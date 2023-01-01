It's time for the ultimate animal sport: Animals Volleyball! In this one on one volleyball game, you need to score as many points as you can to win. Of course, animals don't have hands - but that doesn't mean they're less good at volleyball! Instead of hands, they use their heads, legs and torso to toss the ball to the other side of the net. They can also make use of the power-ups that float around to freeze their enemies or do a smash attack. You can also grab a friend and find out who's the best player in a 2 player match! Will you be the Animals Volleyball champion?

Nettside: poki.com

Juridisk merknad: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, autorisert, godkjent av eller på noen måte offisielt tilknyttet Animals Volleyball. Alle produktnavn, logoer og varemerker tilhører sine respektive eiere.