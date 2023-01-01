Water Gun Shooter is an exciting platform game that invites you to embark on an adventure armed with a powerful water gun. Freeze your enemies with your water gun, kick them away, or jump on them to collect coins. Navigate carefully through obstacles and keep an eye on the water level in your backpack. You can choose to go solo on your adventure or engage in thrilling 3v3 battles with your teammates. Use your earnings to dress up and purchase even more powerful water guns from the shop. Who is the NO.1 Water gun shooter?

웹사이트: poki.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Water Gun Shooter에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.