Ragdoll Hit is an action game where you get to control a ragdoll stickman to defeat all kinds of enemies and win all the battles. Employ a combination of punches, kicks, jumps, and various weapons to overcome your foes. Check the surroundings and use them to gain an upper hand. The goal is to eliminate your enemy while avoiding getting hurt too much yourself. With each triumph, you will earn some coins to buy cool weapons and skins. Who can be the one and only champion of ragdoll fights?

