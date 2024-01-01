Escape From School

Your day at school is finally over, but you've found yourself stuck in detention! How will you enjoy your free time now? There's only one thing to do: Escape the School! Make your way through trap-filled ventilations shafts, classrooms and hallways and don't get caught! Gather as many chocolate bars as you can, you can use these to buy new outfits! Don't worry if you get stuck, there are always power-ups around to help you out! Can you escape the mean principal and make it out of the school?

