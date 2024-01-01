Escape From School
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: poki.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Escape From School의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Your day at school is finally over, but you've found yourself stuck in detention! How will you enjoy your free time now? There's only one thing to do: Escape the School! Make your way through trap-filled ventilations shafts, classrooms and hallways and don't get caught! Gather as many chocolate bars as you can, you can use these to buy new outfits! Don't worry if you get stuck, there are always power-ups around to help you out! Can you escape the mean principal and make it out of the school?
웹사이트: poki.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Escape From School에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.