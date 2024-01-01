Alternatieven - Barcode.so
qrcodescan.in
QR Code Scanner is de snelste en meest gebruiksvriendelijke webapplicatie.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is een URL-verkortingsservice en een linkbeheerplatform. Het bedrijf Bitly, Inc. werd opgericht in 2008. Het is een particuliere onderneming en gevestigd in New York City. Verkort 600 miljoen links per maand, voor gebruik in sociale netwerken, sms en e-mail. Bitly verdient geld door kosten in ...
QR.io
qr.io
Genereer volledig op maat gemaakte QR-codes, met kleur & vorm, logo en houd bij hoeveel mensen uw QR-codes scannen, vanaf waar en op welke datum.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Enterprise Link-beheer. Het leveren van samenwerking, compliance en creativiteit voor wereldwijde teams om elke betrokkenheid te verbeteren, uw gegevens te beschermen en vertrouwen te creëren bij elke klik.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode is de #1 QR-codemaker. Logo, kleur en ontwerp, ondersteund met privacy en gegevens, allemaal gratis inbegrepen. Download vandaag nog afdrukbestanden van hoge kwaliteit.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io is de beste manier om uw UTM's met uw team te bouwen, delen en synchroniseren. Stop met het gebruik van rommelige spreadsheets en zorg voor goede campagnegegevens in uw analyses.
QR Code AI
qrcode-ai.com
Online generator van unieke en artistieke QR-codes Verander uw QR-codes in een AI-meesterwerk Transformeer uw merkmarketing
QRfy
qrfy.com
Creëer uw eigen QR-codes en geef uw bedrijf of idee een boost. Genereer, beheer en volg eenvoudig uw QR-codes.
QRStuff
qrstuff.com
Free QR Code Generator and online QR code creator. No sign-up required. Create unlimited non-expiring free QR codes for a website URL PDF, Image, Attendance Tracking, YouTube video, Google Maps location, facebook, contact details or any one of 27 QR code types.
QR Code KIT
qrcodekit.com
Formerly known as uQR.me, QR Code KIT is the longest-established dynamic QR code generator and an all-in-one solution for all QR needs.
Digiphy
digiphy.it
Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creat...
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink is een platform dat een verzameling tools biedt waarmee digitale marketeers het beste uit hun werk kunnen halen. Dit platform biedt verschillende soorten digitale marketingtools die echt werken. Met deze digitale marketingsoftware heeft u toegang tot onbeperkte QR-codes, prachtige profie...
Delivr
delivr.com
Sinds 2008 de vertrouwde, privacygerichte dynamische QR-codegenerator voor verbonden verpakkingen, slimme labels, gedrukte en uitgezonden media en DOOH-reclame. Dynamische QR-codes met superkrachten en vrijwel onbeperkte mogelijkheden. Alles wat u nodig hebt om dynamische QR-codes en koppelingen te ...
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen is de contactloze digitale enabler-laag voor internet. Openscreen maakt de creatie van interactieve, op QR-codes gebaseerde applicaties mogelijk via uitgebreide API's, SDK's en oplossingen voor Supply Chain, Commerce en Customer Engagement. Met Openscreen kunnen bedrijven hun klanten en m...
ViralQR
viralqr.com
Beste QR-codegenerator 🔥. Maak QR-codes met een aangepast ontwerp en logo voor koppelingen, PDF-bestanden, vCard en meer. ⚡ Ontvang nu uw gratis QR-codes!
ElkQR
elkqr.com
Creëer merk-QR-codes en vergroot de merkbekendheid met ElkQR. Houd campagneprestaties bij en krijg inzichten met gedetailleerde analyses.
Autonix
autonix.io
QR-codes zijn overal en met Autonix zijn ze uiterst waardevol. Autonix is gericht op bureaus, marktplaatsen, detailhandel, gezondheidszorg, overheid en meer en is een robuuste oplossing voor het volgen van QR-codes die geschikt is voor grote en kleine organisaties.
Hovercode
hovercode.com
Dynamische QR-codes voor uw merk Creëer, volg en beheer dynamische QR-codes voor uw merk