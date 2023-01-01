Snake Solver is a cute puzzle game in which you have to help a little snake get to their favourite snack: an apple! Snakes love apples, but unfortunately they always seem too far away or locked behind gates. Luckily for you, this snake is a quick grower! By eating yellow beans, the snake can grow in size. This can help them get to faraway places or press multiple buttons at once - with that kind of power solving the puzzles becomes a lot more doable! Are snakes not your favourite animal? No problem! There's tons of other animals to unlock such as caterpillars or fish. Don't worry if you get stuck in one of the levels, you can always ask for a helpful hint! Can you help your snake out and get all the apples?

웹사이트: poki.com

