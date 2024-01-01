Your tour of Papa Louie's new restaurant goes awry when you break the lucky cat statue outside of the shop. Is this to blame for the restaurant's underwhelming opening day? When Papa Louie leaves on a mission to find a new statue, you're left in charge of Papa's Sushiria, where you need to master the fine art of sushi making! It's up to you to make the sushi exactly how your customers like it. Happy customers will increase your score and tip you more money, which you can spend on decorating your restaurant. Will you save the Sushiria?

웹사이트: poki.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Papa's Sushiria에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.