Water Gun Shooter
웹사이트: poki.com
Water Gun Shooter is an exciting platform game that invites you to embark on an adventure armed with a powerful water gun. Freeze your enemies with your water gun, kick them away, or jump on them to collect coins. Navigate carefully through obstacles and keep an eye on the water level in your backpack. You can choose to go solo on your adventure or engage in thrilling 3v3 battles with your teammates. Use your earnings to dress up and purchase even more powerful water guns from the shop. Who is the NO.1 Water gun shooter?
