Alternatieven - Botmake
ManyChat
manychat.com
Vind opnieuw uit hoe u contact maakt met uw klanten. Met ManyChat kunt u 24/7 met uw klant communiceren - maak vandaag nog gebruik van de kracht van marketingautomatisering!
ChatBot
chatbot.com
Automatiseer uw klantenservice met ChatBot en mis nooit meer een kans om uw klanten te verkopen of te helpen. Bouw je eigen chatbots helemaal opnieuw, geen technische vaardigheden vereist!
Drift
drift.com
Drift is de nieuwe manier waarop bedrijven bij bedrijven kopen. Probeer onze conversatiemarketing- en verkooptools die zijn ontworpen om het kopen vandaag nog gemakkelijker te maken, helemaal gratis.
Botpress
botpress.com
Bouw ChatGPT-chatbots, verrassend snel 🚀. De eerste chatbotbouwer van de volgende generatie, mogelijk gemaakt door OpenAI. Bouw ChatGPT-achtige bots voor uw project of bedrijf om dingen voor elkaar te krijgen. 🎯
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel is het toonaangevende botplatform voor het maken van AI-chatbots voor Facebook. Leer hoe u snel en eenvoudig een Facebook Messenger-bot kunt maken - geen codering vereist.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox is een werkruimte zonder code die de kracht van WhatsApp ontgrendelt om uw bedrijf te schalen met Shared Inbox, WhatsApp no-code Chatbot, WhatsApp Broadcasts en meer
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified helpt bedrijven sneller pijplijnen te genereren. Maak gebruik van uw grootste troef – uw website – om uw meest waardevolle bezoekers te identificeren, direct verkoopgesprekken te starten, vergaderingen te plannen, uitgaand en betaald verkeer te converteren en signalen van koopintentie te o...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Zet paginaweergaven om in klanten. Herken bedrijven die momenteel op uw website surfen en transformeer ze in klanten!
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Het samenwerkingsplatform om AI-agenten te bouwen. Teams gebruiken Voiceflow om chat- of voice-AI-agents te ontwerpen, testen en lanceren – samen, sneller en op schaal.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Automatiseer de interacties met uw klanten en medewerkers in meer dan 135 talen en via meer dan 35 kanalen om bruikbare resultaten te leveren tegen lagere kosten.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
Conversationele AI die allesbehalve kunstmatig is. Creëer zinvolle, gepersonaliseerde verbindingen met uw klanten en lever tegelijkertijd echte resultaten voor uw bedrijf.
Kommunicate
kommunicate.io
Kommunicate is a generative AI-powered automation platform for customer support. Having understood the constant shift in consumer behavior, we at Kommunicate are building an all-in-one customer support automation platform that can help businesses stay in touch with their customers 24x7 across vario...
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice i...
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more huma...
Rep AI
hellorep.ai
Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guid...
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading Conversation Cloud for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue ...
UChat
uchat.au
UChat is a platform that design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering targeted content and anticipating their reactions. * Provide 24/7 support, Engage customers * Omni-Channel Platform with visual flow builder, built wi...
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from auto...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics fungeert als uw vertrouwde co-piloot voor het bedrijfsleven met als doel u slimmer, sneller en zelfverzekerder te maken in uw datagestuurde beslissingen. IBM Cognos Analytics geeft elke gebruiker – of het nu datawetenschappers, bedrijfsanalisten of niet-IT-specialisten zijn – me...
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor herdefinieert CX met Generative AI & NLP, waardoor dynamische klanttrajecten op berichtenkanalen worden gecreëerd. Ons low-code/no-code CX-platform combineert Digital Assistant en Intelligent Process Automation en biedt gepersonaliseerde, doelgerichte interacties. Het gaat verder dan gescript...