorheen Cumul.io) is een ingebed analyseplatform, speciaal gebouwd voor SaaS-bedrijven. Het brengt complexe gegevens tot leven met prachtige, gebruiksvriendelijke dashboards, naadloos ingebed in elk SaaS- of webplatform. Met Luzmo kunnen productteams binnen enkele dagen in plaats van maanden...

datapine

datapine.com

datapine is een alles-in-één Business Intelligence-software waarmee iedereen zijn gegevens kan verkennen, visualiseren, monitoren en delen als nooit tevoren!

Explo

explo.co

Explo biedt een krachtige, geïntegreerde dashboard- en rapportageoplossing. Deel veilig aanpasbare productanalyses, projectrapporten en KPI's met al uw klanten, terwijl ze naadloos aansluiten op het ontwerp van uw product. Geef uw gebruikers de mogelijkheid om hun gegevens op hun computer te verkenn...

IBM

ibm.com

IBM Cognos Analytics fungeert als uw vertrouwde co-piloot voor het bedrijfsleven met als doel u slimmer, sneller en zelfverzekerder te maken in uw datagestuurde beslissingen. IBM Cognos Analytics geeft elke gebruiker – of het nu datawetenschappers, bedrijfsanalisten of niet-IT-specialisten zijn – me...

Screenful

screenful.com

Screenful is de gemakkelijkste manier om een ​​visueel dashboard en geautomatiseerde teamstatusrapporten te krijgen, zodat elke stakeholder op de hoogte blijft van de status van een project. Screenful kan worden geïntegreerd met de meest voorkomende tools voor taakbeheer, zoals Jira of Trello, GitLa...

Swydo

swydo.com

Het gebruiksvriendelijke rapportage- en monitoringplatform van Swydo haalt gegevens uit meerdere bronnen op en creëert professionele, aanpasbare marketingrapporten. Met de gebruiksvriendelijke tool kunnen marketeers (klant)rapporten en dashboards genereren door externe databronnen in één rapport te ...

NinjaCat

ninjacat.io

NinjaCat is een platform voor digitaal marketingprestatiebeheer waarmee marketeers campagnegegevens kunnen verenigen en rapportage kunnen automatiseren. Wij werken samen met bureaus, mediabedrijven en merken; elk marketingteam dat uitgebreide en consistente rapportpresentaties moet produceren voor k...

Forsta

forsta.com

Forsta, een bedrijf van Press Ganey, drijft het HX (Human Experience) Platform aan – een uitgebreid Experience and Research Technology-platform dat de silo’s tussen CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX) en marktonderzoek afbreekt – zodat bedrijven een een dieper en vollediger begrip van...

Hurree

hurree.co

Een prikbord voor uw analyses De analysedashboards van Hurree geven teams weer controle over hun gegevens en bieden één enkele bron voor bedrijfsrapportage.

Versium

versium.com

Versium is een datatechnologiebedrijf dat marketeers in staat stelt hun ideale prospects beter te identificeren, begrijpen en bereiken via meerdere digitale contactpunten en marketingkanalen. Versium’s toonaangevende engine voor identiteitsresolutie en inzichten drijft een reeks oplossingen aan waar...

Prodoscore

prodoscore.com

De eenvoudigste oplossing voor het meten van uw meest waardevolle bezit: uw mensen. In de huidige werkomgeving willen werknemers flexibiliteit en willen werkgevers verantwoording afleggen. Met zichtbaarheid hoeven ze niet in conflict te komen.

