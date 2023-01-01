Alternatieven - 99minds
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is een Amerikaans cloudgebaseerd softwarebedrijf met hoofdkantoor in San Francisco, Californië. Het biedt (CRM)-service voor klantrelatiebeheer en verkoopt ook een aanvullende reeks bedrijfsapplicaties gericht op klantenservice, marketingautomatisering, analyse en applicatieontw...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is een Amerikaanse financiële dienstverlener, aggregator van handelsdiensten en mobiel betalingsbedrijf gevestigd in San Francisco, Californië. Het bedrijf brengt software- en hardwarebetalingsproducten op de markt en is uitgegroeid tot diensten voor kleine bedrijven. Het bedrijf werd i...
Talkable
talkable.com
Geweldige verwijzingsmarketingprogramma's ✅ voor online winkels, lokale bedrijven en b2b-services. Klantloyaliteitsprogramma voor een groeimarketing. Eenvoudig te lanceren, testen en optimaliseren! Beloon uw klanten!
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars is een alles-in-één betalings- en marketingplatform dat gebruiksvriendelijke technologie, aanpasbare beloningen en promoties en automatisering combineert.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo is een e-commerce marketingplatform met de meest geavanceerde oplossingen voor klantbeoordelingen, visuele marketing, loyaliteit, verwijzingen en sms-marketing. Lees hier meer over hoe uw merk de groei kan stimuleren met Yotpo.
Smile.io
smile.io
Verander nieuwe klanten in eeuwige klanten met 's werelds meest vertrouwde loyaliteitsapp. Ruim 125 miljoen shoppers verdienen punten via Smile. Geef de mensen waar ze van houden.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
Snelgroeiende merken kunnen met Friendbuy meer uit elke klant halen. Met een eersteklas verwijzings- en loyaliteitsprogramma kunnen merken minimaal 5-10% van de omzet via verwijzingen behalen, met een 4x hogere levenslange waarde. Friendbuy werkt samen met DTC-merken zoals Casper, AWAY en Dollar Sha...
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador stelt marketeers in staat om het aantal klanten, verwijzingen en inkomsten te vergroten door gebruik te maken van de kracht van mond-tot-mondreclame. Hun marketeervriendelijke software vereenvoudigt verwijzingsmarketing en automatiseert het proces van inschrijving, volgen, belonen en behe...
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
Relaties die verder gaan dan punten en beloningen. Laat uw bestaande klanten uw bedrijf voor u laten groeien. Hoe? Gebruik LoyaltyLion om een loyaliteitsprogramma te creëren dat verder gaat dan punten en beloningen, waardoor de levenslange klantwaarde en kosteneffectieve acquisitie worden vergroo...
Stamped
stamped.io
Benut de kracht van productrecensies en klantbeloningen voor uw e-commerce winkel. De eenvoudigste manier om de omzet en het klantenbehoud te vergroten.
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions &...
Nector
nector.io
The Nector loyalty app is a valuable tool for businesses to cultivate customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases, acquire new customers, gather insights, and streamline operations. By implementing personalised loyalty programs, businesses can incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of value fo...
Loyalzoo
loyalzoo.com
Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eater...
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.
LoyaltyPlant
loyaltyplant.com
LoyaltyPlant helps offline businesses worldwide create meaningful connections with their customers.Its proprietary platform offers a powerful CRM system, a white-label app and POS integration.
Loyale
loyale.io
Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coup...
inCust
incust.com
inCust offers the customer lifecycle management platform that lets any business attract and retain customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, analyze customer activity, communicate with customers and more. Retailers benefit from individual loyalty programs, digital coupons, and gift cards, pre...
Poket
poket.com
Poket is an award-winning all-in-one Loyalty Program Software that helps businesses increase repeat sales and attract more new loyal customers. With Poket, merchants can set up any combination of loyalty program types tailored to suit their business no matter what industry they’re in. The platform a...
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and be...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel...
SiteVibes
sitevibes.com
SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and d...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S is a technology platform revolutionizing how distribution-led businesses engage with their channel partners. Through cutting-edge solutions and a data-driven approach, O4S empowers businesses to precisely target and incentivize high-performance channel partners, fueling sales and fostering lasti...
