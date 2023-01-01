Fish Squad is a two versus two battle game in which you play as an armed fish! Your goal is to shoot the enemy as many times as possible without dying too often yourself. For each time you defeat an enemy your team gets one point. Score more points than the other team in 90 seconds to win the match! With every match you win, you will gain experience points and a surprise can. With the experience points you can upgrade your favourite fish, while the cans can contain new fish for you to unlock! There's 14 different characters to unlock, each with their own speciality and weapons. Try to unlock them all and see which one fits you best. Can you become the deadliest catch in Fish Squad?

웹사이트: poki.com

