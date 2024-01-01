ChurnRX

ChurnRX

Hebt u WebCatalog Desktop niet geïnstalleerd? WebCatalog Desktop downloaden.

Webapp gebruiken

Website: churnrx.com

Verbeter uw ervaring met de desktopapp voor ChurnRX op WebCatalog Desktop voor Mac, Windows en Linux.

Voer apps uit in afleidingsvrije venster met vele verbeteringen.

Beheer en schakel eenvoudig tussen meerdere accounts en apps zonder van browser te wisselen.

Conventional methods produce conventional results. ChurnRX's expert training takes an unconventional approach with proven methodologies that drive phenomenal results. We tailor our skills training, using your data, to scientifically implement the right playbooks and skills that drive retention at scale. ChurnRX's team of world-class retention and growth experts are armed with battle-tested methodologies for creating radical improvements that scale across entire organizations. Founded in 2015, ChurnRX has trained hundreds of leading tech companies, helping multiple reach unicorn valuation status. The company is renowned for its ability to drastically improve customer retention through its simple and unique practices.
Categorieën:
Business
Customer Success Training Providers

Website: churnrx.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan ChurnRX. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.

Alternatieven

Blind Zebra

Blind Zebra

blind-zebra.com

SuccessCOACHING

SuccessCOACHING

successcoaching.co

Misschien bent u ook hierin geïnteresseerd

Warp VR

Warp VR

warpvr.com

ZonGuru

ZonGuru

zonguru.com

TheyDo

TheyDo

theydo.io

Ecomfy Lead

Ecomfy Lead

ecomfylead.com

Spinify

Spinify

spinify.com

Lessonly

Lessonly

lessonly.com

Wonderway

Wonderway

wonderway.io

Practikalia

Practikalia

practikalia.com

Luru

Luru

luru.app

Greenhouse

Greenhouse

greenhouse.com

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone

rosettastone.com

ConverSight

ConverSight

conversight.ai

Verkennen

Desktop

Ondersteuning

Bedrijf

Juridisch

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.