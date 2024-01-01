Papa's Sushiria
poki.com
Your tour of Papa Louie's new restaurant goes awry when you break the lucky cat statue outside of the shop. Is this to blame for the restaurant's underwhelming opening day? When Papa Louie leaves on a mission to find a new statue, you're left in charge of Papa's Sushiria, where you need to master the fine art of sushi making! It's up to you to make the sushi exactly how your customers like it. Happy customers will increase your score and tip you more money, which you can spend on decorating your restaurant. Will you save the Sushiria?