Lootly
lootly.io
Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few...
Ackroo
ackroo.com
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transaction...
LoopyLoyalty
loopyloyalty.com
Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no a...
Gameball
gameball.co
Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having ...
Kangaroo Members
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
TapMango Merchant
tapmango.com
Simple yet powerful customer retention and acquisition platform. Build you your own branded rewards program.
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Zinrelo
zinrelo.com
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy c...
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is meer dan alleen een loyaliteits- en recensiesplatform. Het is een compleet pakket voor klantenbehoud, dat loyaliteitsprogramma's, klantfeedback en een innovatief verwijzingssysteem combineert. Betrek klanten diep, moedig terugkerende klanten aan en breid uw klantenbestand moeiteloos ui...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is een ideale plug-and-play-oplossing voor e-commercemerken om hun bedrijf te laten groeien door een gepersonaliseerd loyaliteits- en verwijzingsprogramma te creëren. Met deze toekomstbestendige tool kunnen klanten punten verdienen voor het voltooien van acties zoals het plaatsen van ee...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Het uitgebreide, flexibele en schaalbare Loyalty Experience Platform™ van Annex Cloud stelt mondiale ondernemingen in staat om zero- en first-party data vast te leggen en hierop actie te ondernemen om naadloos waarde te betrekken, herkennen, belonen en waarde toe te voegen gedurende het gehele klant...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is een toonaangevende retentie- en verwijzingsoplossing voor de gezondheidszorg, fitness, salon, spa en detailhandel. Ons beloningsprogramma kan rechtstreeks worden geïntegreerd met kassa- of planningssystemen en kan op maat worden gemaakt voor elk bedrijf. Het Perkville-systeem, dat in be...
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is een AI-aangedreven CRM waarmee grote retailers en D2C-merken de herhaalde verkopen met 11% kunnen verhogen door inzicht te krijgen in elke individuele klant en relevantere marketingcampagnes te creëren via sms, e-mail, Whatsapp, Facebook en Instagram. Honderden retailers zoals Levi's, Tommy...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, nu een SAP-bedrijf, biedt digitale marketingleiders en bedrijfseigenaren het enige omnichannel klantbetrokkenheidsplatform dat is gebouwd om bedrijfsresultaten te versnellen. Door de gewenste bedrijfsresultaten snel op één lijn te brengen met beproefde omnichannel klantbetrokkenheidsstrateg...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
's Werelds meest geavanceerde marketingautomatiseringsplatform om uw lokale bedrijf sterker te maken. Krijg meer klanten, maximaliseer verwijzingen en verbeter uw klantenbehoud met ons GRATIS PROEFaccount. Werk samen met lokale bedrijfseigenaren en ontdek talloze premium-apps en kant-en-klare integr...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch is geavanceerde software voor verwijzings- en loyaliteitsmarketing waarmee u uw klanten kunt betrekken, waar ze ook kamperen: binnen of buiten uw mobiele app of webapp. Enkele van 's werelds meest innovatieve en gerenommeerde merken gebruiken SaaSquatch om hun pleitbezorgers te belonen, l...
Marsello
app.marsello.com
Slimme loyaliteit en marketing voor omnichannel retailers. Integreer uw POS- en e-commerce-apps om een volledig gepersonaliseerde klantervaring te bieden.
Giftbit
giftbit.com
Koop, verzend en volg digitale cadeaubonnen voor uw belonings- en incentiveprogramma's.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Beloningen, incentives, voordelen en uitbetalingsinfrastructuur voor bedrijven. Duizenden bedrijven van elke omvang, van start-ups tot grote ondernemingen, gebruiken de bedrijfsvaluta van Xoxoday om beloningen, extraatjes, incentives en uitbetalingen te versturen.
Glue Loyalty
glueloyalty.com
Een intelligente loyaliteitsclub voor uw lokale bedrijf. Beloon uw klanten, verhoog de omzet en stimuleer terugkerende klanten... zonder een vinger uit te steken!